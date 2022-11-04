ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stater Bros. Charities kicks off Harvesting Hope Campaign to help the hungry

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Stater Bros. Charities is partnering with all 171 Stater Bros. Markets in their Harvesting Hope Campaign to address food insecurity in the communities it serves.

The campaign runs for the entire months of November and December when Stater Bros. shoppers can donate their loose change into Harvesting Hope coin collection canisters or purchase $5 donation cards at checkout.

The public will also be able to donate to the campaign online or by texting STATER to 41444.

Last year, in collaboration with customers and Stater Bros. teammates, the charity raised funds to provide nearly two million meals to individuals and families facing hunger throughout Southern California.

Company officials are hoping to exceed last year’s number by a significant margin.

“The holidays should be a time for celebration, but for many, it only serves as a reminder that many people in our community continue to suffer from hunger and food insecurity,” said Chairman and President of Stater Bros. Charities Nancy Negrette. “In the past, our customers and teammates have consistently come through in times of need, and I have no doubt they will deliver again this year.”

All funds raised throughout the campaign will stay local, with a large portion benefitting regional food banks. The remaining funds will be distributed among smaller food pantries, shelters, community kitchens and other sites.

The regional food banks include Community Action Partnership of Kern County and Feeding America of Riverside/ San Bernardino Counties.

Also, the FIND Food Bank, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, San Diego Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and Food Share Ventura County.

Stater Bros. Charities is a nonprofit organization that supports critical needs in the communities where Stater Bros. teammates live and work.

Since 2008, the charity has invested over $35 million in countless local organizations and causes that benefit hunger relief, children’s well-being, education, health, veterans and active service members, and pet well-being.

Funds are raised throughout the year from customers, supplier friends and members of the Stater Bros. Markets Team.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

