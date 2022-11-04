Lexington man charged with peeping for taking photos in public restroom

A Lexington man has been arrested for allegedly taking pictures of people in a public bathroom and for possession of child pornography.

Jacob Leonard, 23, was charged with three counts of felony secret peeping and 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to information provided by the Lexington Police Department, on Friday law enforcement executed a search warrant for a residence on Allred Road in connection with an ongoing investigation. During the search, officers recovered evidence of sexually explicit images, some involving minors.

Representatives with the Lexington Police Department stated Leonard was charged with allegedly taking pictures of people in a public restroom at a local business over an undisclosed period of time.

Information on the arrest warrant provided by the Davidson County Magistrate’s Office stated officers also discovered several photos of pre-pubescent juveniles, some including 1- and 2-year-old females, engaged in a variety of sexual activities.

Leonard was placed in Davidson County Jail under a $510,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on January 23.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Department assisted the Lexington Police Department in execution of the search warrant.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the investigation into this case is ongoing and additional charges could be pending.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

