A very special canine is winning the internet's praise and adoration after learning a pretty nifty trick to surprise his human. Denver, a very smart dog from the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, has become a local and international celebrity by figuring out how to use the public transportation system to visit his mom at work. The adorable pooch's adventures went viral on social media a few weeks ago after a video of Denver getting off a bus at the stop right outside his mom's pet store was shared online. Stunned netizens wondered how the pup knew which stop to get down at and whether the bus driver was in on the excursion.

2 DAYS AGO