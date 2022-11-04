ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Man accused in Young Dolph killing concerned with safety in jail, requests transfer

By Lucas Finton, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
One of the men accused in last year's shooting death of rapper Young Dolph, requested to be moved from pretrial detention to the Shelby County Corrections Department at the Penal Farm Friday morning.

Justin Johnson's attorney, Luke Evans, said the request comes from "ongoing security and safety concerns, as well as the conditions of confinement." Evans did not elaborate on the security and safety concerns.

Johnson previously was offered the transfer, according to Evans, but turned it down at the time.

Judge Lee V. Coffee presided over the hearing, saying he did not have control over where people are detained. Coffee said he believes that Johnson would be under 23.5-hour lockdown if he were to be transferred to the Penal Farm.

"You'll have a half an hour a day where you will not be in segregation, not be able to make phone calls, and not be able to have contact and visitation," Coffee said. "But I do not interfere with the housing decisions of the sheriff."

The transfer was not granted in court, but the decision will be looked into as Johnson is serving a federal sentence for violating supervised release and "still has a significant period of time to serve," Evans said.

Johnson was sentenced in April to two years in federal prison for violating the terms of supervised release in a federal marijuana distribution and gun case. In that federal case, a judge sentenced Johnson in 2019 to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

If someone does not have federal charges pending, they would be forced to stay at the jail at 201 Poplar for the time before trial finishes. Chief Jailer Kirk Fields from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office told the court he would check on how that applies since Johnson is currently serving a federal sentence.

Johnson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Indiana in early January. His arrest, and the arrest of Cornelius Smith, was announced by top law enforcement officials in Shelby County. Both men appeared together in court Friday.

Young Dolph, whose legal name is Adolph Thornton, Jr., was fatally shot while inside Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard around noon on Nov. 17, 2022. Young Dolph was 36-years-old. An autopsy report obtained by The Commercial Appeal through a public records request in March reported nearly two dozen wounds to the rapper's back, chin, neck and both arms.

Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies initially intended to permanently shutter the Airways Boulevard location after the shooting, but later announced the location would reopen mid-September.

Both Johnson and Smith are charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, using a firearm while committing a felony, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Their next court appearance will be January 20.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached by email at Lucas.Finton@CommercialAppeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

Big Daddy
2d ago

Acting like a little side walk sissy I'm scared. Don't be scared now , gotta be tough like the last day of Dolph's life. Be strong 💪

shuntonya Scruggs
2d ago

He getting what he deserves !He was tough hitta !! Now he can’t take hits!!Coward!

Judy Kovach
2d ago

He wasn’t afraid that day. Let him stay where he is and face the consequences

