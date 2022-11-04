Read full article on original website
WATCH: Massive Nile Crocodile Puts Rival in Its Place, Locks Jaws Around Head
A new viral video offers a rare glimpse at how Nile crocodiles socialize in the wild. The footage, which was shared on Instagram by natureismetal, proves that even wild animals have issues with entitled youth. And in the crocodile world, those issues can lead to serious injury or even death.
WATCH: Bear Casually Rescues Crow From Drowning Using Paw, Mouth
A Budapest Zoo visitor recently caught a strange encounter between a bear and a crow on camera, and the video is making waves on the internet. The footage shows a crow drowning in a water feature with a bear named Vali nearby. And instead of taking advantage of an easy catch, the predator turns into a hero.
a-z-animals.com
Guy Catches Snapping Turtle in His Socks, Then Uses It to Open a Red Bull
Guy Catches Snapping Turtle in His Socks, Then Uses It to Open a Red Bull. Don’t let anyone ever tell you that there’s a right way to do things, especially after you check out this video. tooturnttony on TikTok definitely shows off his snapping turtle-catching skills, but he also inadvertently advertises the varied abilities of this North American native reptile.
Meet the most beautiful twin cats with 'multicolored eyes'
Meet Iriss and Abyss, beautiful twin cats with heterochromatic eyes, which means that their irises are of different colors. In other words, one of their eyes has a color different from the other eye. For instance, one eye is blue and the other can be green, yellow, or brown.
Giant Dog Demanding Owner Catches Her During 'Trust Fall' Delights Viewers
"What a demonstration of love and trust. It fills my heart to bursting," commented one TikTok user.
See Squirrels Compete For Nuts In Crazy Backyard Competition
The video has 13 million views and the competition is as entertaining as it gets!
Upworthy
Clever dog figures out how to ride the bus alone to surprise his human at work
A very special canine is winning the internet's praise and adoration after learning a pretty nifty trick to surprise his human. Denver, a very smart dog from the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, has become a local and international celebrity by figuring out how to use the public transportation system to visit his mom at work. The adorable pooch's adventures went viral on social media a few weeks ago after a video of Denver getting off a bus at the stop right outside his mom's pet store was shared online. Stunned netizens wondered how the pup knew which stop to get down at and whether the bus driver was in on the excursion.
A Video of a Newborn beaver Erecting a 'dam' at the Entrance to the rescue center where it Stays
Baby Beaver Building A DamNewhouse Wildlife Rescue / Facebook. A video of a newborn beaver erecting a 'dam' at the entrance to the rescue center where it stays went viral on Facebook.
