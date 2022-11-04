ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gravette, AR

Southwest Missouri couple charged in kidnapping, killing of pregnant Arkansas woman

By Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvI7Y_0iysOiuj00

A husband and wife from southwest Missouri have been charged in federal court for their alleged roles in the kidnapping and killing of a pregnant Arkansas woman.

Amber Waterman, 42, was charged with kidnapping resulting in the death of Ashley Bush. Her husband, 42-year-old Jamie Waterman, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Court documents say Amber Waterman traveled to Gravette, Arkansas last week under the alias of "Lucy" and met with Bush — who was 31 weeks pregnant — at a library there.

Amber Waterman allegedly told Bush about a possible employment opportunity and later arranged to pick up Bush under the guise of taking Bush to meet her job supervisor.

Law enforcement believes that after picking up Bush, Amber Waterman killed Bush and then tried to dispose of the body. Federal prosecutors believe Amber Waterman's motive was to take Bush's unborn child.

In a news conference posted to the Benton County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office Facebook page this week, Sheriff Shawn Holloway said Bush and her baby's bodies were found in separate locations in Missouri but he declined to discuss that further, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Federal prosecutors allege that Jamie Waterman helped his wife burn and attempt to hide Bush's body near the Watermans' home in Pineville, Missouri.

Amber and Jamie Waterman are being held in jail and do not have attorneys listed as representing them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tahlequah Man Arrested as Part of Catalytic Converter Conspiracy

A Tahlequah man has been arrested by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATON HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at the local, state and federal levels to coordinate a take-down of a network of thieves who have been stealing catalytic converters off cars and then selling them to a refinery. Investigators said the network has brought in tens of millions of dollars on the thefts.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOLR10 News

Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
JOPLIN, MO
KHBS

Former FBI agent gives perspective into Ashley Bush case

ROGERS, Ark. — Jennifer Coffindaffer spent 25 years in the FBI. She was stationed in Texas. She says she's worked cases similar to Bush's but never this extreme. "It's horrific the fact that she was pregnant,” she said. “And really in no type of situation to defend herself."
ROGERS, AR
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy