These are the best Mexican restaurants in Austin

My annual Austin360 Dining Guide that came out last month doesn't break down restaurants by category. But, for you, dear newsletter reader, I decided to do a little leg work for you.

And what better place to start with a dissection of Austin's best restaurant by cuisine than with Mexican food. My top two Mexican restaurants both reside on the east side and offer very different experiences. Suerte hits the mark for a fun upmarket spot for dinner (and their brunch crushes), while Nixta Taqueria offers a mostly outdoor experience that runs from afternoon to night. Coming in third is a restaurant that doesn't fit neatly into one category. If forced, I guess I would call Eldorado Cafe a Southwestern restaurant, but for the purposes of this breakdown, I am throwing it in here.

The following are the capsules that appear in the Austin360 Dining Guide, which features the 27 Best Restaurants in Austin, from Thai to tacos, along with a feature spotlighting our three newest inductees into the Austin360 Restaurant Hall of Fame. The guide is available to our digital (and print subscribers), and if you're not already a subscriber, you can do that for real cheap right here.

4. Suerte

(1800 E. Sixth St. 512-953-0092, suerteatx.com)

Some chefs use Instagram to exhibit their exquisite plating, humblebrag about celebrity friendships and showcase fancy trips (it is social media, after all). But Suerte chef-owner Fermín Nuñez tends to stand on the Instagram soap box to have fun.

He celebrates and plays tricks on his staff, having a laugh at his own expense and rallying the hospitality industry and diners during the dark days of the pandemic by letting everyone know that “Es Gonna Be Ok.” It’s an entire vibe, as the kids say. But it’s also genuine sentiment and not contrived marketing.

Those positive feelings extend to the dining room at Suerte, the restaurant he and partner Sam Hellman-Mass have turned into one of the most fun places to dine. But it’s not all fun and games, as Nuñez is one of the city’s best chefs.

There’s thought given to the simple pairing of sweet peaches and salty feta; chilaquiles are executed to textural perfection, with salsas that don’t hold back; the suadero (brisket) tacos with their avocado salsa live up to the hype on their little rounds of housemade masa; and a carrot and scallop aguachile makes summer bearable.

That scallop dish also presaged Hellman-Mass and Nuñez’s seafood-centric Este, which opened on Oct. 3 in East Austin after much anticipation among restaurant lovers.

5. Nixta Taqueria

(2512 E. 12th St. nixtataqueria)

What started as a shoebox-sized taqueria in East Austin has exploded into a daily outdoor celebration of the Mexican culinary palette. Chef Edgar Rico and partner Sara Mardanbigi quickly outgrew their indoor space thanks to exceptional tacos and tostadas, a surprising wine list and thoughtful service. Rico’s capturing of the James Beard Award for the country’s top emerging chef in 2022 only added gas to the fire, turning a local hit into a sensation frequented by out-of-towners straight from the airport. And in early fall, Time named the chef to its Time 100 Next list, which celebrates people “shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.”

The hype is deserved. The Culinary Institute of America graduate, who previously worked in the kitchens of the celebrated Son of a Gun, Sqrl and Trois Mec in Los Angeles, has exploded many people’s understanding of what a taco can be. Yes, it can be centered simply on sumptuous meat like confit duck. But Rico’s attention to detail and his layering of flavors and textures on housemade corn tortillas will give you pause and make your eyebrows pop up.

Consider: a taco of grilled green beans and pickled rounds of the beans laced with shaved onions, all set on a pert costeño amarillo salsa; grilled okra, popped amaranth and bursting roasted tomatoes brightened with mint, basil and cilantro; a tuna tostada that’s as good as any tuna dish at any Mexican or seafood restaurant in town; and a migas taco with eggs that look like they came out of a French kitchen and will make you reconsider the form. And the taco art is complemented by a strong sense of community, as evidenced by the community refrigerator stationed outside of the restaurant.

23: Eldorado Cafe

(3300 W. Anderson Lane, #303. 512-420-2222, eldoradocafeatx.com)

Those of us who love Eldorado Cafe — and there are many, just try to get in on the weekend — like to say that it represents what was great about Old Austin: friendly and familiar servers, good portions, comforting food, no pretense, fair prices.

That’s not quite an accurate assessment, however, because Eldorado is better than what we loved and miss about the kinds of places it reminds us of in Old Austin. It is the 2.0 iteration, with more exciting flavors and better execution than the old Tex-Mex haunts many fondly remember or cling to.

Part of that is because it’s not quite Tex-Mex. It would be more accurate to classify Eldorado as Southwestern food, dancing between Texas, Mexico and New Mexico. The restaurant from chef Joel Fried, a 30-year Austin restaurant veteran with stints at Vespaio and Tacodeli, pays attention to the details, roasting tomatillos to give them depth and a complex balance of acid and smoke for a plate of chicken enchiladas. The short ribs are a smart play on beef enchiladas and taste like they came out of an actual oven and not a can.

Mild dusky sweetness of ancho chilies swaths hunks of stewed sirloin in tender carne adovado, and chicken tingas shimmering with vibrant red chili adobo. It’s much better than anything you remember from restaurants in or adjacent to its genre. In fact, Eldorado may be a genre unto itself.

