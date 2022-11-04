ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Sweet Violet's Vintage Christmas Market Full of Unique Gift Ideas

HURT, Va (WSET) — Sweet Violet's Vintage Christmas Market is happening on November 11-12 at Virginia Found Goods in Hurt. There are several unique gift ideas for those on your shopping lists. Emily found out how it's all coming together and the exciting news about business in Hurt! Here's a hint: they're expanding!
HURT, VA
WSET

Hill City Eats: Soon you can make recipes from your favorite downtown locations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Have you ever loved a meal from Downtown Lynchburg so much, you wanted to recreate it from home? Well, that will soon be possible. After months of preparation, the Downtown Lynchburg Association is in the process of publishing Hill City Eats, a cookbook highlighting the places, food, and restauranteurs that make up the unique culinary landscape in downtown.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

World Help celebrates grand-opening of new 26,000-square-foot facility in Forest

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — An area humanitarian organization, World Help, celebrated the grand opening of its newly-built distribution center at its headquarters in Forest on Friday. The new facility will bear the name of its previous facility–Louanne Guillermin Humanitarian Aid Distribution Center–and will increase and expand its current relief...
FOREST, VA
WSET

See how time has evolved at the Bedford Clock Museum

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford has a new museum attraction to check out and it's the Bedford Clock Museum, which officially opened a few weeks ago. It's located right off North Bridge Street in the heart of the Town of Bedford. Don Adams is the owner...
BEDFORD, VA
macaronikid.com

Lynchburg Christmas Lights and Area Holiday Tree Lightings for 2022

A favorite holiday tradition in our family is going to see Christmas lights. Enjoy this listing of various locations to see Christmas light displays this year. We're still verifying for some multi-day events and will update local neighborhood holiday light display locations throughout the season as we receive information. We...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Tennessee Tribune

Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge

The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Home-schooled Students Performing 'The Man Who Came to Dinner'

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — City on a Hill Youth Theater is putting on a play called 'The Man Who Came to Dinner.'. The play is about Sheridan Whiteside, who dined at the home of the Stanley's, slips on their doorstep and breaks his hip! He's confined for the next six weeks. Whiteside turns the Stanley household upside down, forcing everyone in town to cater to his egotistical demands. Meanwhile, his essential secretary, Maggie Cutler, has given her notice after falling in love with a local reporter. Whiteside must engage every weapon in his considerable arsenal of guile and manipulation to keep her in his employ—including schemes of trickery. Chaos then ensues!
RUSTBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community gathers to discuss future of Brandon Village project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The efforts of R.P. Fralin, Inc. to develop the 0 Brandon Avenue property into Brandon Village is nothing new. “This is our third time trying to get things moving,” said Allison Ratcliffe, director of residential marketing for R.P. Fralin, Inc. The previous re-zoning application which...
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

SCOTT DREYER: Joe Cobb’s Solution To Gun Violence – “Let Them Eat Steak…Or Swordfish…Or Trout…”

According to legend, Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, allegedly asked why the peasants were rioting during the French Revolution. When told that they were desperate and starving because they couldn’t afford bread, she obliviously responded “Let them eat cake.” Whether she actually said that or not is disputed by historians, […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

E.C. Glass marching band takes home wins in competition

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It was a big weekend for the E.C. Glass High School marching band as they took to the field at a competition--taking big wins back home. At the North Davidson Fall Classic the band swept the 3A class and finished with the 2nd highest overall band score, and that's even against bands more than twice their size.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas

There is always something interesting to do in the Roanoke Valley if you know where to look for and weekends especially can be fun. It's typical for the happenings to be in downtown Roanoke or close to it but on November 5 the action is happening in other locations. Following is a list of events taking place on Saturday, November 5 in various locations beginning in the early morning until noon and lasting as long as 6:00 pm. You can obtain additional information by clicking on the links.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy