Unionized journalists at the Observer-Dispatch engaged in a one-day walkout Friday.

They joined reporters, photographers and others at more than a dozen Gannett Co. news sites in Arizona, New Jersey and New York.

Members of the NewsGuild, part of the Communications Workers of America union, said they were protesting recent company cutbacks and are also seeking better pay and better benefits. The action comes as the company on Thursday posted a $54.1 million net third-quarter loss.

The company said the one-day walkout should not impact news coverage.

“This action is in response to the company laying off 400 employees and cutting another 400 open positions in August, which represented 3% of staff, followed by additional cost-cutting austerity measures announced in October which included furloughs and cuts to the 401(k) plan,” the NewsGuild said in a statement on its website.

Gannett Chief Communications Officer Lark-Marie Antón issued this statement in response:

“Our goal is to preserve journalism and serve our communities across the country. Despite the work stoppage in some of our markets, we will not cease delivering trusted news to our loyal readers.

“In addition, we continue to bargain in good faith to finalize contracts that provide equitable wages and benefits for our valued employees.”

Gannett owns USA TODAY and is the largest local news company in the United States. This week, it announced the third-quarter loss but said cost-cutting and other stabilizing measures are improving the news company’s finances.

The company “continues to respond decisively to the ongoing macroeconomic volatility and inflationary pressures,” CEO and Chairman Michael Reed said in a news release Thursday.

Contributing: USA TODAY reporters Bailey Schulz and Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica Observer-Dispatch journalists walk out Friday