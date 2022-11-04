ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Records: Man seen kneeling as he fired into crowd during Tallahassee mass shooting

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

De'Arius Cannon, one of the three men arrested in connection with the Oct. 29 mass shooting, was seen kneeling in the McDonald's parking lot as he was firing a handgun towards Half Time Liquors, according to court records released Thursday.

He shot at least three times across West Pensacola Street before TPD officers held "him at gunpoint" and gave "him verbal commands to halt his actions and place the weapon upon the ground," a probable cause affidavit said.

Cannon, 30, got up and ran toward the parking lot of BAJAS nightclub, where officers were "addressing crowd control issues" just before gunfire rang out at Half Time Liquors across the street.

"Detectives have determined that (two officers) discharged their sidearms, striking and wounding (Cannon)," read an affidavit. "The same officers ... rendered aid to him."

Less than 48 hours after the shooting that injured eight people and killed an innocent bystander, police announced the arrest of Cannon and two other men.

New: In wake of mass shooting, city commissioners express grief, doubts about need for new laws

Cannon was charged with attempted second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm unlicensed and resisting officers without violence. He was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility Thursday upon his release from the hospital.

William Thomas, 23, faces eight out-of-county warrants and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Tamylon Williams, 26, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

So far police and local officials said the shooting involved rival gangs from out of town, namely Gadsden County.

Chief: Three groups shot at one other across a street amid crowd

According to TPD Chief Lawrence Revell, these gangs shot at one other across the street amid a crowd of hundreds. Revell's working theory of the incident is that Saturday's shooting was a response to a "feud" Friday night in Gadsden County.

Five men and three women were injured and Demario "Ro" Murray , a groundskeeper at Florida State University, was killed in the crossfire.

In an interview with investigators, Cannon said he was in the parking lot of the liquor store when the gunfire first erupted. "He, along with dozens of others, ran from the parking lot" and crossed West Pensacola Street.

When he entered into the parking lot of McDonald's he "heard the sound of gunfire, and the sound of projectiles overhead," court records stated. "(Cannon) said that in response, he produced his handgun, aimed it towards the parking lot of Half Times Liquor, and discharged it twice."

He added that he did not believe he was the specific target of any gunfire. Additionally, he "was not taking aim at an armed subject ... in the parking lot of Half Time Liquors," court records said.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Records: Man seen kneeling as he fired into crowd during Tallahassee mass shooting

