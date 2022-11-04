ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkside names Students of the Month for October

Parkside Elementary School has announced its Students of the Month for the month of October. Pictured, from left, are: Abigail Lemeron, kindergarten; Henry Snyder, second grade; Harley Beanblossom, third grade; Devyn Fiscus, fourth grade; and Delilah Gossett, fifth grade. Gracelynn Coy, first grade, also received the award but was unavailable for the photo. Each student was presented with a certificate, a student of the month pencil, a certificate for Alfonso’s and a water bottle. Each month the school chooses a student from each grade for the honor.

