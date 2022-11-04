(CNN) -- Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday, claiming the trophy after 312 laps at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. The win gives Logano his second career championship, the first coming in 2018 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Las Vegas. Before his first win, Logano had been widely seen as an underdog. The 32-year-old Logano started Sunday on the pole in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. Although 36 drivers started, just four -- Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Logano -- were eligible for the series title after a playoff whittled the field down from...

AVONDALE, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO