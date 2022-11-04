Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WSET
Sweet Violet's Vintage Christmas Market Full of Unique Gift Ideas
HURT, Va (WSET) — Sweet Violet's Vintage Christmas Market is happening on November 11-12 at Virginia Found Goods in Hurt. There are several unique gift ideas for those on your shopping lists. Emily found out how it's all coming together and the exciting news about business in Hurt! Here's a hint: they're expanding!
WSET
Junior League of Roanoke kicks off holiday shopping season with 34th annual Stocked Market
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) is helping kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season with its signature annual fundraiser, Stocked Market. The 34th annual Stocked Market will take place November 11 through 13 at Roanoke’s Berglund Center. Stocked Market attracts around 10,000...
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
WSET
Hill City Eats: Soon you can make recipes from your favorite downtown locations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Have you ever loved a meal from Downtown Lynchburg so much, you wanted to recreate it from home? Well, that will soon be possible. After months of preparation, the Downtown Lynchburg Association is in the process of publishing Hill City Eats, a cookbook highlighting the places, food, and restauranteurs that make up the unique culinary landscape in downtown.
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Earn GED for Free
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you if you want to get your GED. They are state and federally funded so you can earn it for free! You can go in person or get your GED online. Check out how you can get started.
macaronikid.com
Holiday Shopping Events in Lynchburg and Central Virginia for 2022
Nov. 4 - Winey Chicks Christmas Open House from 10 AM - 6 PM. Nov. 5 - Bedford Cares Vendor and Craft Bazaar from 9 AM - 5 PM. Nov. 5 - FALL-A-DAYS Vendor Event at Second Stage Amherst from 9 AM - 1 PM. Nov. 5 - 12th Annual...
WSET
World Help celebrates grand-opening of new 26,000-square-foot facility in Forest
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — An area humanitarian organization, World Help, celebrated the grand opening of its newly-built distribution center at its headquarters in Forest on Friday. The new facility will bear the name of its previous facility–Louanne Guillermin Humanitarian Aid Distribution Center–and will increase and expand its current relief...
WSET
See how time has evolved at the Bedford Clock Museum
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford has a new museum attraction to check out and it's the Bedford Clock Museum, which officially opened a few weeks ago. It's located right off North Bridge Street in the heart of the Town of Bedford. Don Adams is the owner...
macaronikid.com
Lynchburg Christmas Lights and Area Holiday Tree Lightings for 2022
A favorite holiday tradition in our family is going to see Christmas lights. Enjoy this listing of various locations to see Christmas light displays this year. We're still verifying for some multi-day events and will update local neighborhood holiday light display locations throughout the season as we receive information. We...
WSET
'Gave me chills:' Town of Bedford welcomes Purple Heart Truck and convention
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford welcomed the Purple Heart convention to town this morning, and with them, they brought a special symbol. The Purple Heart Truck came down from Richmond to be a part of the convention for all the Purple Heart recipients to see. It's...
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
WDBJ7.com
SML Center no longer destined for former Grand Home Furnishings building
HARDY, Va. (WDBJ/SML Center Inc. Release) - Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc. will not be located in the former Grand Home Furnishings building along Route 122 in Franklin County, after raising money to make that dream a reality. The center, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to bringing a multi-purpose venue to...
WSET
Home-schooled Students Performing 'The Man Who Came to Dinner'
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — City on a Hill Youth Theater is putting on a play called 'The Man Who Came to Dinner.'. The play is about Sheridan Whiteside, who dined at the home of the Stanley's, slips on their doorstep and breaks his hip! He's confined for the next six weeks. Whiteside turns the Stanley household upside down, forcing everyone in town to cater to his egotistical demands. Meanwhile, his essential secretary, Maggie Cutler, has given her notice after falling in love with a local reporter. Whiteside must engage every weapon in his considerable arsenal of guile and manipulation to keep her in his employ—including schemes of trickery. Chaos then ensues!
WDBJ7.com
Community gathers to discuss future of Brandon Village project
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The efforts of R.P. Fralin, Inc. to develop the 0 Brandon Avenue property into Brandon Village is nothing new. “This is our third time trying to get things moving,” said Allison Ratcliffe, director of residential marketing for R.P. Fralin, Inc. The previous re-zoning application which...
SCOTT DREYER: Joe Cobb’s Solution To Gun Violence – “Let Them Eat Steak…Or Swordfish…Or Trout…”
According to legend, Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, allegedly asked why the peasants were rioting during the French Revolution. When told that they were desperate and starving because they couldn’t afford bread, she obliviously responded “Let them eat cake.” Whether she actually said that or not is disputed by historians, […]
WSET
E.C. Glass marching band takes home wins in competition
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It was a big weekend for the E.C. Glass High School marching band as they took to the field at a competition--taking big wins back home. At the North Davidson Fall Classic the band swept the 3A class and finished with the 2nd highest overall band score, and that's even against bands more than twice their size.
Vinton Business of the Week—Pretty Paws Dog & Cat Grooming, LLC
Jennifer and Pretty Paws are the best! Jennifer has been grooming my toy poodles for 11 years and I would never choose anyone else to do so! It’s way past time that she is getting this much deserved recognition! Vinton is beyond fortunate to have her as a business owner!
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas
There is always something interesting to do in the Roanoke Valley if you know where to look for and weekends especially can be fun. It's typical for the happenings to be in downtown Roanoke or close to it but on November 5 the action is happening in other locations. Following is a list of events taking place on Saturday, November 5 in various locations beginning in the early morning until noon and lasting as long as 6:00 pm. You can obtain additional information by clicking on the links.
Virginia Department of Forestry plants over 8 tons of acorns in Augusta
According to a tweet from the department, more than eight tons of acorns have been planted this fall. A year from now, those acorns are expected to turn into nearly 1.5 million oak tree seedlings.
