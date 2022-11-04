Nothing brings out the sunshine or the fall feels more than a good brunch! Here are a few fun new spots for Brunch in Los Angeles that are just right for this weekend!!. Only in Los Angeles can one of the hottest restaurants be found in a fitness club. Mother Tongue by Chef Michael Mina is located on the rooftop of HEIMAT, a concept fitness club that combines working out and hanging out. Weekend brunch launches Saturday, November 5th, and will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. All the food is designed with wellness in mind. Brunch highlights include Pacifico Striped Bass Crudo and Whole Grain Griddle Cakes. There are Cold-pressed Juices as well as alcoholic options like a Watermelon Sage Mimosa. The way to optimize this brunch is the 2-course prix-fixe menu for $39.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO