Millvale, PA

Millvale gets preview of new market set to open in early 2023

By Christopher DeRose
 3 days ago

Millvale set to get first market in decades 01:25

MILLVALE (KDKA) - At the intersection of North and Grant Avenues in Millvale, the borough has a new market that is about to open.

This new grocery store and gathering place is a long time coming for the community.

Opening officially in early 2023, the Millvale Market hopes to enrich jobs, uplift public health and strengthen foodways for residents and small businesses.

"The backbone of any great community obviously is the small business district in which residents, visitors, and other businesses can do business on the main street," said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald who was on hand for the unveiling.

Organizers of this market are not only excited about opening but to be the first grocer in Millvale in decades and the Mayor of Millvale, Brian Spoales, became emotional when speaking about the good this store will do.

"For it to be standing here on this street corner… brings back the memories of when we were growing up and living here… we actually had a market where we could go and get supplies and food," Mayor Spoales said.

The market will not only feature locally sourced food but there will be a fresh produce stand, a coffee bar, and a grab-and-go food station.

Again, the Millvale Market is not slated to open until early next year, but judging by all the excited people that showed up today for its preview, this new store is going to have a lot of fans.

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

