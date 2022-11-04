ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Search warrant reveals new details after buried body found at Leander home

By Kate Winkle
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7Xn1_0iysU8CY00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A search warrant reveals more information about the investigation into a woman’s body found wrapped in a tarp and buried about a foot beneath a burn pit at a Leander home.

Peter Perius, 52, is in custody on a driving without a license charge and a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impact a human corpse charge. TCSO said Thursday further charges related to the death will be added.

PREVIOUS: TCSO finds woman’s body after credible tip, homicide investigation underway

KXAN reached out to Perius’ attorney and will update this story when we recieve a response.

TCSO currently has custody of the car Perius was driving when he was arrested, and a search warrant dated Thursday described wanting to check it for human remains and DNA evidence, plus any fingerprints or personal property of the woman who died.

The warrant also described how a tip on Monday about a body at a home in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Road led them to find the buried body with the help of a Texas Parks and Wildlife cadaver dog.

According to the search warrant, Perius told police when questioned that he “did not kill a woman” and said he did not know why a witness “was making this story up.”

The search warrant lays out, based on witness interviews, that police believe the suspect picked up the woman in an Austin grocery store parking lot and went with her to a pawn shop on Oct. 10. Surveillance video from that shop showed a man who looked like the suspect and employees described the woman as “acting erratically,” the warrant said.

A witness also told police he had a conversation with Perius at his home Oct. 13 about a body under a tarp, the search warrant said.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office announced Perius’ arrest Thursday after receiving a tip Monday. It is working to notify the woman’s family before releasing her name. This marks the 12th homicide TCSO has investigated this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Man killed in Dripping Springs officer-involved shooting

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - A man has died after being shot by a Hays County Sheriff's deputy Saturday morning. The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that on Nov. 5, deputies responded to a disturbance between a man and a wrecker driver in the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra subdivision in Dripping Springs. A short time later, deputies were in the 100 block of Victoria Court to follow up on an investigation related to the disturbance.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
WSB Radio

Man arrested after woman’s body found under burn pit

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Officers called to investigate a tip found a body buried beneath a burn pit at a Texas home. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies received a tip that a homicide may have occurred at a home on Windy Valley Drive. The person who contacted deputies said the victim was female and her body might be kept on the property.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Killeen police investigate a fatal bicycle crash on Florence Road

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Traffic Unit are investigating a fatal crash involving a 47-year-old male. On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy