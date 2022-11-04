ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Anti-trans 'bathroom ban' proposed by Kentucky lawmaker seeking reelection

By Olivia Krauth, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
An Eastern Kentucky lawmaker has drafted two bills targeting transgender people as he seeks reelection.

One draft bill from Rep. Bill Wesley, R-Ravenna, would ban transgender students from using the school bathroom tied to their gender identity. Another aims to prohibit medical professionals from designating individuals as anything other than male or female on their birth certificates.

Wesley did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He is running for a second term in the House, and has prodded at social media posts by his opponent, Martina Jackson, supporting the LGBTQ community.

Wesley's bathroom bill is nearly identical to previous attempts to institute a "bathroom ban" in Kentucky, all of which have failed. One measure made it through the Senate in 2015 before dying in the House Education Committee. Another attempt in 2020 was posted in committee but was never formally considered.

As drafted, the measure would require students to use bathrooms and locker rooms associated with the sex they were assigned at birth. A transgender student would need written permission from their parents to use different facilities, the draft reads, but would still not be allowed to use student bathrooms if other students could be present.

If a student were to run into "a person of the opposite biological sex" in a facility, they would have cause to sue the school, the draft continues.

Chris Hartman, leader of the Fairness Campaign, called the bill "a crystal clear violation of Title IX" that would cost schools thousands in litigation.

"Once again, members of the Kentucky General Assembly are prioritizing attacks on transgender kids rather than the real issues facing our commonwealth," Hartman said.

Wesley's second bill would prohibit doctors from identifying someone as nonbinary, including using the symbol "X," on their birth certificate. Male and female would be their only choices, should the measure pass.

Kentucky already doesn't allow "X" as a gender marker on birth certificates, though. State law requires proof of sex reassignment surgery for someone to change their gender on their birth certificate.

If passed, Kentucky would be one of two states in the country to ban the use of any gender marker other than male or female. Wesley's bill draft is nearly identical to the language used in Oklahoma's law, which passed this year despite objections from the nation's first nonbinary state lawmaker.

Wesley's proposed legislation follows what some believe is a record year for bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community, particularly transgender students.

Earlier this year, Kentucky's GOP-dominated legislature overwhelmingly passed a law barring trans girls from playing on their school's girls sports teams. Throughout the session, the bill sponsor could not identify a time in Kentucky when a trans student gained an unfair advantage by playing on a girls team.

Activists knew of just one trans student-athlete in Kentucky impacted by the law: A Louisville middle schooler now barred from a field hockey team she helped launch.

Hartman said such legislation is part of a national movement meant to "attack transgender kids and do serious harms to our LGBTQ community.

"The message these bills send to LGBTQ youth, and particularly transgender kids, is that they are not welcome in Kentucky."

Kentucky's 2023 legislative session begins Jan. 3.

This story may be updated.

Reach Olivia Krauth at okrauth@courierjournal.com and on Twitter at @oliviakrauth.

ya ok
2d ago

no guy dress up as a women needs to be in the women bathroom it's called a women bathroom for a reason an a women dress up like a man doesn't need to be in a man's bathroom its called a men's bathroom for a reason

Stymie
2d ago

Good. It’s a shame that I won’t be able to vote for him. Just because people choose to live in reality and refuse to participate in other people’s delusion, it doesn’t mean that they hate or fear them.

Raymond Suess
2d ago

Man. The propagandist would be proud of the language being used. For one. I wouldn't want my 7 yr. old. Daughter be in a bathroom with a strange biological male. Parents are funny about that stuff

