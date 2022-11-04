Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was not seen during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media. Taylor hasn't practiced this week after he aggravated an ankle injury in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. At this point, it looks like Taylor will sit out or be very limited in Sunday's Week 9 matchup versus the New England Patriots. Deon Jackson will likely handle most of the backfield work if Taylor is out, with Phillip Lindsay and newly-acquired Zack Moss backing him up.

