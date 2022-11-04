John Wick prequel series The Continental, which is slated for 2023 debut, will be housed internationally on Prime Video in all territories Amazon’s streaming service is available except Israel and the Middle East. In the U.S., The Continental, produced by Lionsgate Television, will launch on Peacock after it moved from Starz to the NBCU streamer earlier this year. As Deadline reported, the three-part action event series is more of a natural fit for Peacock, which also acquired the rights to the John Wick movies. The Continental explores the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge...

3 DAYS AGO