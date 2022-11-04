Logan Paul and Jake Paul won over WWE fans with their showing in the main event of Crown Jewel. Ever since Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, he has won over some WWE fans with his athleticism. He topped himself at SummerSlam back in July with a huge performance against The Miz. In his third ever-match on Saturday, Paul had the chance to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, Nov. 5. All he had to do was beat Roman Reigns, who has had a vice grip on the title since Aug. 30, 2020.

1 DAY AGO