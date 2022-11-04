Week 9 staff predictions: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars

For the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, the Linkin Park song "In the End" seems to come to mind: "I tried so hard and got so far, but in the end it doesn't even matter."

The Jaguars (2-6) have lost all six games by eight points or less. What's even worse is their last four losses all came in the fourth quarter after either being tied or holding leads.

However, they may have met their hard luck match in this week's opponent: the Las Vegas Raiders.

If you remove last week's 24-0 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Raiders (2-5) have lost their other four games by 5, 6, 2 and 1 point.

One team's tough season will continue while the other will carry hope into the second half of the season.

Which will it be? Let's see what our experts have to say.

They once again struggled last week, going 2-5 after believing the Jaguars could defeat the struggling Broncos. It didn't happen.

Demetrius Harvey is on a heater. He won his second in a row by choosing the Broncos, although he did the opposite of what he really wanted to do.

Meanwhile, my 1999 nickel remains undefeated at 2-0. I flipped it last week and it turned up the Broncos. Will I need it again this week? Or will I try to use knowledge and analysis?

See below to find out.

More coverage of the Raiders-Jaguars game:

DEMETRIUS HARVEY

Jaguars beat writer

Raiders 24, Jaguars 17

The Jaguars have lost their last five games and I don't have any reason to think this is the week it'll turn around. The Raiders are looking for a bounce-back game, and they get it done in Jacksonville.

Season: 2-6

MIKE DiROCCO

ESPN

Raiders 17, Jaguars 14

Until the Jaguars figure out a way to win a close game things aren’t going to turn around.

Season: 2-6

GENE FRENETTE

Times-Union Sports columnist

Raiders 27, Jaguars 23

I'm in a bigger slump than the Jaguars, who are 1-6 in games that I picked them to win and 0-1 when picking them to lose. My reason for taking the Raiders is sort of a form of surrender and definitely exasperation.

Season: 1-7

GARRY SMITS

Times-Union Sports reporter

Jaguars 24, Raiders 14

Play six games in the NFL that are decided by one possession and you'd think a team would win half of them. At least a couple. This is getting almost too funny but the Raiders are playing their second road game in a row and coming off a spirit-sapping 24-0 loss at New Orleans. I think the Jags find a way not to lose it this week.

Season: 2-6

JUSTON LEWIS

Times-Union Sports reporter

Raiders 27, Jaguars 17

Raiders are coming in with a top-five running back (statistically) and arguably one of the best receivers in the league. I think the Jaguars are running into the Raiders at the wrong time after Las Vegas was shut out last week in New Orleans.

Season: 3-5

CLAYTON FREEMAN

Times-Union Sports reporter

Raiders 20, Jaguars 17

On paper, this game looks close — and for Jaguars fans in 2022, that's not a good thing. Expect the Jags' struggles against AFC West opponents to resurface Sunday.

Season: 3-5

TIM WALTERS

Jaguars 24, Raiders 22

The Raiders and Jaguars have a combined 11 losses, with 10 of those by eight points or less. The teams are rather comparable. The Raiders' defense has allowed 1,807 total yards this year, while Jacksonville has allowed 1,897. Offensively, both rank near the bottom, with the Raiders owning nine passing touchdowns and the Jaguars 10. The Raiders have six rushing touchdowns while the Jaguars have nine. Perhaps the biggest separation is Jacksonville has given up 10 touchdowns, while Las Vegas has allowed 15, which is 29th of 32 teams. The Raiders have the fewest sacks in the league with nine, while the Jaguars have 14. What does it all mean? I have no idea. Last week I flipped a coin, and that coin is 2-0. But I don't want to go to the well too many times. So this week, I'm going to take the Jaguars at home. Why? I just have a feeling.

Season: 3-5