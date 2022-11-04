Read full article on original website
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress
Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!
Lenny Kravitz Goes Western in Shiny Skinny Jeans & Cowboy Boots for Nocheluna Sotol Tequila Presentation
Lenny Kravitz attended the presentation for his new tequila line in collaboration with Nocheluna in Mexico City yesterday. Looking as cool as ever, Kravitz appeared in an outfit styled around shiny garments and western footwear. The “Fly Away” singer wore a tailored black slightly sparkly blazer overtop a black low-cut top featuring gold accents that made the tee pop. For bottoms, Kravitz sported highly distressed black denim with a glossy finish seemingly painted on in erratic strokes. The record producer sported black alien-esque shades and stacked on silver chains, further packing on the bling. The multi-genre star has long since perfected his look....
It’s Back to Double-Breasted Blazers and Barn Jackets for The Crown Season 5
Elsewhere in British drama today, Netflix released a new trailer for its upcoming fifth season of The Crown, which picks up where season four left off: with the crumbling of then-Prince (now King!) Charles and Princess Diana’s turbulent marriage. That lands us in the early ’90s, meaning we’re not only about to enter into Lady Di’s real streetwear king era, but we’re going to see more of the highly considered, willfully idiosyncratic closet of Charles III—the man who, in 2022, would become a menswear King.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Wears the Best (and Most Affordable) Watch Collab of the Year
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could have any watch he wants. It seems he does in fact have every watch anyone could want: a Rolex “Rainbow” Daytona, Patek Philippe Nautilus, the “John Mayer” green-dial Daytona, and “Hulk” Submariner. So it speaks to the success of Omega’s collaboration with Swatch that the man who could buy out a Tourneau still wants to wear the $260 Moonswatch.
Tár's Todd Field Is Nailing Low-Key Director Style
It's been an exceptional year for spotting well-dressed movie directors. We've seen the likes of Luca Guadagnino, Taika Waititi, and Noah Baumbach show in top-tier fits at premieres across the globe. Even the newly revamped J.Crew tapped beloved filmmaker Mike Mills to model its latest collaboration. And now we can add the three-time Oscar-nominated director Todd Field to the growing list.
Pharrell Remains the Undisputed Hoodie-and-Shorts King
Twice a year—the middle parts of spring and fall, specifically—we get a magical time of transitional weather for getting dressed. The days are tangibly chilly, with just enough warming sunshine. Yes, I'm talking about the glorious stretch known as Hoodies and Shorts Season. It's a go-to off-duty look seen on style-inclined celebrities like Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Jonah Hill, and Jacob Elordi. But there is one undisputed king of the hoodie-and-shorts combo: Pharrell Williams.
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Are On-Screen Rivals But Real-Life Watch Buddies
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Next year, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors will play long-lost friends turned boxing rivals in Creed III. But more important than becoming acting partners? Being watch pals. The pair sat courtside for the Atlanta Hawks’ opening night game each wearing a variation on a super-classic watch.
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Kendall Jenner Brings Back the ‘Dad Jacket’ Trend in Denim & Western Inspired Boots
Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles alongside her friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber on Oct. 20. Ever on the go, Jenner dressed casually in chic fall essentials and boots. On top, the Estée Lauder brand ambassador donned a light grey tank top which she wore underneath a cozy brown leather bomber jacket. Jenner is famous for wearing ‘dad jackets’ – usually an oversize leather bomber jacket with an ’80s aesthetic – during the cold weather. For fall 2022, Jenner wouldn’t do differently. For bottoms, the former Victoria’s Secret model styled another fall staple, slipping into black...
Drake and 21 Savage Announce Surprise Collab Album Her Loss
Drake is, as ever, always a fan of the sharp left, executing a move that seems unprecedented but actually makes perfect sense upon further thought. This past summer he dropped Honestly, Nevermind, a surprise dance album that felt random, until you recall that most of his projects have been peppered with house and dance influences. Four months after that release, the wily Canadian has used the video for Nevermind's sole rap track, “Jimmy Cooks,” to announce a collab album with its featured guest, 21 Savage. And it drops in six days.
Henry Cavill Is Letting Some Curl Hang Out
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. Maybe letting this curl fly was his way of celebrating the news that there's going to be another Cavill-fronted Superman movie. Lewis Hamilton. Love the way these braids become a bun.
