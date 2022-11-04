Read full article on original website
Listen To Guns N' Roses' 'November Rain' Featuring A 50-Piece Orchestra
GNR has replaced the "November Rain" synthesizers with a real orchestra.
Low’s Mimi Parker was a voice of hope and healing in indie rock
In the early days of their marriage, Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker’s dream was simple. “We wanted to do something in life together – be in business together, or work together … Just be together,” Sparhawk told me in 2013. The solution materialised in 1993 when they formed Low, in which Parker sang and drummed until her death on Saturday of ovarian cancer.
Mimi Parker, Vocalist and Drummer of Low, Dies at 55
The band’s management confirmed Parker’s death to Variety. Low shared the news of Parker’s death on its official Twitter account early Sunday morning writing: “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Release Second Neil Young Covers EP: Listen
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have released another new EP of Neil Young covers. The four-track release, called Younger Still, follows 2019’s Still Young. On the new release, the artists play “Razor Love” (from 2000’s Silver & Gold), “Comes a Time” (the title song of Young’s 1978 album), “Hey Babe” (from 1977’s American Stars ’n Bars) and “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere” (the title track of Young’s 1969 album with Crazy Horse). Find the EP below.
Hear Previously Unreleased 1972 Beach Boys Song ‘Carry Me Home’
The Beach Boys have released a previously unreleased song titled “Carry Me Home,” which was recorded in 1972, ahead of its appearance on an upcoming box set. Sail on Sailor – 1972 is an in-depth exploration of that time in the band’s history as it embraced change. It will be released on Dec. 2 in six-CD and five-LP editions, and contains newly remastered versions of 1972’s Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" and 1973’s Holland, along with unreleased outtakes, demos, live recordings and alternate versions.
Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Version of ‘November Rain’
Guns N’ Roses have released their updated version of the classic hit, “November Rain.”. Completed for the upcoming Use Your Illusion box set, the new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. The track was mixed by Steven Wilson, who has also remixed albums by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Roxy Music, Black Sabbath and Kiss.
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
Cinema dates announced for unseen Neil Young documentary Harvest Time
Harvest Time comes to cinemas in December to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Neil Young's classic album Harvest
The Beatles Once Called This Paul McCartney Song ‘the Worst Track’ Ever
The Beatles members believed one Paul McCartney song was the ‘worst track’ ever, primarily due to the rigorous recording sessions
Watch Bruce Springsteen make Howard Stern cry live on air with a gorgeous piano version of Thunder Road
Bruce performs a different take on his classic anthem, causing Stern to well up for the "first time ever" on the show
Aly & AJ Send a Folky Postcard About Growing Pains on ‘With Love From’
Aly & AJ are “laying low,” signing postcards and reflecting on their growth on their folky-rock song “With Love From,” out Wednesday. “I told you that I’d change,” the duo sings in the chorus. “But I guess I never did.” The lyrics follow the duo as they explore growing up and making new decisions. In true postcard style, the artists shared the song cover art on Instagram with the caption, “Wherever this song may find you. We hope it finds you well. With Love From, A&A.” The duo recently spoke to Variety about the new single and how they’ve tried to...
Mimi Parker, singer for indie band Low, dies from ovarian cancer
Mimi Parker, singer, songwriter and drummer for the Minnesota indie band, has died from ovarian cancer, her husband said. She was 54 or 55. Parker’s soprano vocals and economical drumming defined the sound of the band from Duluth, which she founded with her husband, Alan Sparhawk, according to Rolling Stone.
Dave Grohl performs ‘Easy’ with Lionel Richie at Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Lionel Richie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame this weekend (November 5) – watch him perform ‘Easy’ with Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl below. As part of Saturday’s ceremony in Los Angeles, the class of 2022 were inducted to the prestigious club, which saw alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton and more also honoured.
2022 Rock Hall Induction: Dolly Parton performs with Judas Priest, Aerosmith rocks alongside Eminem
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officially inducted this year’s class of nominees into its hallowed halls over the weekend, and there were some incredible moments you won’t want to miss.
Beatles, ‘Revolver Special Edition (Super Deluxe)': Album Review
The critical thinking regarding the Beatles' recording career has shifted in the decades since they broke up. Where once Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was identified as their showstopper masterpiece, current evaluation places its predecessor Revolver in that esteemed position. And it's not too hard to hear why. The...
Rob Reed's Mike Oldfield playlist
Magenta keyboard player and massive Mike Oldfield fan Rob Reed unearths his favourite Oldfield tracks for Prog
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Big Star ‘#1 Record’ 50th Anniversary Concert in L.A. Has Jody Stephens and Guests Reviving a Rock Classic That Very Slowly Got Its Due
“I never travel too far / Without a little Big Star,” Paul Westerberg of the Replacements famously once sang, getting children by the millions — or at least hundreds of thousands — to check out an under-appreciated band of the ’70s in the 1980s. If you want to hear Big Star’s music played live, that generally involves traveling very far, in a time machine. But not in Los Angeles tonight, where Jody Stephens, the sole surviving original member, will join up with a cast of estimable singers and musicians to present a full evening of Big Star songs, including a...
Neil Young ‘Harvest’ Documentary to Feature Never-Before-Seen Footage
“This is a big album for me,” Neil Young said of 1972’s Harvest in a statement. “50 years ago, I was 24, maybe 23, and this album made a big difference in my life. I played with some great friends and it’s really cool that this album has lasted so long. I had a great time and now, when I listen to it, I think I was really just lucky to be there.”
