ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica Observer-Dispatch journalists walk out Friday

By Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJKqQ_0iysQwfR00

Unionized journalists at the Observer-Dispatch engaged in a one-day walkout Friday.

They joined reporters, photographers and others at more than a dozen Gannett Co. news sites in Arizona, New Jersey and New York.

Members of the NewsGuild, part of the Communications Workers of America union, said they were protesting recent company cutbacks and are also seeking better pay and better benefits. The action comes as the company on Thursday posted a $54.1 million net third-quarter loss.

The company said the one-day walkout should not impact news coverage.

“This action is in response to the company laying off 400 employees and cutting another 400 open positions in August, which represented 3% of staff, followed by additional cost-cutting austerity measures announced in October which included furloughs and cuts to the 401(k) plan,” the NewsGuild said in a statement on its website.

Gannett Chief Communications Officer Lark-Marie Antón issued this statement in response:

“Our goal is to preserve journalism and serve our communities across the country. Despite the work stoppage in some of our markets, we will not cease delivering trusted news to our loyal readers.

“In addition, we continue to bargain in good faith to finalize contracts that provide equitable wages and benefits for our valued employees.”

Gannett owns USA TODAY and is the largest local news company in the United States. This week, it announced the third-quarter loss but said cost-cutting and other stabilizing measures are improving the news company’s finances.

The company “continues to respond decisively to the ongoing macroeconomic volatility and inflationary pressures,” CEO and Chairman Michael Reed said in a news release Thursday.

Contributing: USA TODAY reporters Bailey Schulz and Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica Observer-Dispatch journalists walk out Friday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Twitter sued by former staff as Elon Musk begins mass sackings

Twitter is facing a class action lawsuit from former employees who say they were not given enough notice under US federal law that they had lost their jobs, finding out they had been let go when they were locked out of their work accounts on Thursday. In a company-wide memo,...
UPI News

Elon Musk to begin Twitter layoffs Friday, internal email shows

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Elon Musk, who recently completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, will begin layoffs at the social media giant on Thursday, according to an internal memo. The email, sent to employees late Thursday, said that staff members would be notified of their employment status starting Friday morning, according to NBC News and The New York Times.
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy