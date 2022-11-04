ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

travellemming.com

17 Best Day Trips from Tampa in 2022 (By a Local)

I am a Tampa local and I’m excited to share 17 of the best day trips from Tampa. Whether you’re in town for a visit or have lived in Tampa your whole life, this list is sure to have at least a few excursions that are new to you.
TAMPA, FL
813area.com

Best Places to Grab a Drink in Midtown Tampa

Midtown Tampa's nightlife is incredibly impressive. The number of bars and clubs around this place can attest to this! Let's say you can never lack a place to chill after a long week and have a drink or two. If you are a local or a vacationer in this beautiful...
TAMPA, FL
813area.com

Top 5 Places to Eat At Tampa Premium Outlets

Tampa Premium Outlets is home to over 100 designer stores and name-brand shops; therefore, it's an attractive place to visit. If you are touring this luxurious part of Tampa or are a local, you can always get fantastic restaurants in Tampa Premium Outlets for any occasion. Don't go hungry when...
TAMPA, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town is back

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay celebrates the return of Christmas Town, the longest holiday celebration in Tampa. From Nov. 14, 2022 – Jan. 9, 2023, guests can experience millions of lights, new entertainment, seasonal culinary treats, and the park’s award-winning attractions. Several new shows and experiences are debuting in...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new dolphin unable to live in the wild due to illegal human interaction

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A dolphin who animal experts say can no longer live in the wild due to human interaction will spend the rest of her days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. CMA recently welcomed the dolphin named Izzy into its facility after she was rescued from a Texas canal in June by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Texas State Aquarium, and SeaWorld San Antonio.
CLEARWATER, FL
travelyouman.com

Clearwater Florida The 14 Best Restaurants (You Need To Taste)

Florida’s Clearwater is located on a peninsula that separates Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico. Many people who desire to escape the icy northern winters frequent this highly well-liked holiday resort. Each restaurant in Clearwater serves more than 100,000 permanent inhabitants and over 5 million tourists annually. Check out some of Clearwater’s top restaurants and let us know which ones are your favorites! You can go through the list of Clearwater Florida best restaurants and make your travel plans accordingly.
CLEARWATER, FL
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Anglers targeting schools of Spanish mackerel

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck reports Tampa Bay is loaded with schooling Spanish mackerel. They are feeding on bait pods in 5 to 6 feet of water from below the Gandy Bridge out to the Skyway Bridge. Around the Gandy area, they are at the drop-offs from shallow flats. Live sardines, spoons or jigs take them. Use a long-shank hook or a short piece of wire leader to prevent cutoffs. There are plenty of trout on the grass flats in 5 to 6 feet of water, though most are undersized. Snook are on the mangroves on the higher tides, with the majority smaller males. The Hillsborough side of the bay from Picnic Island to the Howard Frankland Bridge has been a good area to find them. There are cobia around, and on a recent trip, Capt. Chuck spotted two, one on its own and the other trailing a manatee. Both fish were undersized. Check channel and range markers for them, where there also could be some tripletail.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa man raising money for kids to see new ‘Black Panther’ movie

TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of children in the Tampa area will be able to see "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" for free thanks to the efforts of a local community activist. Patrick Rhodes also known as "Patrick the Giver," has made it his mission to uplift the community through acts of kindness.
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

First-ever SoHo Artwalk coming for one day to South Tampa

More than 40 artists will be featured at 20 locations along Tampa’s Howard Avenue on Saturday, November 5 from noon to 5 p.m. Local artist Tony Adams said that he looks forward to interacting with art lovers and sharing his “beauty in chaos.” Event organizer Tyler Sirota revealed that two murals will also be unveiled during the day. The walk starts at the north end of South Howard Avenue at Rose Bar Tampa and continues along the mile-long stretch to Bella’s Italian Café.
TAMPA, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
wfla.com

Daylight Savings Changes in Sleep

Dr. Lara M. Wittine, MD, FCCP Medical Director of the AdventHealth Tampa Sleep Center joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss the changes in sleep around Daylight Savings. Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately...
TAMPA, FL

