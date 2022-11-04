ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball breaks new world record with $1.6 billion jackpot

The Powerball lottery game has broken a new world record with Saturday’s jackpot now at an astounding $1.6 billion.

Officials with Powerball announced the jackpot broke their previous record of $1.586 billion Friday afternoon.

If you win and take the cash option, the estimated cash value is $782.4 million.

If no one wins following Saturday’s drawing, that jackpot will go up to $1.9 billion, with an estimated cash value of $929.1 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots:

1. $1.6 Billion (est.) – Nov. 5, 2022

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

