Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Indian School Road in Phoenix

By Ellie Willard, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
A woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the street early Friday morning in Phoenix.

At about 1 a.m., Phoenix police officers responded to the scene on Indian School Road just east of 35th Avenue.

A witness said the woman was seen walking across the street when she was hit, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the woman driving the car went home after the incident and called 911. No signs of intoxication were reported after detectives interviewed her.

Neither woman has been identified by police.

Reach breaking news reporter Ellie Willard at ellie.willard@gannett.com or on Twitter @EllieWillardAZ.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

