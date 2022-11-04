Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Schools’ Tiger Ambassador Program Starts Strong
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools has recently introduced a Tiger Ambassador Program. Each school principal reached out to invite a community member. The first meeting was held on Sept. 22. At that time, WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert, shared the WCS mission and organizational structure, and invited guest presenters Mark Fick, director of transportation; Stacie Light, director of food services; Matt Binkerd, athletic director; and Michael Howk, assistant athletic director.
Washington STEM Academy Students Celebrated As Firefighters For A Day
WARSAW — Washington STEM Academy students, sixth-grader Audrey Greene and fifth-grader Holden Owens, had a day to remember when three Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory firefighters pulled up in their firetruck to pick them both up to be Firefighters for a Day. Owens’ grandfather was there to capture this special moment...
United Way Fundraising Campaign Is Underway
ROCHESTER — United Way is one of the world’s largest privately funded charities, serving 37 countries and territories worldwide and 95% of communities in the U.S., while affecting the lives of 48 million people, according to its website. As impressive as these numbers are, however, they are just that — numbers, cold and abstract until one sees how they are manifested in one’s own backyard.
Flamm Pledges To Remain True To Grace’s Foundation In Inauguration Address
WINONA LAKE — New Grace College and Seminary President Dr. Drew Flamm has pledged to remain true to the institution’s foundation. Flamm made the promise during his inauguration ceremony on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center at Grace in Winona Lake. He started as Grace’s seventh president on July 1.
‘Gobble Up Hunger’ fundraiser for Milford Food Bank held Nov. 5
MILFORD — “Gobble Up Hunger” was held Saturday, Nov. 5 at Milford School and included a haystack supper, a silent auction and a live auction. The event was a fundraiser for Milford Food Bank. Milford Food Bank, located at 111 S. James St., Milford, had a meager...
Joseph E. Beeson
Joseph E. Beeson, 92, Winona Lake, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 28, 1930, in Hartford City, the son of Claude and Evelyn (Heighway) Beeson. He was united in marriage to Lois Ann Ford on June 3, 1951. They celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2022.
Debi Divietro
Debi Divietro, 66, Goshen, died at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 11, 1956, in South Bend. On Jan. 20, 1989, she married John F. Divietro and he died Nov. 29, 2010. Surviving are a son: Justin Divietro (Ricki Wing), Goshen; a grandson;...
Pam Rensberger’s Wonderful World Of Wool-To-Wear
AKRON — For roughly 10 years, Akron’s Pam Rensberger has been deeply involved in the production of wool-to-wear products, starting at the source. At her 20-acre Circle PR Homestead, Rensberger raises Lincoln Longwool sheep and then spins the wool into yarn, which she uses to make a long list of items, most she weaves on one of her looms.
Glam Gala, Smithstrong Fundraiser Takes Attendees To Disco
WARSAW — Glam proved disco isn’t dead with its annual fashion gala on Thursday night, Nov. 3. The business, which has a Warsaw location at 212 S. Buffalo St., had its 6th Annual Fashion & Smithstrong Fundraiser. The theme for this year was Studio GLAM: An Evening at the Disco, and the event was held at Hansen’s Eastlake Skating Center, 3010 Frontage Road, Warsaw.
Tracie D. Lambert
Tracie D. Lambert, 59, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her son’s home. She was born Nov. 11, 1962, in Goshen. Tracie is survived by her mother: Belva (Berkey) Belcher, Goshen; her son: William (Samantha) Lambert, Elkhart; two granddaughters; and a brother: Louis (Tamyra) Lambert Jr., Elkhart. She...
Thomas A. “Doc” Miller
Thomas A. “Doc” Miller, 76, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, Nov. 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth. He was born in Mishawaka on Dec. 22, 1945. On Sept. 19, 1970, he married Laurie A. Snell in St. Thomas the Apostle in Elkhart. He...
Janet Sue Berrier
Janet Sue Berrier, 64, Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly while on a walk outside her residence on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. She was born April 6, 1958, in Mishawaka. Janet is survived by her daughters: Laura (Joseph Worley) Sleighter and Donna Sleighter; son: John (Christina Overmeyer) Berrier, Jr.; eight grandchildren; sister: Joan (John Harris) Hostetler; and former husband: John Berrier Sr. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Janel Sleighter; and former husband: David Sleighter.
Casey Ray Hammond
Casey Ray Hammond, 55, Goshen, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Oct. 25, 1967, in Monticello, Ky. He is survived by two daughters: Susan and Kaylee Hammond, both of South Bend; two sisters: Donna Dennis and Melissa Meadows; and three brothers: Rueben, Herbert and Eddie Hammond, all of Goshen.
Stephen ‘Steve’ E. White
Stephen E. “Whitey” White, 69, North Manchester, died Nov. 6, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. The son of the late Harold Edward White and Catherine W. (Doray) Amiss, Steve was born July 11, 1953, in Syracuse, N.Y. During Steve’s junior year of high school, the family...
Robert L. Stopper
Robert L. Stopper 85, Plymouth, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at his home in Plymouth. Robert was born Aug. 13, 1937. Robert married Barbara Roush on Jan. 14, 1984; she survives. Additional survivors include his brother Donald (Rita) Stopper, Schererville; and sister Donna (Bob) Wilson, California. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is...
Voelz’s Experience
I greatly admire all of the candidates this election cycle who are offering to take on the demands and responsibilities of public office for this community. This Nov. 8 is an excellent reminder that the American right to vote truly matters with the eventual outcome in each race influencing the lives of so many citizens and families in this county for years to come.
Crooked Barn BBQ Pairs Up With HopLore Brewing In Warsaw
WARSAW – A food truck that opened just six months ago is now the sole provider of food at HopLore Brewing Co., in Warsaw. Crooked Barn BBQ celebrated its opening in May and Scott Smith, who co-owns Crooked Barn with his husband, Shawn Smith, said he had no intentions of the food truck business taking another turn.
Susan “Suzi” Bannon — PENDING
Susan “Suzi” Bannon, 66, Warsaw, passed away at 4:36 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Fort Wayne at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
Harold Lee Galloway — PENDING
Harold Lee Galloway, 80, rural North Webster, passed away unexpectedly at 5:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Fort Wayne at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Titus Funeral Home, North Webster, is handling arrangements.
World Missionary Press Dedicates Building Expansion
New Paris — World Missionary Press dedicated its recent building expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, Saturday, Nov. 5, at its facility in New Paris. WMP prints Scripture booklets, which are distributed around the world free of charge. From humble beginnings in South Africa in the 1950’s, when missionaries...
