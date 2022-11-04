Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck reports Tampa Bay is loaded with schooling Spanish mackerel. They are feeding on bait pods in 5 to 6 feet of water from below the Gandy Bridge out to the Skyway Bridge. Around the Gandy area, they are at the drop-offs from shallow flats. Live sardines, spoons or jigs take them. Use a long-shank hook or a short piece of wire leader to prevent cutoffs. There are plenty of trout on the grass flats in 5 to 6 feet of water, though most are undersized. Snook are on the mangroves on the higher tides, with the majority smaller males. The Hillsborough side of the bay from Picnic Island to the Howard Frankland Bridge has been a good area to find them. There are cobia around, and on a recent trip, Capt. Chuck spotted two, one on its own and the other trailing a manatee. Both fish were undersized. Check channel and range markers for them, where there also could be some tripletail.

