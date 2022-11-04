Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google Chrome is the best browser for Android, but it is not the only feature-rich option out there. Samsung Internet is another excellent browser that even supports extensions. Like Chrome, the team behind Samsung's browser tests features in the beta channel before rolling them out to the public a couple of months later. In late August, Samsung Internet v19 was released to beta testers with enhanced security against phishing attacks and improved private browsing. Now, the browser is hitting the stable channel, with the most notable addition being able to sync your Google Chrome bookmarks.

3 DAYS AGO