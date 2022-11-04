Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los Angeles
Nothing brings out the sunshine or the fall feels more than a good brunch! Here are a few fun new spots for Brunch in Los Angeles that are just right for this weekend!!. Only in Los Angeles can one of the hottest restaurants be found in a fitness club. Mother Tongue by Chef Michael Mina is located on the rooftop of HEIMAT, a concept fitness club that combines working out and hanging out. Weekend brunch launches Saturday, November 5th, and will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. All the food is designed with wellness in mind. Brunch highlights include Pacifico Striped Bass Crudo and Whole Grain Griddle Cakes. There are Cold-pressed Juices as well as alcoholic options like a Watermelon Sage Mimosa. The way to optimize this brunch is the 2-course prix-fixe menu for $39.
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)
Five pounds of pumpkin with a buttery graham cracker crust from Ugo Los Angeles / Facebook. You're driving around Los Angeles trying to find time between your family's festivities, handle some last-minute cooking and errands, and make sure everyone has a place to sit.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Filming Shuts Down Traffic in Beverly Hills
Traffic was shut down along Wilshire Boulevard for more than 12 hours on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 as a film crew descended on the major West L.A. thoroughfare to film scenes from “Beverly Hills Cop 4,” the latest installment in the popular series about the antics of Detective Axel Foley, played by Eddie Murphy.
Eater
Brentwood’s Friendly Neighborhood Italian Restaurant Has Closed After 25 Years
Vincenti, a 25-year-old Italian restaurant in Brentwood, closed last month, according to an announcement made on the restaurant’s website by owner Maureen Vincenti and chef Nicola Mastronardi. The community fixture and popular celebrity dining spot was considered one of Los Angeles’s most charming neighborhood Italian restaurants. Vincenti’s husband, Mauro, opened and operated the iconic Rex Il Ristorante, which played a part in the film Pretty Woman. Mauro passed away in 1996, a year before Vincenti Ristorante opened in Brentwood.
localemagazine.com
Everything You Should Eat, Drink and Do in LA’s Arts District
Breweries, New Restaurants and Trendy Shops: Here’s What We’re Loving in the Arts District of LA. LA’s bustling Arts District neighborhood is home to a plethora of innovative restaurants, businesses and bars. Located on the eastern edge of DTLA, the Arts District has been a haven for creatives since the 1970s. Nowadays, this hip neighborhood caters to every kind of Angeleno through its vibrant culinary scene, casual craft breweries and inspiring shops and galleries. If you’re looking to spend a weekend in this historical part of the city, we’ve got you covered with the ultimate guide to LA’s Arts District.
Eater
A Claremont Pie Icon Has Big Plans for SoCal Expansion, Starting With Pasadena
Decade-old pie purveyor I Like Pie is opening a second shop in Pasadena this Saturday, November 5 at 38 South Raymond Avenue in Old Town. Wife-and-husband team Annika and Rob Corbin founded the original store in 2012 after an unexpected layoff. They opened the casual confectionary in the sleepy college town of Claremont, which is located about 30 miles east of the new location. “Opening a store in Pasadena has been a goal I have long dreamed of,” Annika tells Eater. “Building a presence in Pasadena also brings I Like Pie closer to our customers who come from LA.” Also selling pies in and around the neighborhood are LA stalwarts the Pie Hole and local legend Pie ‘N Burger.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
californiahomedesign.com
Palatial In Pasadena, $5M
Hardcore devotees of Modernism may scoff, but the work of architect John Elgin Woolf and his partner, interior decorator Robert Koch are just as much a part of LA’s architectural canon as Neutra and Wright– and arguably, Spanish Revival and Storybook cottages. There must have been something in the air or water (or gin) in the 20th Century that produced so much residential fantasy, although the proximity to Hollywood didn’t hurt, either.
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
foxla.com
‘Buying Beverly Hills’ on Netflix gives inside look at ‘cut-throat, dog-eat-dog sort of industry’
LOS ANGELES - Watch out "Selling Sunset" — a new real estate show is hitting the market: "Buying Beverly Hills." The 8-episode series, which launched Friday on Netflix, follows the work and lives of agents at The Agency, along with the most lavish properties in Beverly Hills, California. Jon...
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $55 Million, This Uniquely Remarkable Modern Estate in Malibu boasts 180 Degree Views of The Ocean and The Ultimate Privacy
28034 Sea Lane Drive Home in Malibu, California for Sale. 28034 Sea Lane Drive, Malibu, California is a modern estate designed by architect William Hefner and interiors designed by Billy Cotton embraces the Malibu lifestyle in a gated community on a private road. This Home in Malibu offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 28034 Sea Lane Drive, please contact Christopher Cortazzo (Phone: 310-457-3995) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Bruno’s legacy to live on post retirement
Pantaleone Bruno came to California from Italy in 1975 as a young man with a dream of being a chef and creating his own restaurant. In 1986 he did just that, opening Bruno’s Italian Restaurant, just blocks from the Santa Monica Pier. 36 years and countless hand-made pizzas later, Bruno is taking off his apron and retiring.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
West LA Kosher Market Could be Replaced With 46 Apartments
Golden Springs Development Company planning project at 11540 Santa Monica Boulevard. Santa Monica Glatt Kosher Market may soon be demolished to make way for housing. These potential plans have the expectation of using density bonus incentives to build a structure with a larger floor area and one that ignores current local height restrictions if the agreement is made to demolish the building and move forward with the construction, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Golden Springs Development Company plans for a five-story building that would house 46 apartments with a parking lot that would accommodate 60 vehicles. The Santa Fe Springs-based company would have to comply with an agreement to reserve only seven of the studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in the new structure for very low income households.
jewishrhody.com
In L.A., a colossal synagogue addition
Igrew up at Congregation B’nai B’rith, the oldest Jewish congregation in Los Angeles, founded in 1862. Having erected its third home, on Wilshire Boulevard, in 1929, at a cost of $1.4 million, it has been known ever since as the Wilshire Boulevard Temple. Its domed sanctuary, built in a historical revival style, makes it an architectural cousin to Providence’s Temple Emanu-El, which was dedicated two years earlier.
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants In Marina Del Rey, CA
California has beaches, boardwalks, and marinas all up and down its sunny coastline. One of the best is Marina Del Rey, known as L.A.’s playground and where the iconic Venice Beach Boardwalk begins. You’ll find plenty of outdoor adventures in Marina Del Rey, from every watersport imaginable to coastal...
foxla.com
'The spirit of Moonshadows': Malibu staff mourns loss of restaurant owner, his 13-year-old son
LOS ANGELES - What a sad day at Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu. The famous eatery was closed Thursday as workers mourned the loss of the establishment's owner Andrea Bullo and his son. The staff told FOX 11, "Andrea will be truly missed. A unique friend, father and figure to follow. He will be irreplaceable."
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu Joins Los Angeles County and Santa Monica Mountains Communities in Introducing the Community to the County’s New Official Disaster Response and Evacuation Zones
The City of Malibu joins Los Angeles County public safety agencies, County Board of Supervisors District 3, and the Cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village in introducing the community to the County’s newly established official disaster response and evacuation zones and the County’s new Zonehaven AWARE online tool.
foxla.com
West LA teen returns home after days missing
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles teen is back home after being missing since Halloween night, his family announced Saturday. Andrew Jason Wright, 18, went missing from West Los Angeles on Oct. 31. According to his mother, Anna Wright, Andrew Wright was seen in surveillance footage from the family home, walking out of the family home's garage right after 6 p.m., heading east on Iowa Avenue.
