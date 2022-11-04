Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro lead times elevated but stable, iPhone 14 demand 'modest'
Lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro models have stabilized after increasing due to the Zhengzhou factory's COVID issues, an availability tracker states, while demand for the iPhone 14 models are "modest" in comparison. In the ninth week of the Apple Product Availability Tracker conducted by JP Morgan analysts, the...
Apple Insider
Apple reportedly cuts back iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus orders
Even as stocks of the iPhone 14 Pro remain constrained, Apple is said to be trimming iPhone 14 orders by up to 3 million. The scarcity of the iPhone 14 Pro, and how production is particularly affected by the current China COVID lockdown, has led Apple to take the rare step of commenting on the issue. Apple has not commented on availability or demand for the lower-end iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, though signs are that these models are not selling as well as expected.
Apple Is the World's Most Valuable Brand at $482 Billion
Interbrand has just released its Best Global Brands report, which ranks the world’s top 100 brands by dollar value. Apple held first place, as it has for decades. It has a brand value of $482 billion, up 18% over the past year. Apple is also the largest company in terms of market cap at $2.3 trillion.
Amazon Leads Tsunami of Terrible Tech News
It's a tsunami of bad news coming from tech. For two years the covid-19 pandemic saw tech-sector saw at least some growth as the rest of the world ground to a halt. People interacted only through the tech companies' products and services. Now the economy is slowing, and the game...
Here's why Mark Zuckerberg can't be fired as CEO of Meta
Despite growing pushback to Facebook's metaverse pivot, Zuckerberg structured his company so that it's nearly impossible for him to be ousted.
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.
Engadget
A swarm of 500 drones will plague New York City with advertising tomorrow
New Yorkers are used to ads dotting the landscape, but now they can't even look to the skies for refuge. As Gothamist reports, mobile developer King and show organizer Pixis are flying a swarm of at least 500 LED-equipped drones over New York City's skyline on November 3rd to advertise Candy Crush. They'll take off from and remain in New Jersey for the 10-minute presentation, but you'll spot them if you're within a one-mile radius of Battery Park.
Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues
Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.
Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
Nearly 600,000 people on LinkedIn listed Apple as their employer on one day in October. The next day, half the profiles disappeared as the platform cracks down on fake accounts.
LinkedIn has long battled a problem with scams and bot accounts. An analyst said that the company might finally be quietly tackling the issue.
Engadget
Meta will reportedly announce ‘large-scale’ layoffs next week
Facebook parent company Meta could announce large-scale layoffs as early as next week, according to The Wall Street Journal. The outlet reports the company is planning to cut “many thousands” of employees, with an announcement coming as soon as Wednesday. Meta currently employs more than 87,000 individuals. The cuts could be the largest workforce reduction conducted by a tech company this year, surpassing the layoffs made by Twitter on Friday. The cuts would also represent the first broad restructuring in Meta’s history.
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Apple Insider
Twitter for iOS updated with $8 checkmark in-app purchase
Twitter has started rolling out an update to its iOS app bringing Twitter Blue up to $8, a feature that also enables users to gain the famous blue checkmark of verification. Surfacing in the App Store, Twitter version 9.34.3 states the update adds "great new features to Twitter Blue," with more on the way "soon."
Apple Insider
Twitter lays off staff including whole ethics team, temporarily closes offices
Twitter has started laying off parts of its workforce, including its ethics team, and has temporarily closed offices in London and other locations. In an email to employees, the company said it would inform...
Apple Insider
Wedbush: iPhone factory's COVID issues not a reason to sell Apple stock
Despite COVID-related supply chain issues and Apple warning of lower shipments of theiPhone 14 Pro, Wedbush insists that investors should maintain their holding in Apple. Since mid-October, Apple has had to deal with problems...
Apple Insider
How to manage Thunderbolt & USB security in macOS Ventura
As part of the security improvements in Apple Silicon Macs runningmacOS Ventura, Apple has made it so that new USB or Thunderbolt devices have to be approved. Here's how to manage how often you see the requests.
NBC Miami
Web Inventor Tim Berners-Lee Wants Us to ‘Ignore' Web3: ‘Web3 Is Not the Web at All'
LISBON, Portugal — The creator of the web isn't sold on crypto visionaries' plan for its future and says we should "ignore" it. Tim Berners-Lee, the British computer scientist credited with inventing the World Wide Web in 1989, said Friday that he doesn't view blockchain as a viable solution for building the next iteration of the internet.
TechCrunch
Meta to ditch human-curated Facebook News stories globally
Meta, then known simply as Facebook, introduced Facebook News back in 2019, kicking off initially to a small subset of users in the U.S. before eventually expanding nationwide and into international markets starting with the U.K., Germany, Australia and France. Facebook News, essentially, is a dedicated tab inside Facebook that...
Apple Insider
Bluetti's AC500 raises $11M in crowdfunding, will hit Amazon on November 25
Bluetti has raised $11 million in crowdfunding for its AC500 modular solar power station, with it and the B3000S expansion battery now set to go on sale though the official store and Amazon from November 25.
