laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
Samsung Galaxy owners are getting a great free Android upgrade
One UI 5 will make your Samsung Galaxy Android phone even more personal
Warning for millions of Android phone owners – beware of tiny dot on screen
IF THIS ominous dot appears on your Android screen, you could be being watched. A function added to the phones by developers at Google warns users when apps are accessing your camera or microphone. The feature, which was introduced last year, is quite similar to one that currently exists on...
CNET
iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache
IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
The One Setting You Should Turn Off Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
Frustrated with your slow iPhone? Before you throw in the towel and splurge on a brand new device or even a new battery, keep in mind that certain phone settings can contribute to an ever-dwindling battery. So changing those settings is the easiest, fastest, and cheapest way that you can make your phone run more efficiently.
Netflix Has Rolled Out New Feature That Customers Have Wanted For Ages
Netflix has announced a new feature that people have been waiting a long time for.
Phone Arena
Delete these weirdly popular 'utility' apps from your Android phone if you care about your battery
Is there anything worse than those "free" Android apps and games that bombard their users with intrusive ads at every corner, new level, and milestone, often putting you on the brink of desperation before you finally cave, hit "delete", and... start all over again with an equally frustrating alternative?. Based...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Amazon just flashed the holiday warning retailers were hoping to avoid
Sales are slowing in North America and internationally — particularly in Europe, where the Ukraine war has driven up energy prices and inflation.
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
KTAR.com
How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser
As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
Business Insider
5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password
You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
There are at least two big reasons we can think of why you should check your home desk drawers and any old storage containers you might keep around the house immediately to locate and get rid of all your phones that are no longer in use. The first is that...
Elon Musk is bringing at least 50 engineers from Tesla to Twitter. Most have little to no experience designing social networks and use an entirely different programming language altogether, report says.
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is bringing engineers from his other businesses to work on the social network. Insider previously reported that Tesla engineers are reviewing existing Twitter code. Tesla engineers have little experience designing for social media and use a different programming language, CNBC reported. As the new owner...
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
