Sullivan County Health Department to hold food handler training
The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a food handlers training class next week. The class will be at the Milan Community Center November 10th at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Food handlers must attend one training to possess a food handling permit to be in compliance with the...
Audio: Sunnyview Nursing Home, a facility that has seen trials and tribulations over the years, but always suceeds in its mission
The Sunnyview Foundation supports the Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. It is a 501(c)(3) that can accept donations from the community. Sunnyview Administrator Trish Smith reports the Foundation recently purchased a new minivan for the facility. Smith explains Sunnyview is a county-owned facility, and a lot of small county-owned facilities...
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Comfort Inn and Suites
A fire Saturday morning at Comfort Inn and Suites in Chillicothe was contained to one room, although there was smoke and water damage to a hallway and several other rooms. Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter said a sprinkler system extinguished the blaze after a maintenance crew in the hotel attempted to use a fire extinguisher but were not successful.
The Locust Creek Covered Bridge built in the 1800s is the longest of the four covered bridges left in Missouri
Locust Creek Covered Bridge in Linn County, Missouri.Milanite, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1970, the Locust Creek Covered Bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The state historic site is located in Linn County, Missouri, and is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This bridge has also been referred to as the Linn County Bridge and it's located about three miles east of Meadville, Missouri, and three miles west of Laclede.
Breaking down registered voters in Grundy County and Trenton’s wards
There are 5,760 registered voters in Grundy County for November 8th’s General Election. The highest number for a precinct involves voters in Trenton’s Second Ward and the Lincoln Township with 1,160. Those voters vote at the Ketcham Community Center. The next highest number involves voters in Trenton’s Fourth Ward and the Jackson Township with 1,116. They vote at the First Baptist Church Recreational Center.
Fire destroys camper in Spickard
Fire on Sunday morning in Spickard destroyed a camper at 105 Jefferson Street with the cause being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office. Firefighter Melody Chapman with the Spickard Rural Fire Protection District said the camper was outside a former shop used for storage. The owner was listed as Mike Miller of Spickard.
Car travels through T-intersection in Gallatin injuring woman from Iberia
An Iberia resident was hurt early Saturday in Gallatin when the car she was driving traveled through the T-intersection of highways 13 and 6, went down an embankment and hit a ditch. Eighty-four-year-old Betty Schulze was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The car was northbound on...
21 vote absentee on Saturday at Grundy County Courthouse
During special hours Saturday morning at the Grundy County Clerk’s office, 21 people voted absentee for Tuesday’s General Election. That brings to 322 the number of absentees returned to the clerk’s office. Another 23 ballots have been requested but not yet returned. Individuals can vote absentee until...
Chillicothe Police recover stolen truck, two suspects arrested
The Chillicothe Police Department arrested two individuals November 4th in reference to a truck reported as stolen being seen in the 900 block of Washington Street. Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports the man and woman were arrested for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance. They also had active Harrison County warrants for their arrest. They were taken to Harrison County while formal charges are pursued in Livingston County.
Jamesport teenager injured on Highway 6 when brakes fail on pickup
The Highway Patrol reports a Jamesport teen sustained moderate injuries when the brakes failed in the pickup truck she drove, and the vehicle overturned near Gallatin the afternoon of November 4th. An ambulance took the 16 year old girl to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. The pickup traveled west on...
Teenager demolishes car on Highway 10 in Carroll County
A Carroll County single-vehicle, rollover, accident on Wednesday afternoon injured a driver from Independence. Nineteen-year-old Mellody Pryor was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Pryor’s northbound car went off Highway 10 and she overcorrected which caused the vehicle to leave the other side of the road and...
Both vehicles demolished in Saturday crash that injures three
Residents of Kirksville and Meadville were hurt Saturday night in Meadville in the collision of a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle at Highways 139 and 136 in Meadville. The driver of the pickup, 19-year-old Jaidrian Kasey of Meadville, was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate...
The old Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls designed for juvenile offenders was part of a national historic district
Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls, 1500 Third St. Chillicothe, Missouri.Jzupez, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2010, the Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls (aka Chillicothe Correctional Center) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was also part of a national historic district and was located at 1500 Third Street, Chillicothe, Missouri in Livingston County.
Patrol arrests Trenton man on DWI and resisting arrest allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Trenton man in Grundy County the evening of November 4th on multiple allegations. Twenty-seven year old Oscar Santa Maria was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes embankment
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Brooke J. Magee, 28, Ridgeway, was westbound on U.S. 136 one mile west of Bethany. The SUV traveled off the road...
Attorneys: Passengers have right to sue Amtrak, BNSF over Missouri crash
Legal wrangling in connection to June’s deadly Amtrak crash in Mendon, Missouri, continued in November.
North Harrison High School in Eagleville placed on lockdown
Harrison County Sheriff Trevor Place reports North Harrison High School in Eagleville was placed on lockdown on Wednesday, November 2, due to a suspicious person entering the school. The sheriff’s office responded to the area of the school in reference to the person, and while attempting to locate the subject,...
Three injured in crash west of Gallatin
Three men sustained injuries in an accident involving two pickup trucks two miles west of Gallatin the night of November 4th. The driver of one of the trucks was later arrested. The Highway Patrol reports the passenger of one of the pickups, 40 year old Jacob Wait of Independence, had...
Hale Man Arrested By Troopers
A Hale resident arrested in Linn County on a Carroll County warrant was taken to the Chariton County Jail. St Troopers report 51-year-old Jeffery W Huffmon was arrested at about 11:25 pm on a Carroll County warrant for alleged stealing. He was held pending the posting of bond.
