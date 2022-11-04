ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

indianapublicradio.org

BSU Update: President Geoff Mearns says some students here and nationwide are showing signs of pandemic-related study struggles

Already it’s November and already the fall semester at Ball State is a few weeks from concluding. How has the university fared during the term with inflation challenging everybody’s budgets? And what about the academic progress of students, now at the university, who endured pandemic shutdowns at home? Universities across the country, Ball State included, report some students are struggling in 100-level and 200-level classes in science, math, and English, more than usual. What is Ball State doing to help its affected scholars with what is called “learning loss?”
MUNCIE, IN
atomic-ranch.com

A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem

Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
munciejournal.com

Announcing the Inaugural 2022 Entrepreneurs of the Year Award Winners

MUNCIE, IN—Since May of this year, the Innovation Connector has been planning and preparing for Entrepreneur Showcase Week in Muncie. As a reminder, this event is unique to the Muncie community, and no other community has attempted anything like this. Entrepreneur Showcase Week comprises twenty workshops, panel discussions, discussion groups, and networking groups during one week – all at the Innovation Connector facility. Because of our very supportive sponsors, all but one event is FREE.
MUNCIE, IN
14news.com

SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Several high school marching bands from across southwestern Indiana competed for their shot at a state title in Indianapolis. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals were held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The Jasper Marching Wildcats captured its first state title in a...
INDIANA STATE
munciejournal.com

Registration for the EMPOWER Program Now Open

MUNCIE, IN—Shafer Leadership Academy invites young professionals to invest in their success during an interactive virtual program to equip them with the skills, confidence, and connections to maximize their potential. Space is limited to 20 individuals, and the application deadline is Monday, Dec. 12. EMPOWER: Career Investment for Young...
MUNCIE, IN
readthereporter.com

J.D. Byrider announces layoffs at Carmel headquarters

The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told state authorities. The business is headquartered at 12802 Hamilton Crossing Blvd., Carmel. The layoffs are expected to be permanent, says a notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce...
CARMEL, IN
WANE-TV

7 area marching bands compete in state championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indypolitics.org

More Possible Trouble for Morales?

The possibility of Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales committing voter fraud has apparently gotten the attention of Indiana State Police. Indy Star Columnist James Briggs wrote a column on Morales voting in Plainfield in 2018 when he was a candidate for Congress in the 4th Congressional District, although he took a homestead deduction for the home he owned in Marion County.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Carmel couple gives special gift to city

It’s time once again for the Carmel Street Department to work its magic at Carter Green in preparation for the opening of the Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Carter Green on Nov. 19. This year, Operations Manager Crystal Edmondson was thrilled to receive a generous donation from Gene and...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Treating seasonal depression

INDIANAPOLIS – With the dark and cold winter months ahead of us, many will begin to feel the effects of seasonal depression, and even more will wonder how to help their loved ones get through their challenging time. Sonya Ruedlinger with Indy Behavioral Health joined our morning show to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bdspotlight.com

What has happened to Halloween?

Maybe it was just me, or maybe it’s just a part of growing up, but Halloween feels so different now. Growing up, Halloween was never a super important holiday in my family. We celebrated it, and we would dress up, but it wasn’t anything where we would spend days of preparation or hundreds of dollars getting ready.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Total lunar eclipse Tuesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will be in the viewing path of a total lunar eclipse in the early morning hours this Tuesday. A total lunar eclipse occurs only during full moons when the Earth completely shields the moon from the sun. The Earth casts a shadow onto the moon creating coppery-red coloring. Due to this color shading, this type of moon is often called a "blood moon".
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

