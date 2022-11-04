Read full article on original website
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
UMA Gets $25,000 Scholarship to Helps StudentsModern GlobeClearwater, FL
travellemming.com
17 Best Day Trips from Tampa in 2022 (By a Local)
I am a Tampa local and I’m excited to share 17 of the best day trips from Tampa. Whether you’re in town for a visit or have lived in Tampa your whole life, this list is sure to have at least a few excursions that are new to you.
813area.com
Best Places to Grab a Drink in Midtown Tampa
Midtown Tampa's nightlife is incredibly impressive. The number of bars and clubs around this place can attest to this! Let's say you can never lack a place to chill after a long week and have a drink or two. If you are a local or a vacationer in this beautiful...
813area.com
Top 5 Places to Eat At Tampa Premium Outlets
Tampa Premium Outlets is home to over 100 designer stores and name-brand shops; therefore, it's an attractive place to visit. If you are touring this luxurious part of Tampa or are a local, you can always get fantastic restaurants in Tampa Premium Outlets for any occasion. Don't go hungry when...
St. Pete’s Sunken Gardens among most underrated tourist spots in US, reviews say
Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg is the 11th most underrated attraction in the United States, according to a new study.
attractionsmagazine.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town is back
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay celebrates the return of Christmas Town, the longest holiday celebration in Tampa. From Nov. 14, 2022 – Jan. 9, 2023, guests can experience millions of lights, new entertainment, seasonal culinary treats, and the park’s award-winning attractions. Several new shows and experiences are debuting in...
fox13news.com
Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new dolphin unable to live in the wild due to illegal human interaction
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A dolphin who animal experts say can no longer live in the wild due to human interaction will spend the rest of her days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. CMA recently welcomed the dolphin named Izzy into its facility after she was rescued from a Texas canal in June by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Texas State Aquarium, and SeaWorld San Antonio.
travelyouman.com
Clearwater Florida The 14 Best Restaurants (You Need To Taste)
Florida’s Clearwater is located on a peninsula that separates Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico. Many people who desire to escape the icy northern winters frequent this highly well-liked holiday resort. Each restaurant in Clearwater serves more than 100,000 permanent inhabitants and over 5 million tourists annually. Check out some of Clearwater’s top restaurants and let us know which ones are your favorites! You can go through the list of Clearwater Florida best restaurants and make your travel plans accordingly.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Medieval times, rodeo fairs & festivals
Even though it's the week after "Halloweekend," it's still shaping up to be a busy, exciting time in the Tampa Bay area.
Rental prices across the country are starting to drop, except in Tampa
Tampa Bay renters are paying a 13.59% premium.
7th + Grove will open a new deli-bakery and a speakeasy in Ybor City
Roast and Madame Fortune Taylor’s Dessert & HiFi Parlor will debut next month.
tampabeacon.com
The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Anglers targeting schools of Spanish mackerel
Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck reports Tampa Bay is loaded with schooling Spanish mackerel. They are feeding on bait pods in 5 to 6 feet of water from below the Gandy Bridge out to the Skyway Bridge. Around the Gandy area, they are at the drop-offs from shallow flats. Live sardines, spoons or jigs take them. Use a long-shank hook or a short piece of wire leader to prevent cutoffs. There are plenty of trout on the grass flats in 5 to 6 feet of water, though most are undersized. Snook are on the mangroves on the higher tides, with the majority smaller males. The Hillsborough side of the bay from Picnic Island to the Howard Frankland Bridge has been a good area to find them. There are cobia around, and on a recent trip, Capt. Chuck spotted two, one on its own and the other trailing a manatee. Both fish were undersized. Check channel and range markers for them, where there also could be some tripletail.
fox13news.com
Tampa man raising money for kids to see new ‘Black Panther’ movie
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of children in the Tampa area will be able to see "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" for free thanks to the efforts of a local community activist. Patrick Rhodes also known as "Patrick the Giver," has made it his mission to uplift the community through acts of kindness.
wfla.com
First-ever SoHo Artwalk coming for one day to South Tampa
More than 40 artists will be featured at 20 locations along Tampa’s Howard Avenue on Saturday, November 5 from noon to 5 p.m. Local artist Tony Adams said that he looks forward to interacting with art lovers and sharing his “beauty in chaos.” Event organizer Tyler Sirota revealed that two murals will also be unveiled during the day. The walk starts at the north end of South Howard Avenue at Rose Bar Tampa and continues along the mile-long stretch to Bella’s Italian Café.
28 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Including the Pohgoh album release show on Saturday.
Tampa Bay Mexican, waffle restaurants go viral on TikTok with delicious videos, witty banter
Two Tampa Bay area restaurants with unique, but very different styles and flavors have one thing in common - the power of TikTok has helped grow their business and exposed their eats to foodies across the world.
Much-anticipated Crumbl Cookies is opening in South Tampa this month
And it's gonna be sweet.
‘Enchant’ to bring over 4 million Christmas lights to Tropicana Field
"Enchant" is returning to Tropicana Field this holiday season and it's bringing over 4 million lights with it.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
2022 Hillsborough County Fair: Attractions, ticket prices and more
TAMPA, Fla. — Anyone looking for something to do for the next 11 days can head over to the Hillsborough County Fair. The fair is scheduled to bring activities to the area starting Thursday, Nov. 3, all the way up until Sunday, Nov. 13, with this year's theme being "Homegrown Fun!"
wfla.com
Daylight Savings Changes in Sleep
Dr. Lara M. Wittine, MD, FCCP Medical Director of the AdventHealth Tampa Sleep Center joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss the changes in sleep around Daylight Savings. Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately...
