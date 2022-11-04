ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday

Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) not seen at Colts practice Friday

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was not seen during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media. Taylor hasn't practiced this week after he aggravated an ankle injury in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. At this point, it looks like Taylor will sit out or be very limited in Sunday's Week 9 matchup versus the New England Patriots. Deon Jackson will likely handle most of the backfield work if Taylor is out, with Phillip Lindsay and newly-acquired Zack Moss backing him up.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Oops – Former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw’s Troubling Comments During FOX Pregame Show Made Michael Strahan And Others Uncomfortable

The past year has been a rough one for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw . Bradshaw has struggled with health issues including a cancer diagnosis that has affected him greatly for the past year. During a FOX pregame show earlier this season Bradshaw was seen struggling for air on camera and mixing up his words. In the following days concern for the mega-star’s health circulated on social media and it resulted in Bradshaw releasing a public statement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Saturday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Friday

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his second start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with an elbow injury. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 38.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday

Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDaniels will make the start on Friday night after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 32.5 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 15.4 points,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Hornets starting Terry Rozier (ankle) in Saturday's lineup, Kelly Oubre to bench

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Rozier will make his third start this season after injuring his ankle in Charlotte's second game. In 36.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Rozier to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Rozier's projection includes 21.3 points, 4.8...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Cody Martin (quad) doubtful Monday for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubrful to play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Martin is dealign with quad soreness, and it seems as though he's set to miss yet another game. He hasn't seen the court since the season opener. Our models currently project...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Terry Rozier (ankle) active on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Rozer will make his return after Charlotte's guard missed extended time with a right ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Brooklyn team allowing a 113.8 defensive rating, our models project Rozier to score 39.0 FanDuel points.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Lions' Josh Reynolds (back) out for Week 9

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Green Bay Packers. As expected, Reynolds has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Packers on Sunday. Kalif Raymond should see more snaps with Reynolds sidelined. Raymond's Week...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Herbert Jones (knee) available and starting in Friday's lineup, Naji Marshall to bench

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. After missing four games with a knee hyperextension, Jones will start on Friday night. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 22.0 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes 8.9 points,...
numberfire.com

Jarvis Landry (ankle) questionable for Saints in Week 9

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry is dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play in Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 50 hours.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

The 10 players banned from the NFL

In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (illness) active on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Edwards will suit up on Friday night despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 36.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 36.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable in Week 9

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 9's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill's status remains in question after the Titans' quarterback followed a DNP on Wednesday with two limited practices. Expect Malik Willis to make his second career start under center if Tannehill is inactive versus a Kansas City unit ranked 29th in FanDuel points (21.7) allowed to quarterbacks.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out once again for Houston on Monday

Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Tate is still dealing with his right ankle soreness, and as a result, he will remain sidelined Monday night. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. In 3 games...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Zach Collins (leg) questionable Monday night for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Collins is still dealing with his left left contusion, but it seems as though he could be returning to the court to kick off the new week. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

