Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
900k South Carolinians won't turn the heat on until temperatures reach freezing: Study
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — It's estimated that nearly 1 million South Carolinians will say "no" to heating this winter as temperatures drop and inflation continues to rise, according to a new study from ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba. Three thousand respondents were interviewed and asked at what point they would...
wach.com
McMaster announces electric vehicle workforce, streamlining production in the state
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Governor Henry McMaster wants to keep South Carolina on the leading edge of green manufacturing. In an executive order, the governor created a group of state agencies to streamline the production of electric vehicles in the state. "The automotive industry has been one of the fastest...
wach.com
Dodging showers this warm, November weekend around South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We have an unsettled weekend across South Carolina, but things won't be nearly as gray as last weekend. We'll see a mix of cloudy skies with sunshine fighting through here and there, especially in the afternoon. The big difference this weekend: our wind is out...
wach.com
SC Democratic nominee for Governor pledges half of all cabinet positions to republicans
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham announced on Thursday his intention, if elected, to offer half of all cabinet positions to Republicans. Cunningham says that despite who wins the governor’s race, the executive branch should not be run entirely by one party. This is...
wach.com
Richland Two board members react to SC Inspector General's report
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Leaders in Richland School District Two have responded to a scathing report from the South Carolina Office of Inspector General that described 'dysfunction' and a 'hostile environment' created by school board members. The 54-page report highlighted a multitude of issues during a four-year review...
Comments / 0