Who’s the Greatest Director of All Time? Jeremy Allen White and Lionel Boyce Debate
Nashville vs Eyes Wide Shut, The Player vs *The Shining—*the latest episode of the GQ Hype Debate takes calling yourself a film buff to a whole new level as Jeremy Allen White and Lionel Boyce argue over who deserves the title of being the greatest film director of all time: Stanley Kubrick or Robert Altman.
Migos Rapper Takeoff Has Been Killed in Houston at Age 28
Multi-platinum rapper and Migos member Takeoff was killed in Houston, TX in the early hours of November 1. The artist, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old and he leaves behind a discography that helped re-shape not just the sound of southern hip-hop in the 2010s, but pop music as a whole. The news was confirmed by TMZ, with the fatal shooting reportedly taking place at a bowling alley. Reports indicate Takeoff and Quavo, their entourage, and a local Houston group were playing a dice game that got heated and quickly escalated into gunfire, which left Takeoff dead and two others wounded.
The Quiz Daddy Is Now Running a Vintage Shop in Los Angeles
A sandwich board outside the door of the Santa Monica shop reads, “Support a Dork-Owned Business.” A vibrant sign reading “QDC” with an outline of a suited man in equally psychedelic colors welcomes you into a store bursting at the seams with vintage gear. Circular racks of sports memorabilia and old band tees crowd the room, while ball caps pour out of cabinets. One section highlights old Seinfeld gear, while another is dedicated to decades-old MLB All-Star game merch. A hamster named Pippen (after Scottie) snoozes in a cage atop one of the shelves. Near the checkout counter is Buscemi, a small dog who shares their namesake’s bulging eyes. Manning the store is a familiar face: Scott Rogowsky, best known as the Quiz Daddy. He earned that nickname, of course, during his firecracker run as the host of HQ Trivia, the phone-based trivia game that made Rogowsky a star overnight. He turned his quiz hosting experience into a job hosting a baseball show, only for that to dry up when the pandemic wrecked the 2020 baseball season. Now, he’s selling “quality vintage gear,” his signage promises, out of his own shop.
Meet Christian Coppola, the Young Director and Fashion World Darling Making “Really Chaotic Operas”
When I meet Christian Coppola for lunch on a hot day in August, the scene is like something out of a film the rising director might helm: Balthazar, 1:00pm rush well underway, servers toing and froing with frisée salads. Coppola sits in a VIP booth reading the New York Times through dark sunglasses, distinctly unfazed by the hectic routine unfolding around him. His work, he’ll explain, is increasingly mirroring his life, and as a fashion-world-famous 29-year-old who has modeled for Valentino and is a Saint Laurent show regular, his life is full of highly stylized chaos.
How GQ Staffers Style Their Favorite Jewelry
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The men’s jewelry market is booming. You know this. We know this. Joc Pederson definitely knows this. But if you’ve never considered yourself a jewelry guy, we get it. The race to hone a sense of personal style is a marathon, not a sprint, and the jewelry you choose to rock on the regular might be the most daunting leg of the whole twenty-six miles.
Adidas Is Ending Its Partnership With Ye
Adidas is officially ending its partnership with Ye, né Kanye West, after nearly a decade working together on shoes and apparel. The decision comes after a period during which Ye produced T-shirts at fashion week with the phrase “White Lives Matter,” which is often associated with white supremacy, and repeatedly made antisemitic comments.
How Normie Twitter Accounts Became the Go-To Source for Breaking Movie News
Recently, I’ve been inundated on Twitter with extremely specific news about movie minutiae that comes from mysterious sources. You probably have been too. For instance, did you know that the magician heist drama Now You See Me 3 is in the works with Ruben Fleischer set to direct?. This...
Ashley Graham Loves This $17 Shoe Spray to Keep Her Sneakers ‘White and Clean’
Ashley Graham said that this specific shoe spray is what keeps her white sneakers clean and scuff-free — find out more
How Hit-Making Producer Kenny Beats Took Center Stage
Kenny Beats wears many hats. He’s an in-demand, cross-genre producer, a gifted multi-instrumentalist, and as of a few weeks ago, a critically-acclaimed solo artist with a debut album Louie that’s a complex tribute to his father. But the music star also moonlights as the world’s most effective salesperson for yerba mate.
