Teen critical after being struck by car

CAMDEN TWP. — A Camden Township teenager was critically injured after running a stop sign and being hit by a car Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Mead Road and Territorial Road on the southern edge of Hillsdale County.

A preliminary investigation by the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office showed the 15-year-old — who was not identified by police — was operating a moped when they ran a stop sign and were struck by 63-year-old Kathy Lynn Kester, of Reading, who was traveling on Territorial Road.

First responders from the Camden Fire Department and Montgomery Fire Department requested an air medevac helicopter respond to the scene, but they were later cancelled by Reading Emergency Unit paramedics who opted to transport the teen to the hospital for treatment.