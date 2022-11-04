Read full article on original website
Saratoga County funds exhibit at History Center
The Saratoga County History Center (SCHC) in Ballston Spa announced a $25,000 grant from the Saratoga Non-profit Relief Grant Fund on November 7. They announced the funds will support an exhibition designed and built by professionals on the history of Saratoga County to open in Spring of 2023.
Center for Hospice Care hosts Okuyamba Fest to raise money for a new vehicle for Uganda
Center for Hospice Care and Hospice Foundation hosted the Okuyamba Fest on October 27, 2022. The Okuyamba Fest, whose name derives from the Luganda word meaning ‘to help,' serves as a celebration and fundraiser for their partnership with the Palliative Care Association of Uganda (PCAU). The event provided food, beverages, and a silent auction of Ugandan crafts, and featured a dance performance from the local dance group, Uzima.
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
How Do Senior Nurse Practitioners Mentor Their Trainees?
In the US, senior nurse practitioners are an essential part of the healthcare system, working with patients and helping to train the next generation of nurses. Moreover, as a nurse practitioner, you play a vital role in mentoring your trainees. It involves providing guidance and support as they learn to deliver high-quality patient care. In addition, senior nurse practitioners need strong leadership skills to motivate their trainees and ensure they continue to want to work in the healthcare industry. As mentors, senior nurse practitioners must provide clear and constructive feedback, so trainees know how to improve their performance. The question then becomes, how can senior nurse practitioners adequately mentor their trainees?
One Way to Help Family Caregivers: Caregiving Navigators
These experts are beginning to help families suddenly needing help wading through the thicket of long-term care. It generally starts with a crisis: Your parent shows signs of dementia…or is about to be discharged from a serious hospital stay…or requires help with daily activities of living. What do you do? Where do you turn?
Celebrate Learning with an Alphabet Parade!
Are you a Preschool or Kindergarten teacher looking for an exciting way to celebrate your classroom study of the Alphabet? If you’re like me, you’ve spent nearly 26 weeks this school year focusing on each letter, helping students become fluent identifying and making their sounds AND have assessed their knowledge many times. You and your students have worked so hard… Now, let’s celebrate! In this post you’ll find the breakdown of my favorite event of the Kindergarten school year- the unforgettable Alphabet Parade!!!
Transportation To Medical Appointments Can Be Tricky For Solo Agers
There are local organizations that offer rides, but research and planning may be required. When I had to reschedule my routine colonoscopy from March of this year to the next available date in July, I'd already had to reprogram it twice due to the pandemic and a change in my doctor's schedule. However, in March, it was because I didn't have someone I knew to sign me out when I left the hospital.
4 Ways to Manage Elderly Home Care
You want the very best for your elderly loved one. You want them to feel supported, cared for, and loved each and every day. Yet, caring for them is a...
