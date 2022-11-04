Read full article on original website
Ross Chastain's miracle move propels him toward a feat no Floridian has achieved in NASCAR
PHOENIX — Chad Chastain could hear the buzz, feel the excitement even before he walked into the Lawhon’s grocery store in Alva for his usual Monday morning breakfast of biscuits and gravy and chicken tenders. The afternoon before, his older brother Ross Chastain, had just pulled off one...
WATCH: I-4 blocked as motorists wrangle loose dog
Traffic on I-4 came to a halt Friday morning after a dog caused chaos on the interstate.
businessobserverfl.com
$30 million rural real estate project with 5-acre sites starts selling lots
As her 8-year-old daughter, Addie, rode her horse toward the cross country arena Oct. 22 at the TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City, Winter Park's Courtney Borton followed behind, wearing a smile that would not go away. Besides the joy of seeing her daughter compete, Courtney Borton was enjoying all...
Kissimmee man dead in motorcycle crash
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died in Kissimmee after a motorcycle crash, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened right after 7:45 this morning on Palm Parkway and Grapefruit Cove. FHP said that the driver lost control of his bike, which caused him to hit a curb. He...
3 girls hit by pickup truck after running across Manatee County road, troopers say
Three girls were hurt in a Manatee County crash late Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
musicfestnews.com
Florida’s Grateful Gathering at Maddox Ranch in Lakeland
Florida’s Grateful Gathering at Maddox Ranch in Lakeland. Grateful Walker and St. Pete Dead Fest present Florida’s Grateful Gathering at Maddox Ranch in Lakeland November 17-20 with a massive lineup of 23 bands spread over four days. Primitive camping is included with ticket all weekend long (Thursday to Monday).
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
INSIDE LOOK: The NEW Florida Children’s Museum in Lakeland
The Florida Children’s Museum’s grand opening is this weekend (Friday, November 4-Sunday, November 6) and it is a MUST-SEE! We recently got a sneak peek before opening day to learn more about the museum and its exhibits to help you map out your best day ever! There are a lot of pictures in this post because […]
New Black & Brew Opens With Express Lane Feature
Black & Brew has been a Lakeland favorite for locally roasted coffee and signature sandwiches for 16 years, and they finally have a location on the southside. The all new Black & Brew, which enjoyed its soft launch this week, is located at 4602 South Florida Ave. near the Polk Parkway in the former home of Krispy Kreme.
The Lakeland Christmas Parade
The Lakeland Christmas Parade was a time-honored tradition but the Jr League Maggie Briggs the President of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland will not allow single-vehicle business units in the parade. City Lakeland is extremely proud of being small business friendly but allows Jr League who hosts the parade...
Port Charlotte wins first district title since 2013 in emotional victory over Braden River
BRADENTON, Fla.- Displaced from their home field over at Port Charlotte High School due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the Pirates have had to play on the road since they returned to action back on Oct. 14. Despite not being able to play in front of their home crowd, Port Charlotte has gladly ...
fox13news.com
Ruskin man killed after crashing into semi that stopped for car hauler fire on I-75, troopers say
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - A 31-year-old driver passed away from his injuries after colliding with a semi-truck in Sun City Center. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was heading south on Interstate 75 near the Big Bend Road exit. Meanwhile, before 3 a.m., a car hauler was ahead in the southbound lanes and a portion of it was on fire. The driver of the car hauler pulled to the outside shoulder, stopped and detached the tractor from the trailer, troopers said.
How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian
A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Plant City, FL
Plant City presents itself as a diverse and vibrant "hometown" community in the northeast Hillsborough County of Florida. Plant City’s history dates back to the mid-1800s and was incorporated in 1885, nearly two decades after the state was chartered. The city was first named Ichepucksassa after the Indian village...
Turning burglars to "grated cheese" gets a reality check in Florida
It’s time for another update on irresponsible gun news in Florida. Today’s update stars Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, whose laser-like focus on TV camera lights has continued to highlight his tough-guy act. ...
Sarasota County Food Truck Rally kicks off at North Jetty Park
VENICE, Fla. — Are you a food lover and looking for something fun to do this Friday evening? Perhaps you just want something different for dinner?. You could check out a family fun event that is taking place at the North Jetty Park. The Sarasota County Food Truck Rally kicks off today at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
Murder suspects from Virgin Islands arrested in Polk County, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested two murder suspects from the U.S. Virgin Islands Thursday evening, according to a release.
Illegal dumping arrest in Port Charlotte
Deputies arrest a man for illegally dumping tree debris into a Port Charlotte vacant lot on Wednesday near Friendly St. and Chamberlain Blvd.
grid.news
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
‘My nightmare’: Flood water still rising from Hurricane Ian at Frostproof home
The flood water is still rising from Hurricane Ian at a Frostproof home.
