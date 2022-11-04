Read full article on original website
Obituary & Services: Bonnie E. Delarber
Bonnie E. Delarber – age 74 of Jameson, MO passed away Wednesday morning, November 2nd, 2022, at her home. Bonnie was born on June 17, 1948, as a twin, the daughter of Jim and Leona “Maxine” (Luper) Vinyard in Kansas City, MO. She grew up in Kansas City MO and attended Van Horn High School. Bonnie married George H. Delarber on February 12th, 1966, in Kansas City, MO. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked for the Post Office in Jameson, Mr. Dell’s Foods, The Hub Motel, and Sharp’s BP. Bonnie loved watching birds, particularly hummingbirds. She enjoyed playing bingo, sewing, and being outside, and had bowled a perfect 300. Bonnie was very active in the Jameson community. She was quick-witted and sarcastic. She will be dearly missed by her family.
Obituary: Connie Carlene (Athearn) Lewis
Connie Lewis, a 55-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at 6:33 a.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Connie Carlene Lewis was born June 10, 1967, in Charleston, SC to Cyrus...
Funeral Services: Donna Roberts Brown
A graveside service for former Trenton resident Donna Roberts Brown of Kearney will be on November 5th at noon at the Honey Creek Chapel Cemetery near Trenton. Donna Brown died on March 31st. She was 77. Survivors in the area include her mother Nina Patterson and sister Deanna Shaw, both...
Obituary & Services: Eldon Wayne LaFaver
Eldon Wayne LaFaver, 65 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Kirksville Manor Care Center in Kirksville, Missouri. Eldon was born December 4, 1956, in Kirksville, to Ronald and Edna (Kiger) LaFaver, they survive of the home. He is also survived by: 5 brothers and sisters, Susan Jessen and husband Kirk of Smithville, Missouri, Paul LaFaver and wife Marie of Kirksville, Glenda Shafer and husband Randall of Kirksville, Robert LaFaver and wife Christy of Green City, and Damon LaFaver of Macon; 12 Nieces and Nephews; 15 Great Nieces and Nephews; 2 aunts; 1 Uncle; and many cousins. Eldon was preceded in death by Grandparents, Vollie and Grace LaFaver and Ben and Nellie Kiger; and nephews, Jason Wayne Shafer and Jeremiah Bush.
Obituary & Services: Donna J. Brown
Donna J. Brown – age 85 of Kansas City, MO, and formerly of Lathrop, MO, passed away Friday evening, October 28th, 2022, at her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Donna was born on March 4, 1937, the daughter of Emmons and Gertrude (Gentry) Kratzer in Kearney, MO. She was a 1956 graduate of Lathrop High School. She married Robert Brown on December 2nd, 1956, at the First Christian Church in Lathrop. Donna was a member of the Lathrop First Baptist Church. She was an artist, homemaker, and full-time business partner of Flying B Farms, with her husband. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Obituary & Services: Jule H. Terrill
Jule H. Terrill – age 91 of Gallatin, Missouri went home to be with his Lord Saturday morning, October 29th, 2022, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin. Jule was born on November 13, 1930, the son of George and Elizabeth (Holmes) Terrill in Gallatin, MO, where he was raised in a Christian home. On December 14th, 1941 he gave his heart to the Lord and was baptized. As a young boy, Jule worked during the summers picking strawberries, mowing yards, and delivering the St. Joseph Newspaper. Later he worked at Davis Drugstore and Kings Drugstore. Jule was a lifetime resident of Gallatin and a 1948 graduate of Gallatin High School. He married Beverly Brown on June 1st, 1952, at the First Baptist Church in Gallatin. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from March 1952 until his honorable discharge in February 1954.
The old Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls designed for juvenile offenders was part of a national historic district
Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls, 1500 Third St. Chillicothe, Missouri.Jzupez, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2010, the Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls (aka Chillicothe Correctional Center) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was also part of a national historic district and was located at 1500 Third Street, Chillicothe, Missouri in Livingston County.
