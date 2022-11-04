Read full article on original website
Schools experiencing heavy absences because of illness
Chances are your family has recently been impacted by some sort of sickness, whether it’s the flu, strep, a stomach bug or just the crud. The Tuscaloosa County School System was hit hard last week and only 83% of students were in attendance. That means of the 19,000 students...
Tuscaloosa City Schools hosts second community forum
TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa City Schools Board invited members of the community and parents of students to come to Northridge High School on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss culture and climate in the school system. The event was hosted for the second time with the intent to allow more community...
No interruption to routes after two Englewood Elementary buses catch fire
Two buses at Englewood Elementary School went up in flames late Wednesday after a powerline fell, but school officials said Thursday there are no issues with bus routes. It took 20 minutes before Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and local volunteer fire departments could quash the blaze at the Tuscaloosa County School System building, but no one was injured in the incident.
Missing Tuscaloosa woman still not located
It’s been several days since 49-year-old Wanda Gordon went missing. Tuscaloosa Police say she may have become lost and disoriented while driving. Gordon was first reported missing by her family. She was last seen Thursday, Nov. 3 in Northport around 3 p.m. driving a silver Chrysler 200. Tuscaloosa Police...
Outside The Huddle: Training Mindset Shift
Former Alabama football player Donnie Lee has the perfect reminder of the sacrifice it requires to reach for the highest levels in sports: a miniature action figure in his likeness as a member of the Crimson Tide. The figurine, which was a gift from the mother of one of his...
Man killed, deputy injured in head-on crash involving sheriff’s vehicle
A Tuscaloosa man is dead after his car crashed into a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 Saturday morning. According to Northport Police 24-year-old Robert Brooks Robles, of Tuscaloosa, was driving north in the southbound lanes on the Hugh Thomas Bridge. Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter said the crash was reported in the southbound lanes of the bridge going from Northport into Tuscaloosa.
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Nov. 3, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Brittany Hyche, 28, is last known to be living in the area of Bama Rock Garden Road in Vance. Hyche is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge. Brandon Oliver, 25,...
