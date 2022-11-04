Read full article on original website
CNET
HBO Max: The 21 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
If you're new to HBO Max or haven't explored the streaming service in a while, it's time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, a subscription gives you access to everything HBO offers, including movies recently in theaters. And like all its streaming rivals, HBO Max's library of movies changes constantly.
HBO Max just cancelled the Degrassi reboot before a single episode
HBO Max has just cancelled the Degrassi reboot before a single episode could even air.
Cristin Milioti Has Joined Colin Farrell In HBO Max’s The Penguin: Get the Details
Watch: Cristin Milioti & Co-Stars Dish on The Resort's Wildest Scenes. The Penguin has a problem on his hands. Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, E! News has learned. The Resort star will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham...
What to watch in November 2022: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
November is packed with new shows and movies on the top streaming services, broadcast and cable TV. Here's what you should plan to watch this month.
HBO Max shockingly cancels ‘Westworld’
After four seasons of the highly praised sci-fi drama, “Westworld” has been canceled. The decision may come as a shock for fans as the show has garnered much acclaim including 54 EMMY nominations. Thandie Newton won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Thandiwe Newton in 2018.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
SFGate
‘The Gentlemen’ Series Followup From Guy Ritchie Ordered at Netflix, Theo James to Star
The series followup to the Guy Ritchie film “The Gentlemen” has been ordered to series at Netflix, with Theo James joining in a lead role. In the film, Matthew McConaughey played Mickey Pearson, an American living in England who oversees a vast marijuana business hidden on the estates of cash-strapped members of the British aristocracy.
7 best HBO Max movies to watch before they leave in November 2022
Each month, HBO Max loses a bunch of movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving HBO Max
House of the Dragon director says series ‘swapped out’ actor without viewers realising
House of the Dragon tricked viewers with an actor switch-up that nobody seemed to notice.The finale of the Game of Thrones prequel series aired on HBO and Sky Atlantic last month.Upon its broadcast, viewers did not seem to notice that one of the characters was played by a different character entirely.The detail was revealed by director Greg Yaitanes who, during a podcast interview, said the producers had to improvise when actor Elliot Tittensor got Covid-1 while they were filming the episode.Elliot appeared in the show alongside his twin brother Luke, as members of the kingsguard Sers Arryk and Erryk,...
A.V. Club
What to watch on TV and in theaters from November 7-13
The Vow (HBO) - Episode 4 premieres. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - Weird biopic streams. The Winchesters (The CW) - Supernatural spinoff continues. Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode premieres. The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) - Season 2 continues. Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix) - Holmes...
NME
‘Westworld’ cancelled by HBO despite season five plans
Westworld has been cancelled by HBO, despite plans for a fifth season. The news comes shortly after season four of the sci-fi series premiered, and creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had shared ideas for a fifth and final season. “We always planned for a fifth and final season,” Nolan...
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ To Launch Internationally On Prime Video
John Wick prequel series The Continental, which is slated for 2023 debut, will be housed internationally on Prime Video in all territories Amazon’s streaming service is available except Israel and the Middle East. In the U.S., The Continental, produced by Lionsgate Television, will launch on Peacock after it moved from Starz to the NBCU streamer earlier this year. As Deadline reported, the three-part action event series is more of a natural fit for Peacock, which also acquired the rights to the John Wick movies. The Continental explores the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge...
digitalspy.com
Supernatural's Jared Padalecki talks return for Walker spin-off
Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has been opening up about his involvement with Walker Independence, the spin-off/prequel to Walker, the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. In a recent conversation with TVLine, the actor teased he really wants to appear in the show, despite it being set in the 1800s, and we may see him beyond an executive producer role like we saw with Walker.
Engadget
HBO cancels sci-fi drama 'Westworld' after four seasons
It's time to bid farewell to the androids of Westworld. HBO has cancelled the sci-fi title after four seasons, even though showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were hoping for a fifth to reach the ending they had in mind. Nolan and Joy were trying to negotiate for a last season as recently as October, but their discussions clearly did not pan out. In a statement, HBO said:
Why Was HBO’s ‘Westworld’ Canceled After 4 Seasons? Finances, Viewership, More Details
Why was Westworld suddenly canceled after four seasons? Fans of the hit HBO drama series were heartbroken upon learning the news on November 4. Now, they want answers about what happened behind the scenes that...
‘Stranger Things’: Title Of Episode 1 From Fifth & Final Season Revealed
It was Stranger Things Day on Nov. 6 and fans of the Netflix series came together to celebrate it. Throughout the day there were many revelations, including the title of the first episode from the final season of the sci-fi adventure. To cap off the special day, it was revealed that Episode 1 of Season 5 of Stranger Things is titled “Chapter One: The Crawl.” Another tidbit is that the episode will be written by the creators themselves — The Duffer Brothers. Stranger Things Day had special screenings across U.S. movie theaters that projected Stranger Things 4: Volume 2. Around the globe,...
iheart.com
Murdaugh Family Docuseries Debuts On HBO
(Undated) -- A docuseries focused on the Murdaugh family is now available to stream. "Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty" hit the HBO Max streaming service yesterday. The three episode series features interviews with attorneys and journalists who are connected to the Murdaugh murders case. Archival footage and reenactments are also...
‘Andor’ Season 2 Sets Filming Start Date, Creator Tony Gilroy Reveals
Andor, the Star Wars prequel starring Diego Luna, has already set the start of filming for its second season and creator Tony Gilroy has revealed the date. Earlier this year, Gilroy confirmed that the second season of Andor would start shooting in November. Eager fans had been anxious to find out when that would be and Gilroy recently told Collider in an interview that the Disney+ series would start shooting “the Monday before Thanksgiving,” which is November 21. The show was planned out as a two-season adventure with the second season leading up to the events in Rogue One: A Star Wars...
