Southwest Missouri couple charged in kidnapping, killing of pregnant Arkansas woman

A husband and wife from southwest Missouri have been charged in federal court for their alleged roles in the kidnapping and killing of a pregnant Arkansas woman.

Amber Waterman, 42, was charged with kidnapping resulting in the death of Ashley Bush. Her husband, 42-year-old Jamie Waterman, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Court documents say Amber Waterman traveled to Gravette, Arkansas last week under the alias of "Lucy" and met with Bush — who was 31 weeks pregnant — at a library there.

Amber Waterman allegedly told Bush about a possible employment opportunity and later arranged to pick up Bush under the guise of taking Bush to meet her job supervisor.

Law enforcement believes that after picking up Bush, Amber Waterman killed Bush and then tried to dispose of the body. Federal prosecutors believe Amber Waterman's motive was to take Bush's unborn child.

In a news conference posted to the Benton County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office Facebook page this week, Sheriff Shawn Holloway said Bush and her baby's bodies were found in separate locations in Missouri but he declined to discuss that further, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Federal prosecutors allege that Jamie Waterman helped his wife burn and attempt to hide Bush's body near the Watermans' home in Pineville, Missouri.

Amber and Jamie Waterman are being held in jail and do not have attorneys listed as representing them.