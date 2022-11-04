Parkside names Students of the Month for October

Parkside Elementary School has announced its Students of the Month for the month of October. Pictured, from left, are: Abigail Lemeron, kindergarten; Henry Snyder, second grade; Harley Beanblossom, third grade; Devyn Fiscus, fourth grade; and Delilah Gossett, fifth grade. Gracelynn Coy, first grade, also received the award but was unavailable for the photo. Each student was presented with a certificate, a student of the month pencil, a certificate for Alfonso’s and a water bottle. Each month the school chooses a student from each grade for the honor.
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School has been placed on administrative leave after a video circulated among students that raised concerns with the district. The district said Justin Christoff was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon. According to the district, school officials...
The Red Hill Unit #10 Board of Education met in regular session on Oct. 20 where the board approved updates to the heating and air-conditioning systems at Sumner Attendance Center and Bridgeport Grade School.
