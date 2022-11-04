ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro lead times elevated but stable, iPhone 14 demand 'modest'

Lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro models have stabilized after increasing due to the Zhengzhou factory's COVID issues, an availability tracker states, while demand for the iPhone 14 models are "modest" in comparison. In the ninth week of the Apple Product Availability Tracker conducted by JP Morgan analysts, the...
Apple Insider

Apple reportedly cuts back iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus orders

Even as stocks of the iPhone 14 Pro remain constrained, Apple is said to be trimming iPhone 14 orders by up to 3 million. The scarcity of the iPhone 14 Pro, and how production is particularly affected by the current China COVID lockdown, has led Apple to take the rare step of commenting on the issue. Apple has not commented on availability or demand for the lower-end iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, though signs are that these models are not selling as well as expected.
24/7 Wall St.

Apple Is the World's Most Valuable Brand at $482 Billion

Interbrand has just released its Best Global Brands report, which ranks the world’s top 100 brands by dollar value. Apple held first place, as it has for decades. It has a brand value of $482 billion, up 18% over the past year. Apple is also the largest company in terms of market cap at $2.3 trillion.
TheStreet

Amazon Leads Tsunami of Terrible Tech News

It's a tsunami of bad news coming from tech. For two years the covid-19 pandemic saw tech-sector saw at least some growth as the rest of the world ground to a halt. People interacted only through the tech companies' products and services. Now the economy is slowing, and the game...
Engadget

A swarm of 500 drones will plague New York City with advertising tomorrow

New Yorkers are used to ads dotting the landscape, but now they can't even look to the skies for refuge. As Gothamist reports, mobile developer King and show organizer Pixis are flying a swarm of at least 500 LED-equipped drones over New York City's skyline on November 3rd to advertise Candy Crush. They'll take off from and remain in New Jersey for the 10-minute presentation, but you'll spot them if you're within a one-mile radius of Battery Park.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NBC News

Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues

Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
Markets Insider

A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
Fox Business

Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
Engadget

Meta will reportedly announce ‘large-scale’ layoffs next week

Facebook parent company Meta could announce large-scale layoffs as early as next week, according to The Wall Street Journal. The outlet reports the company is planning to cut “many thousands” of employees, with an announcement coming as soon as Wednesday. Meta currently employs more than 87,000 individuals. The cuts could be the largest workforce reduction conducted by a tech company this year, surpassing the layoffs made by Twitter on Friday. The cuts would also represent the first broad restructuring in Meta’s history.
Apple Insider

Twitter for iOS updated with $8 checkmark in-app purchase

Twitter has started rolling out an update to its iOS app bringing Twitter Blue up to $8, a feature that also enables users to gain the famous blue checkmark of verification. Surfacing in the App Store, Twitter version 9.34.3 states the update adds "great new features to Twitter Blue," with more on the way "soon."
Apple Insider

Wedbush: iPhone factory's COVID issues not a reason to sell Apple stock

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Despite COVID-related supply chain issues and Apple warning of lower shipments of theiPhone 14 Pro, Wedbush insists that investors should maintain their holding in Apple. Since mid-October, Apple has had to deal with problems...
Apple Insider

How to manage Thunderbolt & USB security in macOS Ventura

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of the security improvements in Apple Silicon Macs runningmacOS Ventura, Apple has made it so that new USB or Thunderbolt devices have to be approved. Here's how to manage how often you see the requests.
NBC Miami

Web Inventor Tim Berners-Lee Wants Us to ‘Ignore' Web3: ‘Web3 Is Not the Web at All'

LISBON, Portugal — The creator of the web isn't sold on crypto visionaries' plan for its future and says we should "ignore" it. Tim Berners-Lee, the British computer scientist credited with inventing the World Wide Web in 1989, said Friday that he doesn't view blockchain as a viable solution for building the next iteration of the internet.
TechCrunch

Meta to ditch human-curated Facebook News stories globally

Meta, then known simply as Facebook, introduced Facebook News back in 2019, kicking off initially to a small subset of users in the U.S. before eventually expanding nationwide and into international markets starting with the U.K., Germany, Australia and France. Facebook News, essentially, is a dedicated tab inside Facebook that...
Apple Insider

Bluetti's AC500 raises $11M in crowdfunding, will hit Amazon on November 25

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Bluetti has raised $11 million in crowdfunding for its AC500 modular solar power station, with it and the B3000S expansion battery now set to go on sale though the official store and Amazon from November 25.

