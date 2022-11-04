The time for talk is over. Let’s keep doing the work. | Nick Maddox

Over the last several years in Leon County, we've made a lot of progress. Our economy continues to grow. We're increasing the quality of life for everyone in our community. But we have more work to do. Now is not the time for political attacks. Now is the time for serious leaders to tackle these serious issues.

If you've been keeping track, you have heard my opponent lobbing attack after attack at me. It's not in my nature to respond; I simply go about the business of our community. But this is important.

And don’t just take it from me. Our campaign has been endorsed by the Capital Outlook, Rev. R.B. Holmes, Jr., Christic Henry, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, Attorney Dana Brooks, Attorney Ben Crump, Jay Smith, Talethia Edwards, Cheryl Collier-Brown, The Tallahassee Board of Realtors, the Police Benevolent Association, and more. They know that these times call for leaders who don’t just talk, but leaders who work and deliver results.

Focus on the race

Serious issues call for steady, serious leadership – not critics hurling insults from the cheap seats. Our neighbors can see through it – and they have had enough of it. Everywhere I go, I hear from our neighbors that they are tired of the mudslinging and petty politics. So, let's refocus.

Let's turn our attention back to bringing costs of everyday goods down for our Leon County families. Let's get back to creating high paying jobs to get our neighbors on the path to prosperity. Let's work together to tackle this affordable housing issue that is plaguing our neighborhoods. And let's keep building the kind of future where our kids can succeed.

Progress takes time, and together we've come a long way. Now is not the time for fancy insults and cheap politics. Now is the time to keep our foot on the gas and keep pressing forward.

Vote Nick Maddox for Leon County Commission - and let's continue our forward momentum. Together, we can.

Nick Maddox is seeking re-election as Leon County Commissioner At-Large, a position he’s held since 2010.

(Editor's note: Candidates on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election are allowed one Opinion column this cycle. The Democrat will not publish columns after Friday, Nov. 4.)

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.