Admitted thief, formerly from Kirksville, has to pay back thousands
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A former Kirksville woman charged in an embezzlement case avoids prison time, but she has to pay back the thousands of dollars she stole. Misty Brewer, 40, of Troy, Missouri, formerly from Kirksville, pleaded guilty recently in Adair County Circuit Court to a felony charge of fraudulent use of a debit device.
Holly Hernandez is North Central Missouri College Outstanding Employee for November
North Central Missouri College has selected the Trio Administrative Assistant as its Outstanding Employee for November. Holly Hernandez of Princeton has been employed at NCMC for eight months. She is a North Central Missouri College alum and has an Associate in Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice. Since her hiring, Hernandez has been streamlining each Trio program’s activities and organization. She has also been completing the Summer Food Service Program for Upward Bound. She wants to continue to better the Student Support Services and Upward Bound programs. In the future, she sees the Trio programs expanding to serve more students.
The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order house
Watkins House (2007).Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, the Watkins House located on South Camden Street in Richmond, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house was built around 1890. it was two-and-half stories with an encircling porch. The architectural style was Queen Anne. The architect was George F. Barber and it's believed this was a mail-order home from the George F. Barber Company of Knoxville, Tennessee. This is one of the most interesting details about this house.
Three injured in crash west of Gallatin
Three men sustained injuries in an accident involving two pickup trucks two miles west of Gallatin the night of November 4th. The driver of one of the trucks was later arrested. The Highway Patrol reports the passenger of one of the pickups, 40 year old Jacob Wait of Independence, had...
The Locust Creek Covered Bridge built in the 1800s is the longest of the four covered bridges left in Missouri
Locust Creek Covered Bridge in Linn County, Missouri.Milanite, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1970, the Locust Creek Covered Bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The state historic site is located in Linn County, Missouri, and is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This bridge has also been referred to as the Linn County Bridge and it's located about three miles east of Meadville, Missouri, and three miles west of Laclede.
Breaking down registered voters in Grundy County and Trenton’s wards
There are 5,760 registered voters in Grundy County for November 8th’s General Election. The highest number for a precinct involves voters in Trenton’s Second Ward and the Lincoln Township with 1,160. Those voters vote at the Ketcham Community Center. The next highest number involves voters in Trenton’s Fourth Ward and the Jackson Township with 1,116. They vote at the First Baptist Church Recreational Center.
84-year-old Missouri woman injured in crash
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes embankment
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Brooke J. Magee, 28, Ridgeway, was westbound on U.S. 136 one mile west of Bethany. The SUV traveled off the road...
Resident of Greentop injured in Saturday crash
A Greentop resident received serious injuries when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on a country road in northern Adair County. Thirty-four-year-old Sagan Rae was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The accident happened Saturday morning approximately two miles northwest of the community of...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Ridgeway resident received minor injured in an accident that totaled a vehicle Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 28 year old Brook Magee was driving westbound on 136 Highway and went off the side of the roadway. The front driver’s side of the vehicle struck an embankment. The driver received minor injuries in the accident and was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital. The accident took place at 9:45am. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the NTA Ambulance assisted the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol reports a Ridgeway woman sustained minor injuries when the sport utility vehicle she drove ran off the road and hit an embankment near Bethany the morning of November 4th. An ambulance took 28 year old Brooke Magee to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany. The SUV...
Jail Bookings For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 22-year-old Ethan Alexander Ross of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged abuse or neglect of a child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. 46-year-old Joel Tracy...
Jamesport teenager injured on Highway 6 when brakes fail on pickup
The Highway Patrol reports a Jamesport teen sustained moderate injuries when the brakes failed in the pickup truck she drove, and the vehicle overturned near Gallatin the afternoon of November 4th. An ambulance took the 16 year old girl to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. The pickup traveled west on...
