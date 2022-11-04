ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Veterans Day Parade to be held in Gastonia

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago
Parade details

Veterans Day Parade details:

The parade will start 11 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Broad Street and Main Avenue in Gastonia. The parade route will travel:

  • West on Main Avenue through Downtown Gastonia.
  • South on South Street, crossing Franklin Boulevard.
  • East on Second Avenue, ending at Memorial Hall at 109 W. Second Avenue.

Street closures

  • Main Avenue from Broad Street to South York Street (will close at 10:15 a.m.)
  • South South Street to Main Avenue (will close at 10:15 a.m.)
  • Dr. Martin Luth King Jr. Way and Franklin Boulevard will be open until about 10:45
  • The parade route will close 10-15 minutes prior to start time. Franklin Boulevard will shut down as the first groups turn onto South South Street from Main Avenue.

The parade is organized by the Gaston County Veterans Council and hosted by the city of Gastonia.

What's closed

Most federal, state, county and city offices, banks and post office, will be closed for Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. Most government services, such as trash pick up, also will not occur on Veterans Day. Gastonia community centers will be closed.

What's open

  • The Schiele Museum of Natural History will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans, active military members, and their families can enjoy free admission to the museum all day.
  • Gastonia city parks, county parks, Crowders Mountain State Park.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at Kellis@GastonGazette.com.

Comments / 0

 

