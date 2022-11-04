Read full article on original website
Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday
Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
NFL Coach Slept At Hospital Friday Night Before Flying To Game
A prototypical "football guy" move is trending on social media ahead of Week 9 in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Minnesota Vikings head coach slept at the hospital on Friday night, where his wife was giving birth to their child. He was then back in the team's facility and...
Joe Mixon runs wild, Mayfield replaces Walker as Panthers blown out by Bengals
The Bengals had more points in the first half than Carolina had yards as Cincinnati trounced the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) not seen at Colts practice Friday
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was not seen during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media. Taylor hasn't practiced this week after he aggravated an ankle injury in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. At this point, it looks like Taylor will sit out or be very limited in Sunday's Week 9 matchup versus the New England Patriots. Deon Jackson will likely handle most of the backfield work if Taylor is out, with Phillip Lindsay and newly-acquired Zack Moss backing him up.
Justin Fields Leaves Bears in Awe With ‘Dominant' Game Vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO -- There are few words to accurately describe what Justin Fields did Sunday at Soldier Field in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, setting an NFL single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 178. Words are my forte, but Darnell Mooney said it best after...
Oops – Former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw’s Troubling Comments During FOX Pregame Show Made Michael Strahan And Others Uncomfortable
The past year has been a rough one for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw . Bradshaw has struggled with health issues including a cancer diagnosis that has affected him greatly for the past year. During a FOX pregame show earlier this season Bradshaw was seen struggling for air on camera and mixing up his words. In the following days concern for the mega-star’s health circulated on social media and it resulted in Bradshaw releasing a public statement.
Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Friday
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his second start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with an elbow injury. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 38.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes...
Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDaniels will make the start on Friday night after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 32.5 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 15.4 points,...
Hornets starting Terry Rozier (ankle) in Saturday's lineup, Kelly Oubre to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Rozier will make his third start this season after injuring his ankle in Charlotte's second game. In 36.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Rozier to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Rozier's projection includes 21.3 points, 4.8...
Cody Martin (quad) doubtful Monday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubrful to play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Martin is dealign with quad soreness, and it seems as though he's set to miss yet another game. He hasn't seen the court since the season opener. Our models currently project...
Charlotte's Terry Rozier (ankle) active on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Rozer will make his return after Charlotte's guard missed extended time with a right ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Brooklyn team allowing a 113.8 defensive rating, our models project Rozier to score 39.0 FanDuel points.
Lions' Josh Reynolds (back) out for Week 9
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Green Bay Packers. As expected, Reynolds has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Packers on Sunday. Kalif Raymond should see more snaps with Reynolds sidelined. Raymond's Week...
Herbert Jones (knee) available and starting in Friday's lineup, Naji Marshall to bench
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. After missing four games with a knee hyperextension, Jones will start on Friday night. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 22.0 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes 8.9 points,...
Jarvis Landry (ankle) questionable for Saints in Week 9
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry is dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play in Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 50 hours.
The 10 players banned from the NFL
In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (illness) active on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Edwards will suit up on Friday night despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 36.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 36.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable in Week 9
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 9's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill's status remains in question after the Titans' quarterback followed a DNP on Wednesday with two limited practices. Expect Malik Willis to make his second career start under center if Tannehill is inactive versus a Kansas City unit ranked 29th in FanDuel points (21.7) allowed to quarterbacks.
Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out once again for Houston on Monday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Tate is still dealing with his right ankle soreness, and as a result, he will remain sidelined Monday night. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. In 3 games...
Zach Collins (leg) questionable Monday night for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Collins is still dealing with his left left contusion, but it seems as though he could be returning to the court to kick off the new week. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
