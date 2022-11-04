ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kissimmee man dead in motorcycle crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died in Kissimmee after a motorcycle crash, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened right after 7:45 this morning on Palm Parkway and Grapefruit Cove. FHP said that the driver lost control of his bike, which caused him to hit a curb. He...
KISSIMMEE, FL
musicfestnews.com

Florida’s Grateful Gathering at Maddox Ranch in Lakeland

Florida’s Grateful Gathering at Maddox Ranch in Lakeland. Grateful Walker and St. Pete Dead Fest present Florida’s Grateful Gathering at Maddox Ranch in Lakeland November 17-20 with a massive lineup of 23 bands spread over four days. Primitive camping is included with ticket all weekend long (Thursday to Monday).
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run

Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
ORLANDO, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

New Black & Brew Opens With Express Lane Feature

Black & Brew has been a Lakeland favorite for locally roasted coffee and signature sandwiches for 16 years, and they finally have a location on the southside. The all new Black & Brew, which enjoyed its soft launch this week, is located at 4602 South Florida Ave. near the Polk Parkway in the former home of Krispy Kreme.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

The Lakeland Christmas Parade

The Lakeland Christmas Parade was a time-honored tradition but the Jr League Maggie Briggs the President of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland will not allow single-vehicle business units in the parade. City Lakeland is extremely proud of being small business friendly but allows Jr League who hosts the parade...
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Ruskin man killed after crashing into semi that stopped for car hauler fire on I-75, troopers say

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - A 31-year-old driver passed away from his injuries after colliding with a semi-truck in Sun City Center. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was heading south on Interstate 75 near the Big Bend Road exit. Meanwhile, before 3 a.m., a car hauler was ahead in the southbound lanes and a portion of it was on fire. The driver of the car hauler pulled to the outside shoulder, stopped and detached the tractor from the trailer, troopers said.
RUSKIN, FL
AccuWeather

How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian

A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
FORT MYERS, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Plant City, FL

Plant City presents itself as a diverse and vibrant "hometown" community in the northeast Hillsborough County of Florida. Plant City’s history dates back to the mid-1800s and was incorporated in 1885, nearly two decades after the state was chartered. The city was first named Ichepucksassa after the Indian village...
PLANT CITY, FL
grid.news

Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
PUNTA GORDA, FL

