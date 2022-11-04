Read full article on original website
Coy Gibbs, son of NASCAR legend Joe Gibbs and father of driver Ty Gibbs, dead at 49
QUEEN CITY NEWS – Coy Gibbs, the son of NASCAR legend Joe Gibbs and father of Xfinity driver Ty Gibbs, has died, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Sunday. He was 49. “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. […]
NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night
A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died
Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
Joe Gibbs Racing Releases Statement On Tragic Death
Tragic news hit the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon. Coy Gibbs, who's the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the son of Joe Gibbs, passed away in his sleep on Sunday night, per a statement. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went...
NASCAR championship prize money: How much does the Cup Series winner make in 2022?
It's time to break the bank. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been one of the most unpredictable one in recent memory. With 19 different racers nabbing the checkered flag, there has been as much parity in stock car racing's top division as one could hope for. Now, the...
Ty Gibbs to possibly face big consequences from Martinsville
Ty Gibbs will face consequences for wrecking Brandon Jones at Martinsville Speedway. Could these consequences impact his future in the NASCAR Cup Series?
NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Speaks Directly to His Critics With New Photo
Bubba Wallace seemed to speak directly to his critics with this new photo he posted to Twitter, sending shots at them while also poking some fun at himself. While playing a card game called “Most Likely To,” Wallace received a card with an ironic message on it. The...
Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss
Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
Jackson Gibbs pays tribute to late uncle Coy Gibbs during race
Jackson Gibbs continued to work on Sunday despite the tragedy in his family. Gibbs’ uncle Coy died on Saturday night at the age of 49. The death was a shock as Coy had just celebrated his son, Ty, winning the Xfinity Series in Phoenix earlier that night. Ty was...
NASCAR Fans React To What Driver Said About Ty Gibbs
Noah Gragson may have respect for how Ty Gibbs won Saturday's race at NASCAR Championship weekend, but it doesn't mean he's a fan. After finishing second at Phoenix Raceway, Gragson spoke to the media about Gibbs and his controversial driving style. I've had a conversation with Ty ... and let...
Brutal Crash Takes Out Drag Racers at World Cup Finals
Both drivers are miraculously fine, after a fiery crash destroyed two Fox-body Mustang drag racers.
Ross Chastain explains, Chase Elliott deflects in discussing Cup Series Championship wreck
Ross Chastain has developed a reputation for aggressive driving. He mixed it up with his fair share of competitors during the course of the 2022 season, most notably Denny Hamlin last summer. On Sunday, he did Chase Elliott no favors as both were driving for a title in the Cup...
Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part owner, driver
AVONDALE, Ariz. -- Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons. The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as the part-owner of Petty GMS. He'll also enter about five Cup races. Johnson announced that his...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
Hailie Deegan Has Telling Comment About Xfinity Series Amid Uncertain Future
On Oct. 15, Hailie Deegan made her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut. She finished 13th in her No. 7 Ford. Ever since Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut in October, NASCAR fans have been wondering what's next for her career. It has been announced that Deegan will remain with Ford next...
Kyle Busch Motorsports To Field Nascar Chevy Silverado Trucks In 2023
Earlier this year, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced that he would depart his Toyota team and take command of the No. 8 Nascar Chevy beginning in 2023. Busch has a successful Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), which will also make the switch from Toyota to The Bow Tie for next year’s racing season, the driver and team owner announced.
Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville
Cole Custer clearly didn't care about getting another fine from NASCAR with his actions at Martinsville. The post Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joey Logano wins 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship
(CNN) -- Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday, claiming the trophy after 312 laps at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. The win gives Logano his second career championship, the first coming in 2018 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Las Vegas. Before his first win, Logano had been widely seen as an underdog. The 32-year-old Logano started Sunday on the pole in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. Although 36 drivers started, just four -- Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Logano -- were eligible for the series title after a playoff whittled the field down from...
He may not have won the race or title, but Christopher Bell was a winner nonetheless at Phoenix
That the versatile 27-year-old driver could race competitively just hours after learning of the death of his boss and one of his chief mentors speaks volumes
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
