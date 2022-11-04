ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache

IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Android Authority

How to delete your search history on Android

Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
CNBC

What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?

With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
KTAR.com

How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser

As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
Business Insider

5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password

You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
Business Insider

Elon Musk is bringing at least 50 engineers from Tesla to Twitter. Most have little to no experience designing social networks and use an entirely different programming language altogether, report says.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk is bringing engineers from his other businesses to work on the social network. Insider previously reported that Tesla engineers are reviewing existing Twitter code. Tesla engineers have little experience designing for social media and use a different programming language, CNBC reported. As the new owner...
Phone Arena

Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date

The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy