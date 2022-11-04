Read full article on original website
NFL Fans React To Terry Bradshaw's Troubling Suicide Remark
Terry Bradshaw is coming off a cancer battle, so the legendary NFL quarterback should be given some leeway when it comes to his on-air performance this season. However, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback made a pretty troubling remark on Sunday afternoon. Bradshaw joked about a player committing suicide during FOX's...
Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker
Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers
That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday
Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Photos: Meet Michael Strahan's Private Significant Other
Michael Strahan is a very public person, starring for the New York Giants before getting into television and other prominent businesses, but he keeps his personal life pretty private. However, the legendary NFL star does have a girlfriend, according to reports. Strahan and Kayla Quick have reportedly been dating for...
Aaron Rodgers Had 1-Word Message For Lions Rookie After Interception
Aaron Rodgers threw not one, not two, but three (!) interceptions against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. The Packers fell to the Lions, 15-9, at Ford Field. Following the game, Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson revealed what Rodgers told him following one of his interceptions. "Freebie," Rodgers said. OK then,...
Look: There Are 3 Favorites For Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend
Tom Brady is currently enjoying single man life. The legendary NFL quarterback officially got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, last month. Brady, 45, had been married to Bundchen since 2009. They have two children together. Will Brady be single for long, though?. The now-eligible bachelor has already been...
Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision
Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
Former Georgia Quarterback Wants Apology From Former Tennessee Quarterback - Here's Why
Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge was talking a lot of trash about Georgia prior to this Saturday's game. It's safe to say his comments about the defending champions have aged poorly. The first questionable decision Ainge made was calling Georgia's home-field advantage overrated. "Playing between the hedges is overrated," Ainge...
NFL World Laughing At Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video
Aaron Rodgers isn't having a good Sunday. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who was hoping to get his team rolling against the Detroit Lions, has already thrown two devastating red zone interceptions. Yikes. Rodgers, who has made it clear that his teammates need to step up, went off on the...
Look: Pat McAfee Is Furious With The Colts On Sunday
The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL so far this season. Currently, Indianapolis finds itself down 26-3 late in the fourth quarter in New England. The loss to the Patriots will be the third in a row for the Colts and drop them to 3-5-1 on the year.
Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors
Amid rumors of the Dallas Cowboys monitoring Odell Beckham Jr., a former Cowboys star appears to approve of his old team adding the wide receiver. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday morning that the Cowboys are "expected to be in the mix" on Beckham when he's ready to sign. The free agent is recovering from an ACL tear suffered during the Super Bowl.
Look: Herschel Walker's Ex-Teammates Reveal Their Agreement
Herschel Walker is one of the best players in college football history, but these days, he's known more for his political campaign. The former Georgia Bulldogs star turned U.S. Senate candidate is running for a seat out of the state he played his college football in. But while most people...
Look: NFL Fans Want Referee Fired On Sunday Evening
There probably hasn't been a bigger missed call in the NFL so far this season than the missed pass interference penalty in the Bears vs. Dolphins game. Chicago fell to Miami, thanks in part to some questionable pass interference decisions. The Bears were on the wrong end of a pass interference call earlier in the game and on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call late in the game.
Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral
Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday. After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.
Matt LaFleur Reveals If Packers Are Considering Quarterback Change
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers played so poorly on Sunday - on way to their fifth straight loss - that backup Jordan Love was trending on social media. But while Rodgers, who threw three interceptions, and the rest of the Packers offense struggled mightily, the team is not considering a quarterback change at this time.
ESPN Computer Changes Its National Championship Pick
Week 10 of the 2022 college football season was a crazy one. It was so wild, in fact, that ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has changed its pick for the College Football Playoff national title game. ESPN's computer model previously liked Ohio State to win it all, but...
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions
Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
Paul Finebaum Releases New Top 4 After Crazy Saturday
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has updated his top four after a crazy Saturday. Week 10 of the 2022 college football season featured some major upsets, including LSU stunning Alabama and Notre Dame crushing Clemson. What should the College Football Playoff field look like now?. ESPN's college football analyst...
