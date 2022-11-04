ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Storms cause damage to 2 local businesses, multiple power outages

Friday night’s thunderstorm activity caused damage to two local businesses and several power outages throughout the area. A Baxter County Sheriff’s dispatch spokesperson says the businesses are located on Arkansas Highway 5 South in rural Mountain Home. Damage was caused to the ServPro building, and some trees around it were uprooted. The spokesperson also said there was damage to Don’s Welding Service.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KYTV

Tree companies urge caution with Friday’s thunderstorm chances

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the recent drought leaving some area trees vulnerable to exposure and damage, some local tree companies are concerned about the wind potential with Friday evening’s thunderstorm chances. Not only have recent windy days downed some area tree limbs and branches, but a thunderstorm with...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Forsyth man dies in hospital after serious crash in Taney County

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Forsyth died in the hospital after he was in a serious crash in Taney County on Sunday morning around 9 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Michael Stenger was driving north on Route H when he lost control of his truck and hit a rock bluff.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KTLO

3 boil orders issued, Fish and Fiddle order remains in effect

Three boil water orders have been issued while another remains in effect. A boil water order has been issued for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area includes Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was issued Thursday morning due to a main break.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
kmmo.com

LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13

A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Community Christmas Tree lighting ceremony held

A ceremony to light the Branson Community Christmas Tree took place on Tuesday, Nov. 1, next to the Branson Ferris Wheel. The tree, with 187 branches and 200 stars, has a theme this year of “We All Shine On.” The Community Tree is the anchor for the Branson Christmas Coalition, which provides trees and lighting displays in the community.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people face misdemeanor charges after stealing from a clothing store in Springfield. But that’s just where the story begins. According to the Springfield Police Department, the two people stole merchandise from the Ross Dress for Less store at 3800 W Washita Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday. In their haste to make a quick getaway, officers say the thieves crashed their cars into each other.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Veterans Day Parade to be held by Hollister School District

The Hollister School District will be honoring veterans on Thursday, Nov. 10, with a Veterans Day Parade. The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will include a reception for veterans at the Hollister Central Office immediately afterward. All veterans and active duty personnel are invited to participate in the...
HOLLISTER, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Reeds Spring Middle School gets grant from Missouri Department of Conservation

Students at Reeds Spring Middle School recently received a Missouri Department of Conservation grant, which helped the district purchase fishing equipment and helped the students give back to the community with a day of service. The Discover Nature Unhooked grant, which was sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation, offered...
REEDS SPRING, MO
iheart.com

The Marriott Springfield Downtown Officially Re-Opens

It has taken years and millions of dollars to complete, but The Marriott Springfield Downtown is ready to open today. The project was delayed for a time because of the pandemic, but is ready with 266 modernized rooms and 35 thousand square feet of what officials call "flexible event space."
SPRINGFIELD, MO
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)

From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy