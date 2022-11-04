Read full article on original website
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
iPad vs iPad Pro: Which is best for you in 2022?
Apple currently sells five different iPad models. Two entry-level iPad versions (nine and tenth generations), the iPad mini 6, iPad Air 5, and the recently-announced iPad Pro in two sizes. If you want to discover which iPad is the best choice for you in 2022, fear no more. iPad 9:...
How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 13: Which flagship phone wins?
The Galaxy S22 takes on the iPhone 13 with a bright display and improved cameras — is it enough? Our Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 13 face-off picks a winner.
Android Authority
Google is making all the right moves with the Pixel Tablet
Google's decision to focus on everyday usability is the right choice for the Pixel Tablet. Google’s tablet ambitions haven’t been a secret. The recently teased Pixel Tablet is just the latest in Google’s long line of attempts at cracking the elusive smart slate market. However, instead of taking the same formulaic approach to tablets, Google appears to be building something completely different.
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
daystech.org
Firmware News: Galaxy S22 Gets Android 13, OnePlus 10T Gets Software Update & More
Greetings and welcome again to this week’s firmware information roundup from Updato. If you’ve got been paying consideration, you are in all probability conscious that the OEM trade is swamped with Android 13. As a consequence, a number of smartphone producers have revealed their technique for coping with the brand new working system. So please keep alongside us and uncover all the things new completely.
daystech.org
How to Turn Off an Android Phone
Turn off a Samsung Galaxy by urgent and holding the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” Turn off a Google Pixel by holding and urgent the Power+Volume Up buttons or the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” You also can use on-screen buttons to show off your Android cellphone.
CNET
Google's Pixel Fold Rumors: Will It Arrive Next Year?
Google could be the next major tech company to throw its hat into the foldable ring. There have been rumors fluttering for a while that a bendy handset might see the light of day, especially given the company's focus on hardware in recent years. Google followed up its successful Pixel 6 series with the Pixel 7 series in October, but didn't make a whole lot of changes. It could potentially set the stage for an overhaul in the coming years.
Android Authority
Android 13 is coming to a Galaxy S10 phone, but not the one you want
Samsung is testing Android 13 on the Galaxy S10 Lite. Samsung released an update schedule for One UI 5. The release schedule reveals that the update will arrive for one Galaxy S10 device. The S10 phone getting the update will be the Galaxy S10 Lite. Among all the Samsung phones...
Android Authority
Google vs Apple vs Samsung Wallet: which is right for you?
We are an Android website, so you can probably guess which one is going to win. Tap-to-pay has proliferated to a point where it doesn’t feel new anymore. We’ve seen competitors come and go, like LG Pay, but the market is dominated by only three these days. They include Google Wallet (and Google Pay), Apple Pay, and Samsung Wallet. They have changed a bit over the years, but the mainstay features remain the same. We’ll compare all three and see which one is actually the best.
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Android Headlines
Android 13 Now Rolling Out To Samsung's Galaxy S21 Series
Samsung has released the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy S21 series. As of this writing, the update is rolling out in multiple countries in Europe, including the UK and Germany. A wider rollout, including in the US, should follow in the coming days. The European...
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
daystech.org
Only one Samsung Galaxy S10 model will get Android 13
Samsung has dozens of telephones lined up for the Android 13 replace within the coming months. The firm is publicly testing the brand new Android model together with its One UI 5.0 customized software program for a few of these gadgets. For others, it’s making ready the replace behind closed doorways. SamMobile confirms that the Korean agency is internally testing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy S10 Lite. This telephone is anticipated to select up the steady launch in December.
Phone Arena
You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US
Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years. At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows...
Samsung Internet 19 is here and it now plays nicely with Google Chrome
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google Chrome is the best browser for Android, but it is not the only feature-rich option out there. Samsung Internet is another excellent browser that even supports extensions. Like Chrome, the team behind Samsung's browser tests features in the beta channel before rolling them out to the public a couple of months later. In late August, Samsung Internet v19 was released to beta testers with enhanced security against phishing attacks and improved private browsing. Now, the browser is hitting the stable channel, with the most notable addition being able to sync your Google Chrome bookmarks.
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 goes live for the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 10R in India
OnePlus has released OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in India despite the fact that the phones were not originally scheduled to receive the update.
daystech.org
Google Pixel Watch vs. Apple Watch 8: Which smartwatch is best?
The Google PIxel Watch and Apple Watch 8 are two of the newest smartwatch releases, however which one is greatest? They are in the end each glorious smartwatches, however that does not imply that they are every match for everybody. Keep studying to learn how to search out out which smartwatch to purchase based mostly by yourself preferences and wishes.
