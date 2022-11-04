ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

wach.com

McMaster announces electric vehicle workforce, streamlining production in the state

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Governor Henry McMaster wants to keep South Carolina on the leading edge of green manufacturing. In an executive order, the governor created a group of state agencies to streamline the production of electric vehicles in the state. "The automotive industry has been one of the fastest...
Richland Two board members react to SC Inspector General's report

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Leaders in Richland School District Two have responded to a scathing report from the South Carolina Office of Inspector General that described 'dysfunction' and a 'hostile environment' created by school board members. The 54-page report highlighted a multitude of issues during a four-year review...
