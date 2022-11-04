Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Vote for Pennsylvania’s high school football player of the week for games played Nov. 4-5
The first week of the high school football postseason in Pennsylvania featured some more big-time individual performances. Check out the list below and then vote in the poll at the bottom to let us know who you think Pennsylvania’s top player was for games played Nov. 4-5, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fare on Friday, Nov. 4?
Below is a quick glance at the top-ranked football teams in the state and how they handled their business on Friday, Nov. 4. PennLive will continue to update results once Saturday games become final. CLASS 6A. Rank – Team – District – Record -- Result. 1. St....
Mid-Penn boys have solid showing at PIAA cross country state championship
Pennsylvania’s most competitive cross country meet can feel overwhelming. Underpinning the PIAA cross country championships’ festive, carnival-like atmosphere is a swell of pressure, personal expectation, and intimidation that can undo months or years of preparation in a heartbeat. Sometimes, the best antidote is a dose of familiarity—a strategy...
Pierce Mason rushes for 268 yards, Hamburg stops Upper Dauphin in District 3 3A quarterfinal
HAMBURG – Upper Dauphin’s positive start was eventually wiped out by Hamburg senior Pierce Mason. Mason carried 24 times for 268 yards and four touchdowns Friday as the fourth-seeded Hawks downed No. 5 Upper Dauphin 49-35 in a District 3 3A football quarterfinal.
Evelyn Morris leads Northern field hockey past Manheim Central
Evelyn Morris led the way Saturday at Northern knocked off Manheim Central, 4-1, in District 3 field hockey action. Morris scored two goals for the Polar Bears who locked up a five-seed in the state playoffs.
WPIAL Football First Round Playoffs Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania, but the playoffs have finally arrived. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Updates (10:55 PM)- Update (10:46 PM)- Update (9:40...
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged incident involving superintendent
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee. WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.
A rematch in local race for Pa. House seat, but things are different this time | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best to be a sports fan in: study
It’s pretty great to be a sports fan in Pennsylvania at the moment. And apparently one city in the Keystone State is the second best for sports fans in the whole country. LISTEN: ‘The baseball gods are in our favor’: Pa. nun prays for Phillies win | Today in Pa.
‘The Sopranos’ needed to dump a body. Dutch Springs was the perfect place. | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
There are a lot of factors to consider when disposing of a body. In this case, the spot needed to be fairly close to New York City, with access to major highways. And it needed to look like a big drop. That’s the formula that made Dutch Springs a hit,...
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
Schuylkill County man dies from injuries in crash
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Schuylkill County is dead after getting hit by a car in Northampton County. Officials say Ronald Mayo, 67, of Minersville, was hit by a vehicle in Bethlehem last month. According to the Lehigh County coroner, Mayo died Friday from injuries from the...
47 taken for treatment as Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School is evacuated (UPDATE)
Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School’s upper-grades building in Hanover Township, Northampton County, was evacuated early Friday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution” after “a few” staff members and students complained of not feeling well, according to CEO Susan Mauser. The mass-casualty incident was...
Bethlehem business among top bidders in Pa.’s 11th restaurant license auction
Following validation of bids received by the Oct. 31 deadline for the 11th restaurant license auction authorized by Act 39 of 2016, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has issued Notices of Selection to top bidders on 20 licenses. Among the winners was Top-Star Express in Bethlehem with a bid...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth nearly $535,000 sold in Chester County
COATESVILLE, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Chester County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket, worth $534,999.50, was sold at the Golden Mart at 99 S. 1st Ave. in Coatesville. The ticket matched all five balls drawn on Thursday. The...
Liquor license prices; RSV cases; I-83 closure: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. High: 72; Low: 56. Partly sunny today; warmer and mostly clear this weekend. Road closed: Part of Interstate 83 will be closed from 9 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Monday in Swatara Township. A contractor will remove damaged beams from the Paxton Street bridge. Look for detours and delays.
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
