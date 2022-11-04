Jacksonville City Council approves a proposed redistricting map after twists and turns

The Jacksonville City Council beat the clock by voting 16-1 for a new redistricting map Friday, but not every council member left satisfied after a seven-hour meeting that took some unexpected turns on its way to a final vote.

For District 14's Randy DeFoor, her disappointment led her to “in a way” hope a federal judge does not accept the map chosen by the council.

DeFoor at first voted against the map because she wanted to keep Riverside and Avondale with Ortega in District 14. But on the City Council’s second attempt to pass the map it must send by Tuesday to a federal judge overseeing a federal redistricting lawsuit, she flipped her vote after discovering it was not possible to keep all three areas in the redrawn map.

“It’s hard,” DeFoor told reporters after the meeting. “I grew up in that district. Riverside and Avondale are very much a part of Ortega, and having them separated, not only does it not feel right, I just worry about whether or not they’re going to get the representation they deserve.”

The new map puts Avondale and Riverside in District 10 — keeping them together after community members flooded public comment Wednesday and Thursday advocating for a joined historic district.

“If I could find a way to get Riverside and Avondale back in my district, I would prefer that,” DeFoor said.

DeFoor was not the only council member to make sacrifices in the process, but after multiple days of committee discussion, emotional public comment and debate, the council left Friday afternoon with a map for U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard to review.

"I'm hurting right now," District 7 council member Reggie Gaffney said as he listed the neighborhoods moved out of the district's current boundaries.

But he said the City Council needed to come together on a new map or else Howard could have decided on her own how to do it.

"We didn't get everything we wanted, but we got something," Gaffney said. "To allow a judge to do that, you get nothing but what she thinks is best for this community."

Council President Terrance Freeman told the Times-Union he felt satisfied with the new map as a product of negotiation, especially considering he did not think councils from years past could have worked together as cohesively or respectfully.

“When I looked at this process, from where we started to where we ended, I think we got to that middle ground,” Freeman said.

Federal court case forces redistricting do-over

The city had to redraw its map after Howard ruled Oct. 12 the map approved earlier this year unconstitutionally drew lines that packed Black voters into four districts, meaning they carried less impact on electing candidates in neighboring districts.

Howard granted an injunction stopping use of the city’s map in a win for the Jacksonville branch of the NAACP, the Northside Coalition, ACLU of Florida Northeast Florida Chapter, Florida Rising Together and 10 residents who sued the city and said Black voters would be harmed if the boundaries aren't changed before the spring 2023 election for City Council.

Northside Coalition President Ben Frazier said council doubled down on mistakes it made during in the first round of redistricting.

"The council's latest redistricting effort was fundamentally flawed just like the one before it," he said. "Once again, the council has ignored the public."

The meeting Friday brought a series of votes that built an air of suspense about whether City Council could find common ground on a map.

The first vote by the council rejected the map that its special redistricting committee recommended after meeting in sessions Tuesday through Thursday.

The City Council then voted for an alternative map that made some changes from the version put forward by the redistricting committee. After more discussions about whether to keep the San Mateo area in District 2 on the Northside and whether Riverside and Avondale should move to District 14, the council ended up leaving the alternative map as it was and brought it up for a vote.

Even though the vote was 12-4 in favor, that fell short of the 13-vote supermajority needed for the map to pass on an emergency basis. DeFoor was joined by council members LeAnna Cumber, Joyce Morgan and Brenda Priestly Jackson in voting “no.”

Faced with the prospect that the city would have no approved map to show the judge by Tuesday, the council took another recess so its map-writing consultant Douglas Johnson could explore how to redraw the lines as DeFoor requested while taking into account the ripple effect that would have on other districts.

When the council came back into session, DeFoor said she understood there was no way to make the boundary-shifting work and she reluctantly said she would reverse her “no” vote. Morgan and Cumber likewise switched to “yes” in a 16-1 vote while Priestly Jackson remained staunchly opposed because she objects to the council doing a new map before it exhausts its appeal of Howard’s ruling

“It’s unrealistic and it’s unfair to require this council to start from scratch,” she said.

How does the new map look?

The council-supported map moves District 8, represented by Ju’Coby Pittman, to an area starting in Northwest Jacksonville and extending north to the Nassau County line. District 7 would take up another chunk of Northwest Jacksonville and go south to the Northbank side of downtown.

Compared to the version supported by the redistricting committee, the map also alters the boundaries for District 9, represented by Tyrona Clark-Murray, so it takes in more of the Woodstock neighborhood for that district.

The map keeps the existing political party balance in the six districts that are most impacted by Howard’s ruling.

Districts 7, 8, 9 and 10, which are all based in Northwest Jacksonville, would remain in the Democratic column. In southwest Jacksonville, District 12 would keep a tilt toward the Republican Party, and District 14 would remain evenly split among Republicans and Democrats based on party registration.

Discussion at the end of Thursday’s meeting left the fate of upcoming special election District 7 candidates unknown.

Charles Barr and Reggie Gaffney Jr. are running in a special election Tuesday to serve the remainder of Reggie Gaffney Sr.’s term as council member for the current District 7 through the end of June 2023. Gaffney Sr. must leave the seat early because he ran unsuccessfully for state Senate.

The winner of the special election then will have to run in the spring for a four-year term that starts next July, but because of the map changes, that council member’s current home would not be within the redrawn District 7 boundaries approved by the council.

That would require a move to another residence in order to be eligible to serve the redrawn District 7.

Barr, who spoke during public comment Thursday and Friday, said he faced “an uphill battle” as the only Republican either way. Gaffney, Jr. did not attend either meeting, but Gaffney, Sr. agreed to the new map and said it gave both candidates a good opportunity to win in the future.

The Thursday debate over San Mateo — whether to move it into another district or keep it in District 2 — ended Friday, ultimately keeping the area in Republican-majority District 2.

What’s next?

City lawyers have until Tuesday to turn the new map into Howard who can then accept or reject it.

By meeting Howard’s deadline, General Counsel Jason Teal told the council Howard is “going to give City Council deference and err on the side of caution that our map is proper.”

If she does not approve of the city’s map, however, she can choose to consider the plaintiff’s map, and the city can argue why it believes that map to be unconstitutional.

The City Council rejected the map civil rights groups presented to them during Tuesday’s meeting. The members’ reasons for doing so included that it did not protect City Council incumbents, shifted the party balance in certain districts and mixed urban and rural areas.

“We brought in experts to make sure we’re not going to present you with a map that is unconstitutional,” Teal said.

The city’s appeal of Howard’s ruling is still active, and Teal said all options for how to continue are still on the table.

Priestly Jackson, the only council member to vote against the map, said she looked forward to the case being taken to trial. She said she did not believe the hastened process and new map to be just for voters, especially older voters who have lived in their districts for decades and would have trouble trusting the process of how they ended up in new districts.

She said political party had become a proxy for race in the process, and by not directly considering race at all, especially in a time when minority voters are being discouraged from voting, was dangerous. In trial, she said they could discuss further how the city reached this point in its redistricting process and decide how to move forward.

“If we leave this entire process in Jacksonville, Duval County, Florida, with over 30% of the population African American, that you don’t consider race, you don’t consider it, we have big problems,” Priestly Jackson said.

