Kansas City, MO

Travis Kelce has high praise for ‘beast with the ball’ Kadarius Toney

By Max Weisman
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LxnRO_0iysSzO200

Kadarius Toney is expected to make his Chiefs debut Sunday against the Titans and Travis Kelce thinks the speedy wideout could provide a spark to the Kansas City offense.

Kelce, on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason, said he’s familiar with his new teammate’s abilities from watching him at the University of Florida and thinks Toney’s transition from the Giants to the Chiefs will be easier because Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was Kansas City’s quarterbacks coach from 2020-21.

“I think it’ll be a smoother transition than coming from a lot of other teams in the league but I’m extremely excited,” the star tight end said. “I mean, that guy is an absolute beast with the ball in his hands. I love the routes that he runs.”

Kelce mentioned that Toney was compared to former Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill as he was coming out of college.

“To be able to add another weapon that you’ve got to account for in this offense is extremely exciting,” Kelce said. “Especially one of his caliber.”

Toney was traded to Kansas City on Oct. 27 in exchange for a third and a sixth-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzRNi_0iysSzO200
Kadarious Toney has a new opportunity with the Chiefs after failing to make a difference with the Giants.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N13Xi_0iysSzO200
Travis Kelce is thrilled about another speedy receiving threat on the Chiefs.
USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes also seemed pretty pleased in adding a new weapon to his arsenal, tweeting a GIF of the Rock smiling after news of the Toney deal broke.

The 2021 first-round pick has played in two games this season while dealing with hamstring injuries. On the season, Toney has no receptions but two rushes for 23 yards.

DALLAS, TX
New York City, NY
