MSNBC
This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee
The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
Mary Trump says Uncle Donald is a mass murderer, that Secret Service "knew" about Jan. 6
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices in the state at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Psychologist and podcaster Mary Trump, who is...
Idaho8.com
Newly released private messages show Oath Keepers leader was skeptical Trump would act on Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was skeptical that then-President Donald Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act in the lead up to January 6, according to new messages revealed Thursday, and was privately preparing to wage his own rebellion led by the far-right militia group. Investigators obtained the new messages from...
An Oath Keeper thought the Electoral College was a place where politicians 'went to get educated,' defense lawyer says at trial
Kenneth Harrelson "didn't know there was a House of Representatives and a Senate," his lawyer said at the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial.
Trump says if he appears before Jan. 6 committee, he wants it broadcast live
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) Donald Trump is considering obeying a congressional subpoena issued by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Thursday, the select committee voted 9-0...
Former Trump staffer describes the moment she knew she was going to resign from her job
Sarah Matthews, former deputy White House Press Secretary under President Trump and star witness in the Congressional January 6 hearings, joins CNN's Jake Tapper in her first interview since her testimony.
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
Trump in Arizona: Former president ends speech saying U.S. is 'nation in decline'
Former President Donald Trump returned to Arizona for the third time this year to push his preferred Republican picks over the top in the upcoming midterms. The event started at 1 p.m., and Trump took the stage shortly before 5 p.m. at Bell Bank Park in Mesa. The event was streamed on YouTube.
'A traitor against my own government’ | Oath Keeper testifies about implicit conspiracy on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — An Oath Keeper who entered the U.S. Capitol Building with other members of the militia on Jan. 6 testified Monday he saw it as a moment akin to the storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution. Graydon Young, 55, of Englewood, Florida, took the stand Monday...
Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend
Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes took the stand to testify in his own defense Friday, a risky move he'd insisted on taking.
What If Trump Refuses to Testify to Jan 6 Committee?
Allies of the former president have been criminally charged for failing to comply with their January 6 subpoenas.
Trump should testify to the Jan. 6 committee because he has 'nothing to hide,' his lawyer says
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump says he should testify before the January 6 committee, saying he has "nothing to hide." Lawyer Alina Habba spoke on Tuesday night to right-wing TV network Newsmax, where host Eric Bolling asked about Trump's options following the subpoena formally issued by the committee on October 21.
Their America Is Vanishing. Like Trump, They Insist They Were Cheated.
The Pearland Strikers cricket team, a sport that reflects the area’s shifting culture, in Katy, Texas, Sept. 4, 2022. (Annie Mulligan/The New York Times) When Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas voted last year to reject Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, many of his constituents back home in Fort Bend County were thrilled.
Sen. Ron Johnson Comes Under Fire, Family Wrote Off Entire Private Plane Purchase Price
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has come under fire for the fact that his adult children wrote off the entire purchase price of a private plane on tax forms. Credit: Tom Sowerby (Getty Images)
Man's Threat to Assassinate Trump Was 'Drunken Cry' for Reassurance: Lawyer
"It's not surprising that the defense is trying to shift these statements into the political hyperbole, idle talk," Neama Rahmani, told Newsweek.
Trump-supporting Florida man convicted of shooting at jet skiers over ‘Ridin’ with Biden’ flag
A Trump-supporting Florida man has been convicted of shooting at a man on a jetski flying a “Ridin’ with Biden” flag on election day in 2020.A Miami jury found Eduardo Acosta, 39, guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery. Now he faces between 20 years and life imprisonment when he is sentenced on 16 December.Prosecutors told the court that Acosta was out on his own personal watercraft with a group on 3 November 2020 when they came across two other men on a small island in Biscayne Bay.The court heard that those men, Wilson Peralta...
americanmilitarynews.com
Oath Keepers head said he’d ‘hang f-cking Pelosi’ in secret recording obtained by FBI over 2020 election
The founder of the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group, said that he would “hang f-cking Pelosi from the lamppost” if former President Donald Trump refused to use paramilitary groups to stay in power by force in the days following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, according to a secret recording obtained by the FBI.
Hillary Clinton blasts Lindsey Graham for joining Trump 'cult'
Hillary Clinton denounced Republicans who align themselves closely with former President Donald Trump as being part of a “cult,” particularly taking aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as someone she believes abandoned his values when Trump took office in 2016. In an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid on...
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
