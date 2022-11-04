Read full article on original website
AZFamily
2 suspects arrested after shooting involving officers in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two teenagers are in custody after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers that happened Sunday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., Phoenix police got a call about an armed robbery near 32nd and Glenrosa Ave. Police say that witnesses pointed out a vehicle in the area that had been involved in the incident to officers, but when officers tried to stop the car, the vehicle sped away.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot, killed inside Mesa apartment, police say
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa officers are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed inside an apartment near Southern Avenue and Alma School Road. Police were called to the area at around 5 a.m. on Nov. 6 after residents reported hearing gunshots. A man was found shot to death...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix armed robbery investigation transpires into officer-involved shooting
PHOENIX - An armed robbery investigation in Phoenix transpired into an officer shooting one of the three suspects on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 6. The investigation began as an armed robbery call near 32nd and Glenrosa avenues. After witnesses pointed out the suspects' car fleeing the area to police, a chase ensued.
Man dead after shooting at Mesa apartment complex
A man is dead after a reported shooting early Sunday morning at a Mesa apartment complex near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue.
2 arrested in death of a Phoenix man who was dismembered
Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of an 80-year-old Air Force veteran man whose decomposing body was found dismembered in his Phoenix home
AZFamily
One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning. Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.
fox10phoenix.com
Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say
PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
3 people in custody following reported armed robbery, chase with Phoenix police
PHOENIX — Three armed robbery suspects are in custody after a chase and shooting involving Phoenix police Sunday afternoon. Phoenix police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery in the area of 32nd and Glenrosa avenues. When officers arrived on the...
AZFamily
Scottsdale police officer arrested after allegedly driving under the influence, causing crash
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale police officer has been arrested after reportedly driving under the influence and causing a crash late Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., off-duty Scottsdale police detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased vehicle when he crashed into another car near Pima and Indian School Road. Both people in the other car were taken to a nearby hospital. Detective Lanouar was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence.
12news.com
Shooting in Glendale leaves 1 man dead, 2 in the hospital, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. — One man is dead and two others are in the hospital following a shooting in Glendale, police say. Right now, it's unknown if there's a suspect outstanding. Early Saturday morning, Glendale police officers responded to a call for shots fired at a business near 51st Avenue and West Camelback Road.
ABC 15 News
Off-duty police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash
SCOTTSDALE — An off-duty Scottsdale police officer was arrested Friday night on suspicion of DUI after being involved in a crash. Officials say Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased vehicle when he crashed into another vehicle near Pima and Indian School roads. Two people were taken to the...
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting at Glendale business leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are investigating a deadly shooting at a business where a party was reportedly being hosted near 51st Avenue and Camelback. Officers say they responded to a shooting call in the area early Saturday morning just before 1 a.m. and found an unidentified man's body along with two others.
Ariz. Girl, 8, Is Fatally Shot During Road Rage Incident While Coming Home from School Awards Ceremony
One driver had a knife and the other driver had a gun, leaving multiple people injured, police say A young girl was the ultimate victim of a road rage incident that started with a knife fight and ended with gunshots at a Phoenix intersection between two men last week, according to multiple reports. The incident started at a four-way stop after the male driver of a four-door black sedan picked up his daughters from school, according to court documents obtained by AZFamily.com. "[The driver] says [Sidney] Garrand seemingly...
AZFamily
Man dies after fight, two men claim self-defense, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man died Wednesday night after a fight broke out in north Phoenix. Officers were called to a fight near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:26 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Matthew Couture on the floor. Responding paramedics declared him dead on the scene. Police detained two unnamed men who were with Couture, and detectives later interviewed them. They said they fought Couture in self-defense and were later released.
KOLD-TV
Man accused of killing his roommate, chopping up his body inside a Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The body of a man who hadn’t been seen or heard from for about a month was found chopped up in his Phoenix home, and police said they caught the man who did it. Thomas Wallace was roommates with the unidentified man and is now facing multiple felonies in connection to his death.
12news.com
'Biological matter' on chainsaw lead Phoenix police to murder suspect, records show
Thomas Wallace is accused of being involved in the death of a Phoenix man. Neighbors had not seen the victim for several weeks before police discovered his body.
Woman pedestrian hit and killed near 32nd Avenue and Indian School Road
Just before midnight Thursday, police were called to the area of 32nd Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a crash.
AZFamily
Two displaced after north Phoenix apartment fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix fire officials say two people are displaced after a fire started in a north Phoenix apartment on Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 1:00 p.m. Firefighters found black smoke billowing from a 2nd-floor window of an apartment complex near Dunlap and 8th Street.
AZFamily
Man shoots ex’s new boyfriend before turning gun on himself in Mesa restaurant, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after police say he was shot by his girlfriend’s ex inside a Mesa restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The suspect then shot himself. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting inside Desert Peaks Pizza and...
AZFamily
Intersection in Scottsdale closed after two-car crash
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police say the intersection between Drinkwater Boulevard and Osborn Road is closed after a two-car crash Saturday morning. Officials say they found two people who were in stable condition after the crash, but that they are working to rescue someone out of one of the vehicles at the intersection. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as it will be closed for investigators. The intersection has been blocked off.
