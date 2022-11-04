ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

YourErie

Erie County public health leader retiring after 40 years

A local public health leader is retiring after decades of serving Erie County. Charlotte Berringer is retiring after a 40 year career as a public nurse with the Erie County Health Department. She’s currently the director of Community Health Services, most recently providing guidance for Erie residents navigating the pandemic. Berringer said she has a […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Take an Active Shooter Preparedness Training class on Nov. 9 and 10

Would you know what to do during an active shooter incident? How to survive? Well Erie County Department of Health and NWPA Medical Reserve Corps want to make sure you do. Two “Active Shooter Preparedness & Stop the Bleeding” training classes will be taking place to train the community in survival best practices when involved […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Inside look at ongoing renovations at Granite Ridge

Renovations are well underway at Granite Ridge, the former Mercyhurst North East campus. We got an inside look at some of the improvements on Thursday. In about 10 months, the owners of Granite Ridge have implemented dozens of residential units and have plans to use more of the campus, including the chapel. A company called […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wksu.org

Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why

Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
AKRON, OH
YourErie

Open skate season begins at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

A local ice center is welcoming Erie residents back to the rink as they open for the season. Flo Fabrizio Ice Center kicked off its season on Friday with its first public skating session and the lesson coordinator of the ice rink said the night was busy. She said this season will only offer one […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years

A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
27 First News

Did Saturday’s high temperatures break any records?

Today was the first Saturday of November, and it felt more like early September as locations across NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania experienced well above normal-temperatures. Did Youngstown set a record-high temperature for Nov. 5?. Saturday’s unseasonably warm weather did break a 74-year-old record here in Youngstown. Temperatures climbed into...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lake Erie

Lake Erie is of the Five Great Lakes of the United States. It sits on the International Boundary between the US and Canada, with its northern shore located in Ontario and bordered by the states of New York, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. It’s the shallowest and smallest of the Five...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown’s Broadband Commission Discusses Turning Internet Into A Utility

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The first meeting of the Jamestown’s Broadband Commission took place Thursday night, as members and city officials look towards getting easily accessible internet to those within city limits. Brainchild of Mayor Eddie Sundquist, the $25 million dollar proposal would provide all within...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident

An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Clean-up Continues After County Office Building Water Main Break

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Work continues to clean-up following a major water main break at one of Chautauqua County’s office buildings. Due to a water line break at the HRC Building in Mayville this week, the second, third and fourth floors of the building will continue to be closed to the public.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Downtown Partnership Announces Winter Season Events

Erie Downtown Partnership held a press conference on Friday to discuss the upcoming Downtown winter events. On Thursday, the Erie Downtown Partnership announced on Erie News Now First at 4, a popup ice skating rink is coming to Perry Square Saturday, November 26th. The ice skating rink will remain open...
ERIE, PA

