'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' Hosts Dominique Wilkins & John Collins

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
 2 days ago

Comedy Central’s 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' recorded a live episode in Atlanta featuring Dominique Wilkins and John Collins.

It is impossible to live in Georgia and be unaware of the midterm elections. Every commercial break is filled with divisive campaign ads. During these trying times, it is important that we look to late-night television host Trevor Noah for guidance.

This week, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is taping shows in Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of this year’s midterms as part of their Votedemic 2022 coverage. As part of their coverage, two Atlanta Hawks legends made appearances.

Dominique Wilkins

Last night, in front of a live audience at Atlanta’s Tabernacle, NBA Hall of Fame Legend Dominique Wilkins was interviewed by Trevor Noah. Wilkins spoke about his legendary basketball career with the Hawks, the current landscape of the NBA, his dedication to healthcare and KultureCity, and more.

During his interview, Wilkins made a point of praising the City of Atlanta. "For me, Atlanta really made me who I am. The people here in Atlanta, you guys, made me who I am. I feel like they're native son here... Atlanta is my home, even though I'm not really from here."

John Collins

Hawks starting power forward and team captain John Collins made a hilarious cameo. Collins and Noah had a disagreement over a head nod. Watch the video and decide who is at fault for the half-court shot.

Midterm Elections

Noah also covered President Biden and Obama's warning about democracy being at risk. Additionally, Noah tackled the issue of Atlanta Zoo's new gun policy. That segment can be viewed on the show's YouTube page .

Noah and his Comedy Central crew are not the only people raising awareness about the upcoming elections. On November 7, the Atlanta Hawks will culminate their weeks-long ‘ATL Vote’ campaign with a special spotlight just prior to the team’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. More information on that important event can be found here . Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and interviews.

