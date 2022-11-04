Olentangy Orange football team traverses season of injuries

The Olentangy Orange football team added three victories this fall, but mounting injuries kept the Pioneers from reaching greater heights.

Seeded 15th in the Division I, Region 2 playoffs, Orange lost at second-seeded Springfield 35-7 on Oct. 28 in the first round to finish 4-7 overall. The Pioneers went 1-9 last season.

“There were a lot of ups and downs throughout the season in terms of injuries and putting new guys in the lineup,” ninth-year coach Zebb Schroeder said. “The Upper Arlington game (41-10 loss Oct. 7) was the apex of it when we had 10 guys out that were starters in Week 2 for us. A lot of the injuries were to some of our stronger leaders, so we had a little bit of a leadership void because of that.”

The Week 2 starters who were out for multiple games included seniors Wyatt Baker (OL), Drew Dunham (WR), Nico Rores (LB) and Kenny Thompson (WR) and juniors Alex Deschene (LB), Brock Fisher (LB), Ayden Hanna (LB), Owen Klein (OL) and Kobe Sharpe (WR). Sharpe had 10 receptions for 304 yards and three touchdowns in four games.

“On the other side of the coin, I was really impressed by the kids who stepped up for us,” Schroeder said. “I never picked up any kind of ‘woe-is-me’ attitude from them. They realized that the torch had been passed, we have to have good practices and we have to win. I thought we played some of our best football of the season in Weeks 9 and 10.”

The Pioneers lost to Hilliard Bradley 27-20 on Oct. 14 and closed the regular season with a 23-7 win over Liberty on Oct. 21 in a pair of OCC-Central Division games. They tied Bradley for fifth in the league at 1-4.

“I think all of the hard work we put in paid off,” senior running back Bobby Ogles said. “We did a lot of harder things this year. We conditioned a lot more and a lot more of best-on-best in practice. I wouldn’t have wanted to play with any other guys. They are my brothers.”

Ogles and senior running back Jakivion Calip carried the offensive load. Calip (first-team all-district and all-league) rushed for 764 yards and nine touchdowns on 156 carries, and the Central Michigan recruit had a team-high 42 receptions for 324 yards.

Ogles (special mention all-district, first-team all-league) gained 555 yards on the ground on 112 carries with six scores, and caught 20 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

Other top seniors included linebackers Evan Eichel (honorable mention all-district, second-team all-league; 45 tackles, 5 for loss, 2 fumble recoveries) and Liam Robb (honorable mention all-league; 36.5 tackles, 4 for loss), offensive lineman Jack Evans (special mention all-district), defensive linemen Zach McDowell (honorable mention all-district) and Noah Taylor (special mention all-league) and defensive back Tyler Wallace (47 tackles, 16 pass breakups).

“This was such an important class for our program, and I thought they really brought kids together and did things the right way in school, in the weight room and practice,” Schroeder said. “They played their best football at the end of the year. They weren’t the biggest or the fastest class, but they left the program in a better place.”

Freshman quarterback Levi Davis (honorable mention all-district) showed continued improvement as the season progressed, completing 119 of 200 passes for 1,273 yards with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Junior defensive back Jackson Basnett led the team with 48 tackles, and Deschene had 29 tackles.

Other key performers expected to return include juniors Elijah Duncan (DL), Lucas Frye (OL), Jrake McCauley (DL), Justin Murray (DL) and Owen Wildermuth (OL) and sophomores Nick Liberati (OL), Beckett Miller (TE) and Will Musgrove (DB).

“Dealing with adversity is hard in the short run, but in the long run we got a lot of kids with experience coming back,” Schroeder said. “I’m proud of way our team played. We had some 50-50 games that didn’t go our way, but the kids learned what it takes to win in our conference. That should pay dividends down the road.”

ORANGE FOOTBALL

•Record: 4-7 overall

•OCC-Central standings: DublinCoffman (4-1), Upper Arlington (4-1), Liberty (3-2), Hilliard Davidson (2-3), Hilliard Bradley (1-4), Orange (1-4)

•Seniors lost: Wyatt Baker, Chase Balser, Jakivion Calip, Michael Clouse, Luca Dimeo, Drew Dunham,Evan Eichel, Jack Evans, Christopher Fife, Aidan Hanson, Parker Haren, Brayden Hatcher, Jacob Lattig, Zach McDowell, Bobby Ogles, Liam Robb, Nico Rores, Landon Smittle, Jake Storrer, Noah Taylor, Kenny Thompson, Tyler Wallace, Jack Wisneski and Alex Wong

•Key returnees: Jackson Basnett, Levi Davis, Alex Deschene, Elijah Duncan, Brock Fisher, Lucas Frye, Ayden Hanna, Owen Klein, Nick Liberati, Jrake McCauley, Beckett Miller, Justin Murray, Will Musgrove, Kobe Sharpe and Owen Wildermuth