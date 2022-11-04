Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Erie County public health leader retiring after 40 years
A local public health leader is retiring after decades of serving Erie County. Charlotte Berringer is retiring after a 40 year career as a public nurse with the Erie County Health Department. She’s currently the director of Community Health Services, most recently providing guidance for Erie residents navigating the pandemic. Berringer said she has a […]
Take an Active Shooter Preparedness Training class on Nov. 9 and 10
Would you know what to do during an active shooter incident? How to survive? Well Erie County Department of Health and NWPA Medical Reserve Corps want to make sure you do. Two “Active Shooter Preparedness & Stop the Bleeding” training classes will be taking place to train the community in survival best practices when involved […]
Inside look at ongoing renovations at Granite Ridge
Renovations are well underway at Granite Ridge, the former Mercyhurst North East campus. We got an inside look at some of the improvements on Thursday. In about 10 months, the owners of Granite Ridge have implemented dozens of residential units and have plans to use more of the campus, including the chapel. A company called […]
Lorain Co. Habitat for Humanity under new management after News 5 investigation
After News 5 Investigation into allegations of money misuse, the former Lorain County Habitat for Humanity closed. Now, the doors to its store are open again under new management.
Mentor school closed Friday; substitute teacher shortage, illness to blame
Lake Catholic High School is closed Friday due to a substitute teacher shortage and staff and student illness.
Valley eye care office sold
Lee Eye Care offices on Market Street in Boardman were sold to a Pennsylvania company.
wksu.org
Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why
Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
Open skate season begins at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center
A local ice center is welcoming Erie residents back to the rink as they open for the season. Flo Fabrizio Ice Center kicked off its season on Friday with its first public skating session and the lesson coordinator of the ice rink said the night was busy. She said this season will only offer one […]
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
COVID again: Some counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years
A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
27 First News
Did Saturday’s high temperatures break any records?
Today was the first Saturday of November, and it felt more like early September as locations across NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania experienced well above normal-temperatures. Did Youngstown set a record-high temperature for Nov. 5?. Saturday’s unseasonably warm weather did break a 74-year-old record here in Youngstown. Temperatures climbed into...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Erie
Lake Erie is of the Five Great Lakes of the United States. It sits on the International Boundary between the US and Canada, with its northern shore located in Ontario and bordered by the states of New York, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. It’s the shallowest and smallest of the Five...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Broadband Commission Discusses Turning Internet Into A Utility
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The first meeting of the Jamestown’s Broadband Commission took place Thursday night, as members and city officials look towards getting easily accessible internet to those within city limits. Brainchild of Mayor Eddie Sundquist, the $25 million dollar proposal would provide all within...
Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident
An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
Hagen History Center offering free admission first two Sundays in November
There are free opportunities to check out exhibits at the Watson-Curtze Mansion, one being this Sunday. On Sundays over the next two weeks, families are invited to the Watson-Curtze Mansion on West 6th Street. This Sunday is your last chance to see the More Murder and Mayhem pop up exhibit. Visitors will also be able […]
2 car accident sends people to hospital in Youngstown
A car accident in Youngstown temporarily blocked traffic near St. Elizabeth hospital on Sunday.
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
erienewsnow.com
Clean-up Continues After County Office Building Water Main Break
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Work continues to clean-up following a major water main break at one of Chautauqua County’s office buildings. Due to a water line break at the HRC Building in Mayville this week, the second, third and fourth floors of the building will continue to be closed to the public.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Downtown Partnership Announces Winter Season Events
Erie Downtown Partnership held a press conference on Friday to discuss the upcoming Downtown winter events. On Thursday, the Erie Downtown Partnership announced on Erie News Now First at 4, a popup ice skating rink is coming to Perry Square Saturday, November 26th. The ice skating rink will remain open...
Comments / 1