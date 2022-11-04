Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Mizzou Saturday football game to cause traffic impacts
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou is set to kick off against the University of Kentucky at Faurot Field at 11:00 a.m Saturday. With more people in town, some traffic impacts are to be expected. Those attending the game will need to keep parking in mind, as spots can fill up quickly due to increased crowds. Several public The post Mizzou Saturday football game to cause traffic impacts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky-Missouri get into scuffle at end of the first quarter
The Kentucky and Missouri game saw fireworks to end the first quarter Saturday. With Kentucky leading 7-3 and just seconds remaining in the first quarter, Will Levis took off on a quarterback run. Levis was pushed out of bounds by Mizzou defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat. Kentucky players then took exception...
939theeagle.com
EquipmentShare expansion is one of the largest expansions in Columbia history
Missouri Governor Mike Parson praises EquipmentShare’s decision to build its $100-million new headquarters in Columbia, describing it as great news for the entire state. Governor Parson (R) joined company executives, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill and area business leaders for Thursday’s announcement. “It...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz comments on controversial penalties, Brady Cook's performance after loss to Kentucky
Eli Drinkwitz lamented the mistakes Missouri made on offense, and the late roughing the punter penalty that went against the Tigers in a 21-17 loss to Kentucky. The Tigers fell to 4-5 and 2-4 in the SEC and next play at Tennessee. There was also a call earlier in the...
939theeagle.com
Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday
The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
KOMU
Mobile shower trailers to become available to Columbia residents within the coming year
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will offer portable shower trailers to the public within the year. The trailers will have free showers to those in need or as a convenience for residents in Columbia. The city initially agreed on a $110,000 budget for this project, but now has...
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis files for 2 amazing trademarks
Missouri’s kicker has filed for a couple of awesome trademarks. Harrison Mevis filed applications on October 27 for the phrases “THICCER KICKER” and “MONEY MEVIS.”. Those are both nicknames for Mevis, who was a preseason All-American kicker. Mevis is a junior and definitely on the larger...
939theeagle.com
Start time moved up for Jefferson City Helias-Battle playoff game
Zimmer Radio’s Helias-Battle district football playoff game has been moved up due to the stormy forecast. Kickoff is now set for 5 pm, as opposed to 7 pm. NewsRadio 950 KWOS’ live coverage with Kevin Kelly and Tom Kramer will start at 4:30, from Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-story Columbia apartment caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off the street for a few hours. This is a developing story, The post Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
travelawaits.com
New Theme Park Planned For This Midwest Lake Resort Destination — Here’s Where It Would Be Located
Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks already has a lot to offer, but two St. Louis-based companies have announced plans to make the area even more appealing. Introduced by SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development, and submitted to Osage Beach, Missouri, last week, the plan calls for developing a $300 million family “resort and entertainment district” called Oasis at Lakeport. The development will feature hotels and restaurants along with amusement rides and attractions.
kwos.com
Columbia murder suspect captured in Moberly
The suspect in Saturday night’s double homicide in northeast Columbia was charged with two counts of felony domestic assault in August. Columbia Police are now seeking second degree murder charges against 35-year-old Cadilac Derrick, for the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Lea’johna Sanders and 53-year-old Laura Myers. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene, while Myers was transported by paramedics to a local hospital, where she later died.
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
Columbia Missourian
Changes made to westbound Broadway lanes
Youth Reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sadhnh@umsystem.edu or, in the newsroom at 882-5700. Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College. The city said alterations were made to better facilitate traffic movement and assist with congestion.
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres
More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
kwos.com
Semi crash closes Hwy 179
A Nebraska trucker is hurt in a crash on Highway – 179 north of Jefferson City. 25 – year old Kawa Khudhur of Lincoln ran off the highway around 10 – Thursday morning. The accident closed the road for about an hour and a half.
abc17news.com
Tracking storms and strong winds overnight, cooler start to the weekend
TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely with wind gusts between 40-50 mph. Lows falling into the low to mid-40s by morning. TOMORROW: Breezy with decreasing clouds and cool temperatures in the mid-upper 50s for highs. EXTENDED: Storms should enter Mid-Missouri by early evening along Highway 65, and then progress east through...
Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are warning drivers in Cole County about possible delays on Highway 179 due to a crash. MoDOT shared on Twitter around 10 a.m. the highway is closed between Route T and Scott Station Road following a crash involving a semi-truck. 🚨COLE COUNTY ALERT🚨Route 179 is closed between Route T The post Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will meet Monday to discuss recommendations for trash pickup in the city. Under one recommendation, the city is considering eliminating the logo trash bag program on Jan. 2, 2023, and to stop providing those black bags for trash. Any changes would have to go through the City Council for a The post Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts Friday, few isolated severe storms Friday night
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of strong winds on Friday, coupled with a few strong to severe storms for parts of Mid-Missouri on Friday night. SETUP: Winds have already started to increase as we transition away from upper high pressure working to our east and The post Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts Friday, few isolated severe storms Friday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
