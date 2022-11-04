Letters: On the importance of voting, a defense of Kirk Ferentz

Vote to protect Medicare

A plethora of television ads now encourage seniors to "call to get the full benefits you deserve" during Medicare's open enrollment period. Here's a better idea: vote — to protect and strengthen Medicare (and Social Security).

Both political parties claim to want this, but only one has a significant contingent whose goal is to eliminate both programs. If you're a senior. and you're voting for that party, expect cuts (or the possible elimination) in both programs should they gain complete control of our government.

-Jim Walters, Iowa City

Your political party makes a difference

I learned from an Atlantic monthly article that we have 88,000 more registered Republicans in Iowa than Democrats. So I’ve listened to Democrats' complaints of Iowa as a red state, the Republican Legislature, our current governor, congressional representatives and current senators.

But if you identify as a Democrat, then ask yourself, have you contributed to a campaign, have you spoken personally to your friends and families, have you knocked on doors or made some cold calls? Are you more worried about inflation or the survival of democracy? Are you more concerned with the crisis at the border or losing Medicare and Social Security benefits which you spent a lifetime earning.

Things are not equivalent, and your party makes a difference. Draw the line and vote.

-Kyran J. Cook, Iowa City

Media should quit bashing Kirk Ferentz

The media’s criticism of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has downgraded into a hysteria of insults and baseless predictions of gloom and doom. The sports journalists have been competing to outdo each other in spewing filth and dirt at our head football coach and his son, our offensive coordinator.

Many Hawkeye fans may recall that this was not the first time coach Ferentz was savagely attacked by the media. Twelve years ago, the Hawks were struggling at the start of the season. By the end of the season, the fortunes of our team turned around and we ended up in a bowl game.

At that time, I was writing a book about the Second World War. In my book, “Ponseti and Paul, “ I compared Ferentz’s predicament to that experienced by Winston Churchill at the beginning of Hitler’s war. England appeared to be losing the war. But Churchill stood firm and eventually was triumphant.

I believe I echo the sentiment of most Hawkeye fans. We stand by our head coach. We stand by our team. We believe in our offensive coach. We will triumph this season and in future seasons.

-Paul Etre, Coralville

Pay attention to how candidates behave

Election time is here. So many candidates. So many issues. It is not like in the past where candidates agree on problems, disagree on the solutions. This election gives us a choice in what direction our country will go. So how do we choose? I am choosing my candidates the way I have worked with troubled kids.

I listen to them talk. Are they angry? Who do they praise or are proud of? Do they say things to me that are different than what they say to their friends? Do they talk about problems and solutions? Do they apologize and talk about righting their own wrongs? Do they defend their actions with words of hate or hope?

I talk to them. Do they listen to the possible solutions? Do they hear my concerns?

I watch their behavior and actions. Who do they hang out with? Who do they help? Who do they defend? Who do they ask help from? What do they buy? How do they get their money? Do they work well with others?

Lastly, I want role models for my grandkids. Do they inspire overcoming their problems? Do they talk and act appropriately? Do they inspire hope?

So whether kids or candidates, listen, talk, observe, use your critical thinking skills and vote.

-Charlene Lange, Iowa City

Grassley advocates for power and control

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley believes Senate power is why he should be reelected. Grassley’s power in February 2016 prevented President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee from even having a hearing.

Fast forward to 2020 after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, when the senator ignored his 2016 actions and helped rush through the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October when presidential voting had obviously started. Power is not lying to Iowans when it is convenient. Being a U.S. senator should not be about power; it should be honestly serving your country and upholding the Constitution.

In 2016 and 2020, Grassley’s statements and actions were all about power and lies, not honesty. Grassley stated decisions on women’s rights (reproductive and abortion) should be made by state legislatures. The Supreme Court returned these decisions to states so people have a voice through their representatives.

What state legislature consists of only one political party? Is Grassley unaware among 11 developed countries; the US has the highest maternal mortality rate. Can Grassley provide one example where male health decisions are made by state legislatures? Pregnancy is the most dangerous health decision a woman can make. Grassley’s belief about who should control women’s reproductive health is just wrong.

-Diane Duncan-Goldsmith, Iowa City

Gun laws should be designed to make us safe

I look at all attempts to pass reasonable gun control legislation. Every law passed in recent years in Iowa is in favor of gun owners. How about us; those who believe guns make us less safe? If someone is afraid and has a gun, they can murder someone with the defense they were afraid. Police can kill unarmed persons because they are afraid. How about us unarmed people who are afraid of those carrying guns? Don't we have a right to be safe?

Assault weapons have no place in civilian hands. They are designed to slaughter people. That is one control that should be passed. If Proposition One passes, there will be no further opportunity to pass reasonable restraint. Please vote "no" on Proposition One, the amendment to the Iowa Constitution which would prevent any gun control in Iowa. I deserve to feel safe.

-Ann Houlahan, Coralville

Iowa must properly fund new 988 service

COVID-19, the derecho and financial stress continue to take a heavy toll on Iowans’ well-being. Gov. Kim Reynolds and other state officials have said that mental health services are needed more than ever, whether it be affordable and accessible counseling, psychiatric beds or suicide prevention.

There is a new, cost-efficient, and easily available service in Iowa. 988 is a simple three-digit phone number that anyone can call or text to reach a trained counselor who will provide immediate support and referral to additional mental health services. 988 has only been in operation since July but has already helped thousands of youth and adults in rural as well as urban areas.

Iowa allocated roughly $2.8 million for the first year of 988. Vibrant, the administrator of the national suicide prevention lifelines, projected a need of $3.2 million for the first year, with crisis calls increasing 50% in the second year as people become more aware of 988. The federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is planning a national media campaign, which is sure to increase the volume of calls and texts received by 988 centers. Kansas, with a population similar to Iowa’s, allocated $10 million for its first year of 988.

988 creates immediate access to mental health support and reduces barriers to services all across the state. To protect the health and safety of Iowans, it has to have sustainable long-term state funding. It’s time for our elected officials and department heads to take action. Ask them – and candidates for state office – to support long-term funding for 988, and please make mental health a key factor when you vote.

-David Leshtz, Iowa City