Questions linger as two Arsenal Tech High School employees not at work
Arsenal Tech High School has been without its principal for more than two months, leaving many questions.
wfyi.org
Conservative politics drive fight for control of Indiana’s school boards
Stephanie Flittner is a conservative from Carmel, an affluent suburb north of Indianapolis, and she’s active in local Republican circles. So Flittner was surprised when a group of conservatives in her community asked her to back out of the local school board race. “They're like ‘we're afraid that too...
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
indianapublicradio.org
BSU Update: President Geoff Mearns says some students here and nationwide are showing signs of pandemic-related study struggles
Already it’s November and already the fall semester at Ball State is a few weeks from concluding. How has the university fared during the term with inflation challenging everybody’s budgets? And what about the academic progress of students, now at the university, who endured pandemic shutdowns at home? Universities across the country, Ball State included, report some students are struggling in 100-level and 200-level classes in science, math, and English, more than usual. What is Ball State doing to help its affected scholars with what is called “learning loss?”
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
munciejournal.com
Katie Lehman Named Indiana Youth Institute’s 2022 D. Susan Wisely Youth Worker of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Katie Lehman, Ready Readers Supervisor at the Muncie Public Library, has been awarded the 2022 D. Susan Wisely Youth Worker of the Year Award by Indiana Youth Institute (IYI). Lehman has served as the Ready Readers Supervisor for Muncie Public Library (MPL) since 2016, when she developed the free, one-to-one literacy program.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
munciejournal.com
Announcing the Inaugural 2022 Entrepreneurs of the Year Award Winners
MUNCIE, IN—Since May of this year, the Innovation Connector has been planning and preparing for Entrepreneur Showcase Week in Muncie. As a reminder, this event is unique to the Muncie community, and no other community has attempted anything like this. Entrepreneur Showcase Week comprises twenty workshops, panel discussions, discussion groups, and networking groups during one week – all at the Innovation Connector facility. Because of our very supportive sponsors, all but one event is FREE.
14news.com
SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Several high school marching bands from across southwestern Indiana competed for their shot at a state title in Indianapolis. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals were held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The Jasper Marching Wildcats captured its first state title in a...
‘Total shock’: Father of IU student shot and killed in NYC speaks on killer’s bail
NEW YORK — The father of an Indiana University student shot and killed while visiting New York City in 2020 is now speaking out against the New York judicial system and the bail set for his son’s accused killer. 20-year-old Ethan Williams of Indianapolis was sitting on a stoop in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood when he […]
munciejournal.com
Registration for the EMPOWER Program Now Open
MUNCIE, IN—Shafer Leadership Academy invites young professionals to invest in their success during an interactive virtual program to equip them with the skills, confidence, and connections to maximize their potential. Space is limited to 20 individuals, and the application deadline is Monday, Dec. 12. EMPOWER: Career Investment for Young...
readthereporter.com
J.D. Byrider announces layoffs at Carmel headquarters
The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told state authorities. The business is headquartered at 12802 Hamilton Crossing Blvd., Carmel. The layoffs are expected to be permanent, says a notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce...
AdWeek
WTHR Morning Anchor Carlos Diaz Leaving TV News and Moving to Florida
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WTHR morning anchor Carlos Diaz said he is leaving the Indianapolis NBC affiliate and moving to Florida. “My wife and I have...
WANE-TV
7 area marching bands compete in state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
indypolitics.org
More Possible Trouble for Morales?
The possibility of Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales committing voter fraud has apparently gotten the attention of Indiana State Police. Indy Star Columnist James Briggs wrote a column on Morales voting in Plainfield in 2018 when he was a candidate for Congress in the 4th Congressional District, although he took a homestead deduction for the home he owned in Marion County.
readthereporter.com
Carmel couple gives special gift to city
It’s time once again for the Carmel Street Department to work its magic at Carter Green in preparation for the opening of the Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Carter Green on Nov. 19. This year, Operations Manager Crystal Edmondson was thrilled to receive a generous donation from Gene and...
ISP Supt Doug Carter speaks three days after Delphi arrest announcement
Just over 72 hours after the Indiana State Police held a press conference announcing the arrest of Richard Allen, Doug Carter sat down with WRTV’s Marc Mullins to discuss the developments in the case.
Fox 59
Treating seasonal depression
INDIANAPOLIS – With the dark and cold winter months ahead of us, many will begin to feel the effects of seasonal depression, and even more will wonder how to help their loved ones get through their challenging time. Sonya Ruedlinger with Indy Behavioral Health joined our morning show to...
bdspotlight.com
What has happened to Halloween?
Maybe it was just me, or maybe it’s just a part of growing up, but Halloween feels so different now. Growing up, Halloween was never a super important holiday in my family. We celebrated it, and we would dress up, but it wasn’t anything where we would spend days of preparation or hundreds of dollars getting ready.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Total lunar eclipse Tuesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will be in the viewing path of a total lunar eclipse in the early morning hours this Tuesday. A total lunar eclipse occurs only during full moons when the Earth completely shields the moon from the sun. The Earth casts a shadow onto the moon creating coppery-red coloring. Due to this color shading, this type of moon is often called a "blood moon".
